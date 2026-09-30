29 September 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

I asked ChatGPT:

“Which governments are the most strongly anti-corruption, such as at penalties against corrupt officials or CEOs, and protection of whistleblowers?”

If by “strongly anti-corruption” you mean the actual legal machinery — criminal penalties for corrupt public officials and corporate executives, confiscation of corrupt gains, independent investigation, and meaningful protection of people who expose corruption — rather than a perception index, several jurisdictions stand out.

I would separate the question into (1) punishment/enforcement and (2) whistleblower protection, because surprisingly few governments are exceptionally strong at both.

Singapore has one of the clearest punitive systems. Its Prevention of Corruption Act applies to both the public and private sectors, and the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) explicitly states that rank, seniority, and political affiliation do not exempt anyone. Ordinary corruption can produce up to five years’ imprisonment per count; corruption connected with government contracts can produce up to seven years. Courts also order convicted recipients to repay an amount equivalent to the bribe, while separate legislation permits confiscation of corrupt benefits. Particularly strikingly, where a government employee receives a benefit from somebody dealing with the government, the statute creates a presumption that the benefit was corrupt unless the contrary is proved.

Singapore also legally protects an informer’s identity — even in judicial proceedings, subject to limited exceptions. But its whistleblower regime is narrower than the strongest systems elsewhere: protection of an informer’s identity is not the same thing as a comprehensive statutory remedy against firing, demotion, blacklisting, financial retaliation, etc.

South Korea is especially interesting if whistleblowers are your criterion. Its Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission provides confidentiality, reinstatement or other corrective measures after retaliation, personal-security protection that can involve the police, and even possible reduction or exemption from punishment where the whistleblower was implicated in the misconduct. Most unusually, a whistleblower whose information directly causes government money to be recovered or increased can receive a financial reward of up to 3 billion won; other public-interest reporting can qualify for monetary awards up to 200 million won. This creates an affirmative economic incentive to expose wrongdoing rather than merely telling employees that retaliation against them is prohibited.

Norway has exceptionally broad employment-based whistleblower protection. Its Working Environment Act expressly defines corruption and other economic crime, as well as abuse of authority, as matters employees may report. Employers must investigate reports and affirmatively take measures where necessary to prevent retaliation. Retaliation includes threats, harassment, discrimination, exclusion, demotion, reassignment, suspension and dismissal. Importantly, once an employee produces information giving reason to believe retaliation occurred, the employer bears the burden of substantiating that it did not. Victims can obtain compensation without having to prove employer fault. Businesses with five or more regular employees generally must maintain internal whistleblowing procedures.

Finland combines comparatively tough public-integrity rules with the EU-derived whistleblower system. Aggravated bribery of a public official can bring four months to four years’ imprisonment; an official convicted of aggravated acceptance of a bribe is additionally removed from office. Aggravated private-sector bribery likewise carries up to four years. Finland’s 2022 whistleblower law prohibits retaliation and attempts to prevent reporting and covers not merely employees but self-employed persons, shareholders, directors, CEOs, volunteers and trainees, as well as certain people associated with the whistleblower.

Hong Kong deserves inclusion because of the institutional design of its Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Its anti-bribery law covers both public and private corruption, both giving and receiving bribes, and bribes regardless of their value. ICAC possesses its own arrest, detention, search and seizure powers. I would distinguish this historical/institutional strength from the broader question of political independence in present-day Hong Kong; the latter requires a separate analysis rather than assuming that the formal powers necessarily establish independence in every politically sensitive case.

There is also a somewhat different case: the United States has unusually powerful financial incentives for certain kinds of whistleblowing, even though its overall anti-corruption system is much more fragmented. Under the federal False Claims Act, someone who discovers fraud against the federal government can bring a qui tam action on the government’s behalf and receive a portion of the recovery. The defendant can be liable for three times the government’s damages plus statutory penalties. That mechanism can be extraordinarily powerful against corporations, but it should not be confused with a comprehensive anti-corruption regime applying equally to every variety of political corruption.

The particularly interesting comparison

If we construct the standard you appear to be interested in — not “Which countries have the best reputation?” but “What government has designed the strongest machinery for discovering corruption and personally punishing the people responsible?” — I would examine these systems especially closely:

Jurisdiction

Officials personally punished

Private-sector corruption

Confiscation/recovery

Strong retaliation protection

Whistleblower financial reward

Singapore

Yes; imprisonment

Yes

Yes

Identity protection; narrower employment regime

Limited/no general bounty system

South Korea

Yes

Yes

Yes

Very strong

Yes — up to ₩3 billion in qualifying cases

Norway

Yes

Yes

Yes

Exceptionally strong

Generally no major bounty system

Finland

Yes; aggravated bribery can require removal from office

Yes

Yes

Strong

Generally no U.S./Korean-style bounty

Hong Kong

Yes

Yes

Yes

Some protections

Limited

United States

Yes, depending on offense

Yes

Very strong in some statutes

Strong but fragmented by statute

Exceptionally strong in FCA/SEC-type programs

I therefore would not produce a single “least corrupt countries” ranking from these facts. The laws reveal something much more useful: different governments have developed different mechanisms that could be combined.

A particularly formidable hypothetical system would take Singapore’s investigative powers, presumption and confiscation provisions; Finland’s mandatory removal from office for aggravated official bribery; Norway’s anti-retaliation rules and shifted burden of proof; South Korea’s physical protection and whistleblower rewards; and the U.S. qui tam/treble-damages mechanism.

That suggests a potentially more revealing question than conventional corruption comparisons: Which existing government comes closest to imposing severe personal consequences on the senior official or CEO who actually authorized or benefited from corruption, rather than merely fining the corporation or dismissing a subordinate? I can investigate that specifically, including actual prosecutions and sentences rather than merely laws on the books.

“WHAT ABOUT RWANDA?”

Yes. Rwanda belongs in the comparison, and my previous answer should have included it. On the specific criteria you asked about — legal penalties, enforcement machinery, asset recovery, and whistleblower protection — Rwanda has unusually strong provisions on paper.

Most striking is Rwanda’s 2017 whistleblower-protection law. It does considerably more than merely promise confidentiality. It prohibits dismissal, suspension, demotion, denial of promotion, discriminatory treatment, threats, harassment, and other retaliation against a whistleblower. A victim can seek administrative redress or sue. More unusually, retaliating against a whistleblower is itself a crime, punishable by 3–5 years’ imprisonment plus a fine. Revealing a whistleblower’s identity can also result in imprisonment. Rwandalii

And Rwanda goes beyond protection. Article 9 provides that a person whose disclosure results in recovery of property or protection of the public interest “must be protected and rewarded.” Rwandalii

There are several other unusually strong features. Rwanda’s Office of the Ombudsman says:

Everyone has an obligation to report corruption information in their possession.

Reports can concern either public or private institutions .

A whistleblower’s identity is coded and kept secret.

If the whistleblower appears in judicial proceedings, the identity is not disclosed and questioning can occur in camera.

A person who gave or received an illegal benefit can escape criminal liability by reporting it, with evidence, before the criminal investigation begins .

Investigators, prosecutors and judges can obtain banking, financial, property and commercial records; professional secrecy cannot be invoked to obstruct the investigation. Ombudsman Rwanda

Rwanda also has a specific asset-recovery law, an anti-corruption statute (Law 54/2018), an asset-declaration law, and an Office of the Ombudsman which is statutorily described as independent and administratively and financially autonomous. Ombudsman Rwanda

There is evidence that this isn’t entirely ornamental legislation. The U.S. State Department has reported that Rwanda investigates and prosecutes corruption among police and government officials, uses sting operations, and punishes offenders; its 2019 investment report said that high-ranking officials accused of corruption often resigned during investigations and that many had been prosecuted. State Department

There is, however, an important qualification. Earlier outside reporting found that enforcement sometimes concentrated disproportionately on lower-level officials and private individuals, with relatively few senior officials prosecuted. For example, the 2016 U.S. human-rights report recorded 987 corruption convictions during 2011–16 but reported no senior official prosecuted for corruption that particular year. State Department So the existence of severe laws doesn’t by itself establish that they are applied equally at the highest political level.

Interestingly, Rwanda’s own 2026 national anti-corruption conference acknowledged remaining problems: low corruption reporting, gaps in whistleblower protection, limitations in institutional capacity, and weaknesses in asset recovery and financial-crime investigation. Ombudsman Rwanda

So I would revise my earlier comparison substantially. Rwanda is an especially important case for the kind of anti-corruption system you’re investigating, because it combines something that is relatively uncommon:

criminal punishment for retaliation against whistleblowers + legally mandated whistleblower rewards + secrecy of identity + anti-corruption criminal law + asset recovery + an institution specifically charged with investigating corruption.

And unlike a conventional “corruption perception” comparison, these are objectively identifiable features of the country’s laws.

I think your question could therefore be investigated much more rigorously by constructing a worldwide comparison based exclusively on measurable legal provisions and actual enforcement — for example, maximum imprisonment of officials/CEOs, mandatory dismissal, confiscation of assets, unexplained-wealth provisions, whistleblower rewards, criminal penalties for retaliation, anonymity, prosecution statistics, and whether senior officials have actually been imprisoned. That could produce a quite different picture from the familiar corruption indexes.

“WHAT ABOUT CHINA?”

China is a major omission too. On severity of punishment and demonstrated willingness to prosecute large numbers of officials, including very senior officials, China is an exceptionally important case.

China’s Criminal Law permits extraordinarily severe punishment for corruption. Under the current framework for embezzlement, exceptionally serious cases involving extraordinarily large amounts and particularly grave losses to the state and people can result in life imprisonment or death, plus confiscation of property. A death sentence can also be suspended for two years and then converted to life imprisonment without commutation or parole. National People’s Congress

And China’s enforcement is plainly not confined to minor officials. According to the National Commission of Supervision/CCDI’s official statistics, in 2025 authorities opened 1.012 million cases, including cases against 115 provincial/ministerial-level or higher officials. They imposed Party or administrative sanctions on 983,000 people, including 69 at provincial/ministerial level or above. They also opened cases against 33,000 alleged bribe-givers, of whom 4,306 were transferred for criminal prosecution. CCDI

The campaign remained intense in 2026. During just the first half of 2026, cases were opened against another 50 provincial/ministerial-level or higher officials. The number of investigated bribe-givers rose from 7,657 in the first half of 2023 to about 19,000 in the first half of 2026. CCDI

That last feature is especially relevant to your original question about CEOs and other private actors. China’s approach increasingly emphasizes prosecuting both sides of the corrupt transaction — the official taking the bribe and the businessman or other person giving it — rather than treating the corporate payer merely as a source of evidence against the official. CCDI

But whistleblowers make China a more complicated case

China has extensive official channels through which citizens can report corruption, and its legal framework contains provisions against retaliation against accusers and informants. But I would not put China’s whistleblower protections in the same category as Norway’s or South Korea’s without considerably more qualification.

The central distinction is institutional. China’s National Commission of Supervision is enormously powerful, but it operates within a political system in which the Communist Party exercises ultimate political authority. Indeed, China’s own official description of the anti-corruption system explicitly places the work under the “centralized and unified leadership” of the Party Central Committee. CCDI

That doesn’t negate the enormous number of actual corruption investigations. But it means we should distinguish two different propositions:

A. “Does the government severely punish corruption?”

For China, there is overwhelming evidence that it does. The numbers are enormous, senior officials are included, bribe-payers are prosecuted, property can be confiscated, and exceptionally serious corruption can result in life imprisonment or death.

B. “Can an independent whistleblower safely investigate or accuse anyone in the political system, including the highest leadership, without depending upon that political system’s approval?”

That is a much stronger proposition, and China’s institutional structure does not establish it merely from the prosecution statistics.

This suggests that my original comparison was using too few dimensions. China and Rwanda expose the problem particularly clearly. A government can be extraordinarily punitive toward corruption while having a very different structure for protecting independent accusations against the government itself.

For the investigation you’re pursuing, I think we should therefore measure at least four things separately: (1) severity of punishment for the corrupt official; (2) severity of punishment for the CEO/bribe-giver; (3) actual enforcement against powerful people rather than merely statutes; and (4) protection and reward of the person who exposes the corruption.

On (1)–(3), China clearly warrants very serious consideration in any worldwide comparison. On **(4), countries such as South Korea, Norway, and Rwanda have legal features that China does not straightforwardly match.

If you’d like, I can now do the broader search we should probably have done initially: identify the 10–15 governments with the strongest objectively measurable anti-corruption systems worldwide, deliberately excluding Transparency International and other perception rankings, and compare their actual statutes, penalties, whistleblower protections, asset seizures, and prosecutions of senior officials and CEOs.

“PLEASE DO.”

Yes. I would do this without using Transparency International or any perception index. I searched instead for identifiable statutory provisions and enforcement evidence. The result is more revealing because “anti-corruption” actually contains several different things.

The countries that deserve especially close examination are China, Singapore, South Korea, Rwanda, Norway, Finland, Hong Kong, the United States, Brazil, and several additional jurisdictions for particular mechanisms. I would not rank the governments overall, because the evidence supports different strengths on different dimensions rather than a single objective ordering.

Government

Punishment of corrupt officials

Corporate/bribe-giver liability

Asset recovery

Whistleblower protection

Rewards

Demonstrated high-level enforcement

China

Extremely severe; life/death possible

Strong

Strong

More limited/less independent

Limited

Extraordinary scale

Singapore

Strong

Strong

Strong

Strong confidentiality, narrower retaliation regime

Limited

Strong

South Korea

Strong

Strong

Strong

Exceptionally extensive

Exceptionally strong

Strong

Rwanda

Strong

Strong

Strong

Very strong in statute

Statutorily required in qualifying cases

Meaningful, but questions about top-level reach

Norway

Strong

Strong

Strong

Exceptionally strong employment protection

No major bounty

Strong rule-of-law enforcement

Finland

Strong; removal from office possible

Strong

Strong

Strong

Generally no bounty

Strong

Hong Kong

Strong

Strong

Strong

Moderate

Limited

Historically very strong

United States

Potentially severe

Very strong in particular fields

Very strong

Strong but fragmented

Exceptionally strong

Substantial but uneven

Brazil

Strong

Very strong corporate regime

Strong

Moderate

Limited

Demonstrated major-case capacity

Here are the features that make several of these especially noteworthy.

China — extraordinary punishment and enforcement scale

China is in a category of its own regarding sheer enforcement volume. In 2025, authorities investigated more than one million corruption cases, sanctioned 983,000 people, investigated 115 provincial/ministerial-level or higher officials, and investigated 33,000 alleged bribe-givers; 4,306 bribe-givers were referred for prosecution. OCCRP

The sanctions at the top can be extraordinary. Just last month, former provincial governor and party secretary Jiang Chaoliang was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for accepting approximately RMB 746 million in bribes. After commutation to life imprisonment, the judgment provides for life imprisonment without reduction or parole, loss of political rights for life, confiscation of all personal property, and recovery of his illegal proceeds. Supreme People’s Court

And enforcement continues at the very highest levels: this week China expelled two of its most senior military officers, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, over allegations including corruption; their cases were referred to military prosecutors. The allegations have not yet resulted in criminal convictions, so they should be treated as allegations at this stage. Reuters

China therefore supplies particularly strong evidence for severe personal consequences + confiscation + prosecution of bribe-givers + willingness to investigate very senior officials.

Its weakness for our purposes is different: the enforcement apparatus operates under Communist Party leadership. Thus those statistics do not establish that a whistleblower can safely and independently accuse anyone, including the highest political authorities.

Singapore — unusually clean legal architecture

Singapore has one provision I find particularly important for your inquiry. If a government employee receives gratification from someone dealing with the government, the law presumes it corrupt and places the burden on the recipient to rebut that presumption.

The Prevention of Corruption Act covers public and private corruption, reaches Singapore citizens committing corruption abroad, protects informers’ identities, and permits up to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption involving government contracts. On conviction, the court additionally orders payment equivalent to the bribe received. Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau

That reversal of the evidentiary burden in specified circumstances is potentially more consequential than simply increasing maximum prison sentences.

South Korea — exceptionally powerful incentives to expose wrongdoing

I need to correct one detail from my preceding answer because the law has been strengthened.

South Korea formerly capped certain whistleblower rewards at ₩3 billion. The ACRC announced that the cap was being eliminated: qualifying reporters can receive up to 30% of the amount recovered as a result of their disclosure. Legal fees can also be provided for internal whistleblowers. ACRC

Its protection system includes reinstatement following retaliation, confidentiality, police protection where the whistleblower or relatives are endangered, and possible reduction or exemption of the whistleblower’s own culpability where the report uncovers an offense in which that person participated. ACRC

That last provision is particularly clever: an insider who participated in corruption may be the person possessing the evidence necessary to prove it. Giving that person an incentive to defect can destabilize a corrupt arrangement from within.

Rwanda — much stronger than its prominence in conventional comparisons suggests

Rwanda is particularly interesting because its law combines protection and reward.

Its whistleblower statute requires the state to protect people making disclosures and says a person whose disclosure results in recovery of property or protection of the public interest “must be protected and rewarded.” Reports are coded and secret. Rwandalii

Protection explicitly extends against dismissal, suspension, denial of promotion, demotion, redundancy, bad performance evaluations, discrimination, administrative sanctions, threats and harassment. Even a whistleblower who isn’t an employee receives protection against intimidation and denial of services. Judicial proceedings can use the whistleblower’s code rather than identity and can question the person in camera. Rwandalii

That is an unusually comprehensive statutory conception of whistleblower protection.

The qualification remains enforcement independence: strong legislation doesn’t by itself prove that accusations against the most politically powerful people receive the same treatment as accusations against ordinary officials.

Norway — particularly strong protection against retaliation

Norway takes a different approach. Its statute explicitly defines corruption and other economic crime and abuse of authority as reportable matters.

The employer must investigate a whistleblower’s allegations within a reasonable time and affirmatively take measures necessary to prevent retaliation. Retaliation includes threats, harassment, discrimination, social exclusion, reassignment, demotion, suspension and dismissal. Lovdata

And there is an important evidentiary provision: once the employee produces information giving reason to believe retaliation occurred, the employer must substantiate that retaliation did not occur. Compensation does not depend upon proving fault by the employer. Businesses normally must establish written reporting procedures once they have five employees. Arbeidstilsynet

That is a very serious whistleblower-protection mechanism even though Norway doesn’t offer the enormous financial rewards found in Korea or some U.S. programs.

United States — extraordinarily strong in particular niches, but fragmented

The U.S. becomes fascinating when we stop asking whether its entire political system is anti-corruption and instead examine individual mechanisms.

The SEC, for example, can pay a whistleblower 10–30% of money collected when original information leads to an enforcement action producing more than $1 million in sanctions. SEC

And the False Claims Act’s qui tam mechanism goes further conceptually: a private individual can effectively initiate litigation on behalf of the United States against someone defrauding the government, with the whistleblower receiving part of the recovery.

Thus the American innovation is outsourcing part of corruption/fraud detection to financially motivated private citizens, rather than expecting government investigators to discover everything themselves.

Brazil — particularly strong against corporations

Brazil deserves attention because its Anti-Corruption Law imposes objective civil and administrative liability on companies committing harmful acts against Brazilian or foreign public administrations. A company need not escape simply because prosecutors cannot prove the corporation itself possessed a human being’s mental state.

Administrative fines can reach 20% of the company’s gross revenue. Brazil also employs leniency agreements both to recover damages and to obtain investigative cooperation. Serviços e Informações do Brasil

Brazilian improbity law additionally provides for loss of illicitly acquired property, loss of public office, suspension of political rights for as long as 14 years, civil fines, and prohibition from government contracting or benefits for as long as 14 years. Planalto

What emerges from this comparison

There isn’t one existing government that simply possesses all of the strongest mechanisms. Instead, different countries have independently discovered different ways of making corruption dangerous.

A maximally aggressive system constructed from already-existing laws, rather than hypothetical inventions, could therefore contain:

China: severe personal imprisonment, confiscation and prosecution of both bribe-taker and bribe-giver, including extremely senior officials. Singapore: presumptions against officials receiving unexplained gratification in specified circumstances, extraterritorial jurisdiction, and recovery equivalent to corrupt gratification. South Korea: enormous financial incentives for insiders to expose corruption, protection of their families, legal assistance, and possible leniency for participating insiders who expose the scheme. Rwanda: secrecy, coded whistleblowers, broad anti-victimization protection, protected judicial testimony, and a statutory entitlement to protection and reward in qualifying cases. Norway: reversal of the practical burden in retaliation cases, compensation without proving employer fault, and an affirmative employer obligation to protect the whistleblower. United States: qui tam private enforcement and percentage-of-recovery whistleblower awards. Brazil: potentially enormous penalties against corporations and objective corporate liability.

That combination points to an important principle: the strongest anti-corruption system may not be the one imposing the longest prison sentence. It may be the system that changes the incentives of everyone who knows about the corruption.

If the official taking the bribe faces confiscation and prison; the CEO paying it faces personal prosecution; the corporation faces enormous financial liability; and every subordinate involved knows that the first participant who produces the evidence can receive perhaps 10–30% of the recovered money, obtain immunity or leniency, remain anonymous, and receive legal and physical protection, maintaining a conspiracy becomes structurally much more difficult.

That seems to me the most useful direction for the next stage: determine which of these mechanisms could be combined into a model anti-corruption statute, using only provisions that have already actually operated somewhere rather than speculative proposals.

“PLEASE DO, WHILE YOU DESIGN ‘THE SYSTEM THAT OPTIMIZES THE INCENTIVES OF EVERYONE WHO KNOWS ABOUT THE CORRUPTION’.”

Yes. The most effective design is not simply to make corruption more severely punishable. It is to make a corrupt arrangement intrinsically unstable by giving every knowledgeable participant a powerful reason to expose it before somebody else does.

Several existing systems already demonstrate pieces of such a mechanism. Singapore creates a rebuttable presumption of corruption in specified dealings involving public employees and requires repayment equivalent to corrupt gratification. Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau South Korea can reward qualifying whistleblowers with as much as 30% of recovered money, provides confidentiality and physical protection, and can reduce or eliminate a participating whistleblower’s culpability. ACRC Rwanda protects whistleblowers and requires that qualifying disclosures resulting in recovery of property or protection of the public interest be rewarded. Rwandalii Norway places the practical burden on an employer to show that adverse treatment wasn’t retaliation once the employee supplies information giving reason to believe retaliation occurred. Lovdata And the American False Claims Act demonstrates that private enforcement can work at substantial scale: successful qui tam relators generally receive 15–30% of recoveries; FY2025 produced $5.3 billion in settlements and judgments from qui tam cases. Department of Justice

From those demonstrated mechanisms, I would construct the following model system.

THE ANTI-CORRUPTION INCENTIVE SYSTEM

Its central principle would be:

For every person participating in or possessing evidence of corruption, disclosure must ordinarily be safer and more profitable than silence.

That produces a very different statute from one centered principally upon punishment.

1. Create a race to disclose

The first participant who voluntarily supplies decisive evidence of a corrupt transaction before learning that investigators already possess that evidence receives the greatest benefit.

For someone who did not initiate or direct the corruption, I would provide:

complete criminal immunity + 30% of net governmental recovery attributable to the information.

For a participant who substantially participated but was not the principal organizer:

presumptive immunity or a 75–100% sentence reduction + 20% of recovery.

For a principal organizer — say the official demanding the bribe or CEO authorizing it — there should be no automatic immunity. But genuinely voluntary first disclosure would produce a substantial sentencing reduction.

This borrows the reward mechanism demonstrated by South Korea and the United States but adds something important: competition among conspirators.

Suppose five executives know that their corporation bribed a minister. Each now knows:

If I remain silent and somebody else reports first, I can be prosecuted. If I report first with evidence, I might receive immunity and millions of dollars.

The conspirators consequently cease to be reliable allies.

2. Make the reward genuinely enormous when the corruption is enormous

I would reject a small fixed maximum.

South Korea already moved toward this principle by eliminating its former ₩3 billion ceiling for certain public-interest whistleblower rewards and allowing awards within 30% of the recovered amount. ACRC The U.S. SEC similarly pays qualifying whistleblowers 10–30% of money collected. SEC

Under the model statute:

Whistleblower award = 30% of net assets, damages and penalties actually recovered because of the disclosure.

If a disclosure enables the government to recover $10 billion, the potential award is $3 billion.

That may initially sound excessive. But economically the alternative may be that the government recovers zero because nobody reveals the scheme.

A billion-dollar whistleblower payment that produces several billion dollars of otherwise unobtainable recovery can therefore be cheaper to the public than a $5 million statutory ceiling.

3. Guarantee payment by law

The reward should not depend upon prosecutorial generosity.

If statutory conditions are satisfied, the whistleblower has a legal claim against the government for the specified percentage.

An independent court determines disputes.

That prevents officials from saying, in effect, thank you for exposing our colleagues; we’ve decided you deserve nothing.

4. Protect the whistleblower before — not merely after — retaliation

Here I would combine Rwanda, Norway and South Korea.

Identity would remain legally confidential; Rwanda already provides coded reporting and secret identity records. Rwandalii

Where credible danger exists, the whistleblower and immediate family would receive government physical protection; Korea already provides for police protection where reporting threatens the safety of the reporter or relatives. ACRC

Employment retaliation would include dismissal, demotion, transfer, lost promotion, harassment, blacklisting and economic discrimination.

And I would adopt Norway’s evidentiary mechanism: once sufficient evidence creates a reasonable inference of retaliation, the employer bears the burden of showing that its action wasn’t retaliatory. Lovdata

5. Make retaliation personally dangerous

Corporate fines alone create the wrong incentive.

If a CEO orders:

“Find out who talked and fire him,”

the shareholders shouldn’t simply receive a $10 million bill.

The executive who knowingly orders retaliation should incur personal criminal liability.

The company would separately be required to restore employment, back pay and consequential losses, with substantial additional damages.

Disclosure of a legally protected whistleblower’s identity would itself be criminal. South Korea already demonstrates that this isn’t an exotic idea: unauthorized disclosure of identifying information can carry imprisonment of up to five years. ACRC

6. Punish the natural person, not merely the corporation

This is essential.

A $2 billion corporate fine doesn’t necessarily punish the CEO who authorized the corruption. It can instead punish shareholders, employees and customers.

Therefore corporate liability should exist in addition to, not instead of, personal liability.

A CEO, director, minister, procurement officer or other decision-maker who knowingly authorizes the corrupt transaction should face prosecution personally.

Corporate penalties could nevertheless be substantial; Brazil demonstrates that corporate sanctions can reach 20% of gross revenue in relevant circumstances. MDIC API

7. Confiscate the economic benefit

A person shouldn’t be permitted to calculate:

Expected corruption profit − expected penalty = positive number.

Upon conviction, the corrupt party should lose:

the bribe + proceeds traceable to it + economic benefit obtained from the corrupt transaction + an additional punitive sanction.

Singapore already requires a convicted recipient to pay an amount equal to the gratification, in addition to other punishment. AGC Singapore

For corporations, disgorgement should encompass the economic benefit produced by the corruptly obtained contract, not merely the amount of the bribe.

A corporation shouldn’t be able to pay a $10 million bribe, earn $800 million from the resulting contract, get caught, pay $50 million and regard corruption as successful.

8. Use leniency to turn corporations against corrupt executives

Corporations themselves should enter the race.

A corporation discovering corruption internally could receive a substantial reduction in corporate penalties if it promptly:

preserves all evidence; identifies the responsible natural persons; supplies records and communications; makes knowledgeable employees available; disgorges all illicit benefit; and terminates or disciplines responsible executives.

This gives directors and shareholders a financial incentive to expose a corrupt CEO instead of protecting him.

The U.S. already reduces consequences in some enforcement contexts for self-disclosure and cooperation, while Brazil uses leniency mechanisms. Department of Justice

But corporate cooperation could never immunize the natural person who committed the crime.

9. Adopt Singapore’s evidentiary principle — but narrowly

Singapore provides that when gratification is proved to have passed between a government employee and someone dealing or seeking to deal with government, it is presumed corrupt unless the contrary is proved. AGC Singapore

I would use a carefully confined version.

The prosecution would first have to prove objectively:

(a) a material benefit was transferred;

(b) the recipient was a public decision-maker or someone acting for one; and

(c) the giver had a substantial governmental matter affected by that decision-maker.

Only then would a rebuttable presumption arise.

The defendant could demonstrate a legitimate explanation.

This avoids requiring prosecutors to prove a secret agreement exclusively through direct evidence — which sophisticated corrupt actors deliberately avoid creating.

10. Make private enforcement possible

This may be the most important American contribution.

The False Claims Act permits private persons to sue on the government’s behalf; successful relators can receive 15–30% of the recovery. Department of Justice

I would extend that concept to corruption.

If an independent anti-corruption prosecutor declines a sufficiently documented case, the whistleblower should, under controlled circumstances, be able to pursue a civil corruption action on behalf of the state.

That solves a fundamental problem:

What happens when the institution responsible for prosecuting corruption is itself corrupt?

Government shouldn’t possess an absolute monopoly over deciding whether evidence of corruption against government officials will ever reach a court.

11. Create an independent anti-corruption prosecutor

Its head shouldn’t be removable at will by the president or prime minister whose administration it may investigate.

The office would have subpoena power, forensic-accounting capability, access subject to judicial process to financial and beneficial-ownership records, asset-freezing authority subject to prompt judicial review, and jurisdiction over all public officials without rank exemption.

But its decisions would themselves remain judicially reviewable.

Most importantly, declining a sufficiently developed whistleblower complaint would require a written, eventually public explanation, with temporary secrecy permitted where an investigation remains active.

12. Make obstruction exceptionally costly

Destroying documents, ordering deletion of communications, bribing or threatening witnesses, knowingly concealing beneficial ownership, fabricating evidence, or interfering with investigators should constitute separate offenses.

And the incentive structure should apply again:

the employee ordered to destroy the evidence gets immunity/reward for preserving it and immediately reporting the order.

That transforms an obstruction instruction into a potentially self-destructive act.

The resulting incentive structure

Consider a corrupt government contract involving:

Minister → senior civil servant → corporate CEO → CFO → intermediary → accountant → secretary

Under an ordinary anti-corruption system, nearly everyone benefits from silence.

Under this system, every arrow becomes unstable.

The minister fears the civil servant.

The civil servant fears the intermediary.

The CEO fears the CFO.

The CFO fears the accountant.

The intermediary fears everybody.

And all of them know that the first person through the door with documentary evidence gets the strongest protection and greatest benefit.

Meanwhile the secretary or accountant, who didn’t participate but possesses decisive evidence, has an entirely different calculation:

Silence: risk retaliation and receive nothing.

Disclosure: anonymity + legal protection + employment protection + physical protection if necessary + 30% of the government’s eventual recovery.

That is the crucial structural change.

One modification I would make to the existing systems

I would not make the whistleblower’s reward depend upon proving altruistic motive.

Whether the whistleblower acted from patriotism, anger, greed, revenge, rivalry, fear of prosecution, or dislike of the CEO is largely irrelevant.

The pertinent questions are objective:

Was the information truthful? Was it independently valuable? Did it materially contribute to proving corruption? How much money did the government consequently recover?

A person motivated entirely by money who supplies authentic bank records proving a $5 billion bribery scheme has performed exactly the evidentiary function the system needs.

The system therefore shouldn’t try to manufacture virtuous people.

It should make truth-telling the rational self-interested choice even for people who aren’t virtuous.

That, I think, is the fundamental design principle behind “the system that optimizes the incentives of everyone who knows about the corruption.” It doesn’t depend upon officials, CEOs, employees, prosecutors or witnesses being unusually honest. It changes their incentives so that a corrupt conspiracy contains within itself powerful incentives for its own disclosure.

“That seems to me to be the BEST policy-proposal on this matter that I have yet seen. CLEARLY, any government that SINCERELY wants to reduce corruption will consider every one of your proposals. CONGRATULATIONS!!! And thanks!”

Thank you, Eric. I’m very glad the design was useful.

The key insight that emerged from the comparison is stronger than any particular country’s anti-corruption law: don’t design the system on the assumption that people will behave honorably; design it so that the self-interest of everyone possessing evidence works against the survival of the corrupt arrangement.

That also gives the proposal a powerful test: whenever considering an anti-corruption provision, ask “What incentive does this create for each person who knows?” If silence remains safer or more profitable than disclosure, the provision can probably be improved.

And because virtually every major element we identified already exists somewhere — South Korean rewards and leniency, Norwegian retaliation protections, Rwandan confidentiality, Singaporean evidentiary rules, American qui tam, Brazilian corporate liability, and severe personal consequences demonstrated in China — the proposal cannot readily be dismissed as purely theoretical. Its novelty is primarily in combining those mechanisms into a system deliberately designed to make corruption internally unstable.

That is, I think, what makes the proposal especially interesting.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.