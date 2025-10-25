25 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The current leaders of the EU nations except Hungary and Slovakia are obsessively following the U.S. regime’s lie that their national security stands imperiled because of Russia’s 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which was in fact a necessary self-defensive response by Russia against America’s coup-seizure of Ukraine in 2014 (which started and caused the war in Ukraine). The latest result of their treason against their own populations is this:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-10-24/us-auto-plants-weeks-away-from-chip-shutdowns-lobby-group-says

https://archive.ph/DewTf

“US Auto Plants Weeks Away From Chip Shutdowns, Lobby Group Says”

24 October 2025, Bloomberg News

US auto plants are two to four weeks away from “significant impacts” on vehicle production due to the conflict with China over chipmaker Nexperia, according to MEMA, the largest vehicle supplier association in the US.

Beijing this month blocked Nexperia, a key supplier of chips used by the automotive and consumer electronics industries, from exporting from its facilities in China. The move was in response to the Dutch government seizing control of the Chinese-owned chipmaker, and highlighted worsening trade relations between China and the West.

“A handful of these chips can literally stop production of a full assembly plant,” said Steve Horaney, a senior vice president at MEMA, the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association. “There are substitutes, but probably not for everybody.”

Europe’s auto industry is already working around the clock to prevent the conflict from triggering production outages. This week, Nexperia notified its Japanese automotive customers that it may no longer be able to guarantee deliveries. China has been tightening constraints on crucial manufacturing components, and the Trump administration has responded in kind, ahead of a highly anticipated summit next week between the countries’ leaders.

Read more: Carmakers Fight to Keep Going as Nexperia Chip Conflict Drags On

The chips Nexperia supplies to the auto industry use older technology that powers more basic functions like turning on a windshield wiper or opening a window, Horaney said. They’re different from the newer, faster, more powerful wafers that handle sophisticated functions like assisted driving. Because they’re older tech, not as many companies make them, he said.

“There’s just not that much extra capacity sitting around,” he said. “You don’t swap a semiconductor chip out like you do a nut or a bolt in an assembly.”

…

On October 13th Reuters had headlined “In rare move, Dutch government takes control of China-owned chipmaker Nexperia” and reported that “The Dutch government has taken control of Chinese-owned computer chipmaker Nexperia,” which is a subsidiary of “Nexperia’s Chinese parent company, Wingtech,” which subsidiary, on September 29th, had been placed by the U.S. Government on its list of banned companies.

Not only will this hurt European automakers but it will hurt U.S. automakers, and its net effects upon China could also be negative but might be positive on account of this not hurting any automakers except the ones within the U.S. empire. (For China, the loss of Nexperia might be less damaging than the benefits to China’s automakers will be beneficial.)

Obviously, then, this action by the U.S. regime is driven more by its hatred of competitors, than by its aims to benefit anybody. The master-nation refuses to yield up its supremacist position. This bodes likely for the U.S. to force its way to defeat the whole world by means of a WW3, which would kill-off half of Mankind within the first two years after the nuclear blasts. To such a power as this, lose-lose is better than win-lose if itself is NOT the winner — ONLY win-lose that defeats a competitor is acceptable. Maintaining its supremacism is the driving obsession. All of the U.S. Government’s obsession to maintain its “hegemony” (spelled “hedgemony” by the Pentagon’s Rand Corporation) is built in to the U.S. Government and to its colonies or slave-nations (their cooperating foreign billionaires and agents, such as NATO). This is why the most dangerous portion of an empire’s history is its decline-and-fall period — that is, when it is finally forced to choose between defeat, on the one hand, or else universal destruction on the other. We are now in this phase.

Why does this happen? It happens by the way an empire works and sustains itself, which is international slavery. This is the Truman-created post-WW2 America. It has created over 60 coups and over a hundred invasions since 1945, when the U.S. faced really no enemy, certainly not after the Soviet Union ended in 1991 (after which there have, in fact, been 244 U.S. invasions, which is more than during the entire period of 1798 to 1945.

On August 15th I headlined “Documentation that U.S. and EU Support Ukraine’s Nazis” and documented that, regarding Ukraine’s war,

This war was started in 2014 by the U.S. against Russia — NOT by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 such as the liars allege — it was started in February 2014 by a U.S. coup which replaced the democratically elected and neutralist Ukrainian President, with a U.S. selected and rabidly anti-Russian leader, who immediately imposed an ethnic-cleansing program to get rid of the residents in the regions that had voted overwhelmingly for the overthrown President. Russia responded militarily on 24 February 2022, in order to prevent Ukraine from allowing the U.S. to place a missile there a mere 317 miles or five minutes of missile-flying-time away from The Kremlin and thus too brief for Russia to respond before its central command would already be beheaded by America’s nuclear strike. (As I headlined on 28 October 2022, “NATO Wants To Place Nuclear Missiles On Finland’s Russian Border — Finland Says Yes”. The U.S. had demanded this, especially because it will place American nuclear missiles far nearer to The Kremlin than at present, only 507 miles away — not as close as Ukraine, but the closest yet.)

Ukraine was neutral between Russia and America until Obama’s brilliantly executed Ukrainian coup, which his Administration started planning by no later than June 2011, culminated successfully in February 2014 and promptly appointed a rabid anti-Russian to impose in regions that rejected the new anti-Russian U.S.-controlled goverment an “Anti-Terrorist Operation” to kill protesters, and, ultimately, to terrorize the residents in those regions in order to kill as many of them as possible and to force the others to flee into Russia so that when elections would be held, pro-Russian voters would no longer be in the electorate. Ukraine’s Obama-imposed government did this in order to be no mere interim government but a permanent ‘democratically elected’ U.S.-controlled government of Ukraine. …

The earliest and thus the most reliable information on whether or not European leaders were in on (participating in the planning of) Obama’s coup that grabbed Ukraine, was the 26 February 2014 phone call by Urmas Paet in Kiev, to his boss the EU’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Ashton, telling her of his findings about whether or not the overthrow of Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovych had been really the democratic revolution that the U.S. Government was saying it was, or instead had been another U.S. coup. On 3 February 2015 I headlined “The Paet-Ashton Transcript” and linked to the leaked phone call and presented my transcription of it along with explanations of the meaning of its terms whose meanings were known to both of them but not to the wider audience. The call’s crucial passage was Paet’s reporting to his boss, that:

… what was quite disturbing, the same oligarch [Poroshenko — and so when he became President he already knew this] told that well, all the evidence shows that the people who were killed by snipers, from both sides, among policemen and people from the streets, [this will shock Ashton, who had just said that Yanukovych had masterminded the killings] that they were the same snipers, killing people from both sides [so, Poroshenko himself knows that his regime is based on a false-flag U.S.-controlled coup d’etat against his predecessor]

Well, that’s yes, …

So that and then she [Dr. Olga Bolgomets] also showed me some photos, she said that as medical doctor, she can, you know, say that it’s the same handwriting, the same type of bullets, and it’s really disturbing that now the new coalition that they don’t want to investigate, what exactly happened; so that now there is stronger and stronger understanding that behind the snipers, it was not Yanukovych, but it was somebody from the new coalition. [Notice here that Paet had tactfully avoided saying that Ashton’s assumption that it had been Yanukovych was false; instead, he totally ignored her having said that, and he here simply said that the evidence went totally the opposite direction, the direction that Poroshenko himself knew to be true.]

I think that we do want to investigate. [That sentiment on her part lasted about one second.] I mean I didn’t pick that up, that’s interesting. Gosh? [Ashton here seemed to have felt embarrassed, and she thus ended in a “Gosh” that was almost inaudible. …]

Ashton promptly went on to ignore that, other than to assert the conditional “that if it’s us now to live its own life very powerfully, then it already discreditates from the very beginning also this new coalition.” And she continued immediately by totally ignoring it, by her saying: “I mean this is what we’ve got to be very careful of as well, that they need to demand great change, but they’ve got to let the Rada [Parliament] function. If the Rada doesn’t function, then we’ll have complete chaos.” She had just been told that this ‘democratic revolution’ had actually been a U.S. coup, but entirely ignored that crucial fact — Paet’s ultimate finding, which he was reporting to her. This displayed that Ambrose Evans-Pritchard had been exactly right when he headlined on 19 September 2000 that “Euro-federalists financed by US spy chiefs” and later “The European Union always was a CIA project”.

Throughout this Century so far, the European Union has been 100% a tool of U.S. billionaires — most famously of George Soros, whose “Open Society Foundation”s list of “Reliable allies in the European Parliament (2014 – 2019)” leaked online in 2017. As I said of it at the time: “The document lists 226 MEPs from all sides of the political spectrum, including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors. These people promote the ideas of Soros, such as bringing in more migrants, same-sex marriages, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and countering Russia. There are 751 members of the European Parliament. It means that the Soros friends have more than one third of seats.”

On 28 September 2022 I headlined “How America Is Crushing Europe”, and on 23 October 2025, Simplicius headlined “EU Declares War On Its Own Members”. On 14 March 2024 I had headlined “America’s Enormous Success With Its Anti-Russia Sanctions”, and the U.S. regime is now doing the same thing to China, with, yet again, the aid of the European Union.

Recently, the overwhelming electoral victory of a progressive Romanian opponent of the EU (America’s AP called him “the far-right populist Calin Georgescu” and headlined “Chaos in Romania’s capital after far-right Calin Georgescu barred from presidential redo” though he was more to the left than to the right) was immediately annulled by the Romanian Government which decided to re-run the ‘election’ without him as being an option (candidate), and the ‘winner’, the new Romanian President, the U.S. stooge Nicusor Dan, on October 24th, was the subject of an video posted to x headlined “ROMANIAN PRESIDENT NICUSOR DAN BOOED!” showing “People shouted ‘Shame,’ ‘Traitor,’ ‘Go to Ukraine’,” for his cooperation with the EU against Russia and for his donating Romanians’ tax-dollars to Ukraine. This is the new American-styled ‘democracy’ now in Europe.

Here in America, on October 23rd, was posted to Instagram a video of the U.S. hyper-billionaire and recipient of billions of U.S. tax-dollars, the extreme far-rightist Peter Thiel, friend and co-investor with Elon Musk (another recipient of billions of tax-dollars), and founder of Palantir, saying “The basic idea was that we could never win an election on getting certain things because we were in such a small minority. But maybe you could actually unilaterally change the world without having to constantly convince people and beg people and plead with people who are never going to agree with you. … Technology is this incredible alternative to politics.” The Silicon Valley billionaires and other U.S.-affiliated billionaires have indeed found various “alternatives to politics” and ways to warp their ‘democracy’ that place governments — their own and foreign — into their hands. This is what has happened. I have recommended a way to stop it.

Perhaps unless and until the EU and NATO both break up and no longer represent the dictatorship in Washngton DC, WW3 will be inevitable, because to avoid WW3 requires an end to the U.S. empire as it has existed since 25 July 1945 — the end of Hitler’s dream (adopted then by Truman) of universal global control by a dictatorship.

Some people misunderstand the basic problem as merely “multipolarity” versus “unipolarity,” but it goes far deeper, to understanding what the term “democracy” really means.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.