The psychopathic Trump is also insane.
6 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
——
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116182551337254643
https://web.archive.org/web/20260306140428/https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116182551337254643
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP
Mar 06, 2026, 8:50 AM
——
RELATED:
My main article yesterday was:
“Dr. Ted Postol’s Analysis: Iran is winning this war.”
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Iran has already wiped out every American military installation in the Gulf region,but the Mad King is demanding unconditional surrender.
Yes, Trump is crazy, but those who control this country chose him as their puppet! Just as they chose brain-dead Biden.