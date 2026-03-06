6 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116182551337254643

https://web.archive.org/web/20260306140428/https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116182551337254643

https://archive.ph/YhN3p

Back

Truth Details

469 replies

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

813

ReTruths

2.75k

Likes

Mar 06, 2026, 8:50 AM

——

RELATED:

My main article yesterday was:

“Dr. Ted Postol’s Analysis: Iran is winning this war.”

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.