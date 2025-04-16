Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
Apr 16, 2025

Anarcho-capitalism is the way.

No government is the way.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
Apr 18, 2025

"The public lack the intellectual ability that’s needed in order for an electoral democracy to work."

I couldn't agree more.

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