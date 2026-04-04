4 April 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Prof. John Mearsheimer: How Trump Has Boxed Himself Into a Corner on Iran”

Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom, 17 February 2026

15:39

MEARSHEIMER: Trump I don’t think is enthusiastic

15:41

about starting another forever war in

15:43

Iran. So I think if it’s just the United

15:45

States and Iran, you could work out a

15:47

deal. And by the way, as you like to

15:49

say, and I agree 100% with what you say,

15:52

Ukraine, excuse me, Iran does not

15:55

present a threat to the United States.

15:57

That’s the starting point. It’s not a

15:59

threat to the United States. So, you

16:01

ought to be able to work out a deal. But

16:03

the problem here is it’s not just the

16:05

United States or it’s just not the Trump

16:08

administration and the Iranians, it’s

16:11

the Israelis as well. And the Israelis

16:14

have a set of demands that go well

16:16

beyond putting limits on the nuclear

16:19

enrichment capability and there’s no way

16:22

the Iranians are ever going to agree to

16:24

those Israeli demands.

16:26

JUDGE NAPOLITANO: Is the um Iranian is the Iranian set of

16:32

negotiations

16:34

also a kabuki dance?

16:36

MEARSHEIMER: Yeah, there’s just no question about it.

16:38

I [laughter]

16:39

I see no way you’re going to work that

16:41

one out. NAPOLITANO: Well, do you think that Trump

16:43

has decided already whether or not he’s

16:45

going to attack, whether it’s to please

16:46

Netanyahu, to please the uh the lobby in

16:50

the United States or because he honestly

16:53

thinks this will bring about a

16:54

resolution to

16:56

whatever.

16:58

MEARSHEIMER: I don’t know what he’s thinking. Uh I

17:01

mean, I think that he’s really boxed

17:02

himself in here. Uh the problem is it’s

17:06

virtually impossible for any president

17:08

including Donald Trump uh to ignore what

17:11

Israel wants, and Israel wants zero

17:16

enrichment capability. Uh they want the

17:18

whole nuclear enrichment uh uh

17:21

infrastructure taken down. They want

17:23

Iran to eliminate all the ballistic

17:26

missiles it has that can hit uh Israel.

17:30

They want uh Iran to give up supporting

17:33

the Houthies, Hezbollah, and Hamas. Uh

17:37

and these are demands that there’s no

17:40

way the Iranians are going to accept. So

17:43

even if Trump can work out a deal that’s

17:45

satisfactory to him along the lines I

17:48

described before, uh it’s not going to

17:51

satisfy the Israelis. And uh the

17:54

Israelis have made it very clear that

17:56

they will attack uh Iran alone if that

18:00

is necessary. And of course, if they

18:03

attack Iran, there’s no way we don’t get

18:06

involved because we’re going to then

18:07

have to help defend Israel uh when the

18:10

Iranians start launching ballistic

18:12

missiles at Israel. and also we’re going

18:15

to get involved because the Iranians are

18:17

in all likelihood going to try to shut

18:19

down the straits of Hormuz and stop the

18:21

flow of oil out of the Persian Gulf. Uh

18:24

so I don’t see what Trump can do. Uh and

18:28

just to take it a step further, as you

18:29

and I have talked about, he can uh

18:33

attack, you know, he Trump can have US

18:35

forces attack Iran, but that doesn’t

18:38

solve the problem. It’s not going to get

18:40

rid of the ballistic missiles. It’s not

18:42

going to cause regime change. Uh it’s

18:45

not going to end Iranian support for

18:47

Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. Uh so

18:51

we don’t have a military option here. NAPOLITANO: Uh

18:55

so I I’ve asked this before. Why is it

18:58

that Iran, which has signed the

19:02

non-nuclear proliferation treaty, is not

19:05

permitted to have a nuclear weapon and

19:07

Israel, which has not signed that

19:09

treaty, is permitted to have a nuclear

19:12

weapon. Can anybody explain that?

19:13

MEARSHEIMER: Yeah, I can explain it to you. It’s very

19:15

simple. Israel has a special

19:18

relationship with the United States that

19:20

has no parallel in history. Israel can

19:24

do pretty much anything it wants and we

19:26

will give it unconditional support. Uh

19:29

with regard to all the countries that

19:31

live in Israel’s neighborhood, Israel

19:33

basically dictates to us that we have to

19:35

go to enormous lengths to make sure they

19:38

have no nuclear weapons of their own or

19:40

even a nuclear enrichment capability as

19:43

we have been talking about and that

19:45

those countries cowtow to Israel. uh and

19:49

we go to great lengths to help Israel

19:51

achieve those goals. That’s what’s going

19:53

on here. But you just have to understand

19:56

uh that there’s a special relationship

19:58

here between the United States and

19:59

Israel that has no parallel in recorded

20:04

history

20:06

NAPOLITANO: Here, uh, this is just in from the

20:08

Hindustan Times about 30 minutes ago.

20:12

Iran has sent shock waves through global

20:14

markets by declaring a round-the-clock

20:17

surveillance lockdown

20:20

over the strait of Hormuz, a vital

20:22

choke point carrying nearly 1/5th of the

20:24

world’s daily oil flow. The IRGC Navy,

20:29

that’s the Iranian Navy, announced full

20:31

spectrum monitoring across surface

20:33

vessels, drones, even submarines during

20:36

intense naval drills in and around the

20:39

Straits of Hormuz. So, the Chinese

20:43

import 1.4 million barrels of oil from

20:47

Iran a day. Are they just going to sit

20:51

back and allow the Iranian leadership to

20:53

be toppled if Netanyahu and Trump

20:56

attack?

20:57

MEARSHEIMER: No, they’re going to go to great lengths

20:59

to help Iran. And as I said to you

21:01

before, with the passage of time, the

21:04

Chinese especially, but also the

21:05

Russians are going to help the uh

21:08

Iranians more and more. And

21:11

that’s why I said to you a year from now

21:13

when we’ll when we’re talking about this

21:15

issue, right? It will be clear that the

21:18

China Russia dimension will be more

21:21

important then than it is now. But it’s

21:24

already important now. I want to make

21:26

one other quick point to you just to put

21:29

this whole uh crisis in perspective. I

21:32

believe that virtually every country in

21:35

the Middle East except maybe the UAE,

21:38

which is pretty closely allied with

21:40

Israel, but virtually every other

21:42

country in the Middle East, plus the

21:44

Chinese, plus the Russians, want this

21:48

war to not happen. The only country that

21:51

really wants it to happen is Israel. As

21:54

we’ve talked about, the Americans really

21:56

don’t want this war. Trump doesn’t want

21:58

to fight a war against Iran. He’s being

22:01

pushed down this road by the Israelis.

22:04

So, you see the remarkable power of

22:06

Israel simply because it has such a hold

22:11

over American policy makers. Just think

22:14

about it. Every country in the Middle

22:15

East except maybe the UAE is desperate

22:18

to avoid this war. The Chinese and the

22:20

Russians don’t want this war. Trump

22:23

really doesn’t want this war. Who wants

22:25

this war? Benjamin Netanyahu.

22:28

NAPOLITANO: Well, will he get the war that he wants?

22:32

Boy, it’s very hard to say. I go back

22:34

and forth on this one. Uh, on one hand,

22:37

I say this war can’t happen because we

22:41

can’t achieve our goals by striking

22:45

Iran. And furthermore, you have to take

22:48

into account what Iran can do in

22:50

retaliation. You were just talking about

22:52

the Straits of Hormuz and what the

22:54

consequences would be if that one heated

22:58

up. And of course, the Iranians are

23:00

going to launch ballistic missiles at

23:02

Israel as well. So, it’s hard to see why

23:06

it makes sense to start this war from a

23:08

purely strategic point of view. But

23:10

then, it looks like Trump has boxed

23:14

himself in. And furthermore, the

23:16

Israelis appear to be putting enormous

23:18

pressure on him uh to go to war against

23:21

Iran. And you know, can he disobey his

23:25

masters? I don’t think so. So that

23:28

pushes me in the other direction.

23:30

——

The following is addressed to understanding how Trump’s brain works, which has produced such results as was presented above:

Michael Wolff is a journalist who was with Trump during his 2016 campaign and was allowed into Trump’s White House during Trump’s first term and was allowed to speak with anyone there. Wolff published in 2018 his best-selling book about his conversations with Trump and his entourage, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Following are videos of him explaining how Trump’s brain works, and how the Trump White House works:

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Instagram

Michael Wolff says that even Trump’s friends say he’s stupid.

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Joanna Coles and Michael Wolff: Inside Trump’s Head

5 February 2026, The 92nd Street Y, New York and The Daily Beast

Trump reads nothing and listens to no one, talks nonstop, often shouting, and blocks all information; told Wolff pre-2017 his top goal was to become the world’s most famous person, lives constantly with multiple TV screens, all the cable news channels, eats lots of ice cream (Haagen Dazs).

Why Even Trump Insiders Admit He’s ‘An Idiot’ | Inside Trump’s Head

26 March 2026, The Daily Beast

Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles dive deep into the most unsettling question at the center of Donald Trump’s presidency: what’s really going on inside his mind. Sparked by a revealing clip and Wolff’s firsthand time in Trump’s White House, the conversation traces a chilling through-line—from early confusion among insiders to the blunt assessment that unlocked everything, reshaping how those closest to power understood his behavior. They unpack Trump’s resistance to information, his aversion to reading, and the coping mechanisms that may have fueled both his rise and his governing style, while exploring how performance, repetition, and instinct can override logic on the world stage. Along the way, they reveal how allies, critics, and even longtime confidants struggled to reconcile the contradictions, and how those very traits may have become his greatest political asset, driving a presidency that defies traditional measures of intelligence and leadership in ways that continue to reverberate far beyond Washington.

Trump Secretly Admits Top Goon ‘Is Crazy’ | Inside Trump’s Head

28 March 2026

Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles dive into a chaotic stretch where Donald Trump’s impulses collide with global consequences, revealing a president driven less by strategy than by instinct, ego, and narrative control. From openly contradicting his own stance on mail-in voting, to stamping his name on the dollar, Wolff and Coles track a pattern of behavior that prioritizes his personal dominance and short attention-span, over logical consistency. As the Iran war enters a volatile phase with no clear objective, Wolff argues there was never a real plan—only improvisation now spiraling into risk—while Coles probes whether there’s hidden logic behind the scenes or just confusion layered with bravado. The conversation sharpens around Trump’s reliance on storytelling to survive political damage, his fixation on grievance as midterms loom, and the growing cracks inside his inner circle, from RFK Jr.’s instability to rising doubts about key figures tasked with executing policy.

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MY COMMENTS:

The most powerful person in the world is a closed-minded narcissistic psychopath who won his position in a fake democracy, which is comparable to the pre-Hitler German Weimar ‘democracy’, and with perhaps similar results.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.