Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
2h

Iran has already wiped out every American military installation in the Gulf region,but the Mad King is demanding unconditional surrender.

Reply
Share
Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

Yes, Trump is crazy, but those who control this country chose him as their puppet! Just as they chose brain-dead Biden.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture