16 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Three Profiteers Trading in the Blood of Gaza’s Displaced: The Occupation, Aid Thieves, and Corrupt “Initiative” Organizers. It is my duty to protect my people in Gaza and to expose any scheme aimed at deepening the catastrophe of our displaced citizens, regardless of who stands behind it.”

By Jehad Malaka in Gaza, 16 November 2026

Today, the displaced person in Gaza does not face a single enemy; rather, they face three forces trading in their blood, pain, and ongoing Nakba:

The First Enemy: The Occupation

It is the occupation that demolished homes, destroyed schools and hospitals, and displaced

people from northern Gaza to the south, and from the south out onto the streets.

It is the occupation that blocked tents and reconstruction materials, leaving people to drown in the very first winter rain.

And now, it comes forward talking about the “voluntary migration” of 1.86 million* Palestinians!

What kind of “voluntary” is this? You destroy everything, and then tell people: flee?

This is not migration; this is a new Nakba in installments, engineered through siege, starvation, and soft displacement.

The Second Enemy: Aid Thieves

These are the ones who steal food parcels right out from in front of the starving and sell them on the black market.

They take the flour, medicine, and blankets sent for a child shivering in the cold and turn them into a business for profit.

They are no less criminal than the occupation, for they steal the bread from the mouths of the displaced at the height of their agony.

The Third Enemy: Corrupt “Initiative” Organizers… Merchants of Blood and Pain

And these are the most dangerous of all, because they disguise themselves in the cloak of humanity.

They come to the tents, filming a weeping woman, a barefoot child standing in the rain and mud, or a helpless man trying to scoop water out of his flooded tent.

They film the agony, shed tears in front of the camera, and then launch fundraising campaigns.

They collect thousands of dollars in the name of the displaced and pocket it into their personal accounts.

And the displaced person? Nothing reaches them!

No new tent, no blanket, no medicine, not even a word of gratitude.

They leave them drowning while they go off to live off their blood.

I say it plainly: anyone who films the pain of the displaced to raise money and gives them nothing is a merchant of blood.

Anyone who exploits the image of a hungry child to line their own pockets is a thief, even if they wear the mask of charitable initiatives and humanitarian work.

True charity does not need a camera or a spectacle; true charity delivers aid directly into the hands of the displaced, not into the pockets of the organizer.

The people of Gaza, the displaced, are neither content to be filmed nor commodities for fundraising.

We are the owners of this land, the bearers of rights, and a people of dignity.

To every free person of conscience: do not donate to anyone who films the displaced and trades in their suffering.

Donate only to those you truly know, to those who deliver aid hand-to-hand, and who prove transparently that the assistance actually reached the people who need it.

Gaza is not for sale, not for displacement, and not for theft.

We will neither allow the occupation to uproot us, nor thieves to rob us, nor the corrupt to profit from our pain.

The displaced will return home, despite the occupation, despite the thieves, and despite the merchants of blood.

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MY COMMENTS:

* That estimate of “1.86 million Palestinians” having survived 3+ years of bombing by U.S.-made bombs from mainly U.S.-made weapons that are used by Israelis in order to get rid of Gazans so that Israel and the rest of the U.S. empire can use Gaza for their own purposes, probably is based upon the 3 September 2026 Israel Times news-report, “Ben Gvir unveils ‘voluntary emigration’ plan to remove most Palestinians from Gaza. Far-right minister’s plan, which he hopes to advance under next government, aims at removing 1.86 million of Strip’s residents within 7 years, as he promises ‘absorption package’ to assist those settling in new countries”. The article said that the plan “seeks the removal of 250,000 Gazans in its first year, 1.11 million within three years and 1.86 million within seven. Gaza’s population is estimated at some 2.3 million.” 2.3M-1.86M=440,000 Gazans that Israel, America, and Germany (Germany supplies 30% of Israel’s weapons, while America supplies 69.5% of them) have eliminated during the past three years, and this comes out to slightly more than 400 Gazans eliminated by them on each of the roughly 1,080 days of this ethnic cleansing operation so far. That article quoted only individuals and organizations on the far right side of Israel’s extreme-rightwing Government. One such organization is Otsma Yehudit, a Party which was founded by followers of the rabidly anti-Palestinian American-Israeli Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was assassinated in Brooklyn, N.Y., by an Arab-American on 5 November 1990. The article also said:

The establishment and leadership of an “Emigration Ministry” will be among Otzma Yehudit’s top demands for joining the next government, he [Ben Gvir] added. …

“What a shame they didn’t listen to … the assassinated far-right minister Rehavam Ze’evi, who advocated ethnic cleansing and population transfers of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza. It’s time to admit it: [he] was right!” …

Otzma Yehudit said the proposal requires an initial Israeli investment of NIS 10 billion ($3 billion), followed by up to NIS 50 billion ($15.2 billion) in matching funds, based on international participation.

“At first, I was treated as a delusional extremist,” he [Ben Gvir] said. “Then, one day, everything changed: President Trump publicly declared that encouraging emigration was a solution to the Gaza issue. Suddenly, Ben Gvir’s plan became legitimate. Suddenly, everyone became Ben Gvir.”

The proposal came a day after Defense Minister Israel Katz said plans to facilitate mass emigration from Gaza remain under discussion and were merely “frozen” by Trump, who had initially proposed relocating Gaza’s roughly 2.3 million residents in February 2025, prompting Israel to establish a Defense Ministry directorate tasked with facilitating what officials termed “voluntary emigration.”

The possibility sparked strong pushback, including from Egypt, and was condemned by Palestinians themselves. Trump later abandoned the proposal amid the international opposition and a lack of willing destination countries.

Trump also spoke at one time of developing the coastal territory, devastated by the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, into a luxury resort destination.

In his October 2025 Gaza peace plan, Trump appeared to walk away from it entirely, pledging instead to “encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.”

In June, Israeli security officials were reported to be seeking to revive the moribund plan and to have rebranded it in an effort to soften international opposition.

Katz insisted Wednesday the plan “is being discussed all the time.”

This is called “ethnic cleansing,” rather than “genocide.” Perhaps international courts will rule against the “genocide” accusation here, as a result of this trick. Already international courts have utterly failed to include individuals such as Trump, Biden, Scholz, and Mertz, as targets to prosecute. Unequal ‘justice’ is no justice, and the existing international courts (and the U.N. of which they are a part) therefore need to be replaced.

One should also note that that Israel Times article is clearly written with a pro-Israel, anti-Palestine, perspective, which just goes to show the extent of the psychopathy of Israelis and their supporters.

P.S.: I strongly recommend also Dr. Malaka’s article issued yesterday, “Netanyahu’s Final Gambit: Manufacturing an Internal War to Survive Political Defeat. The exposure of an intelligence plot targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel reveals a far more dangerous ideological blueprint than mere criminal corruption”. He noted that “The far greater danger lies in its political and ideological implications for the future relationship between Palestinian and Jewish citizens inside Israel, a deliberate push to manufacture tensions in every form, creating pretexts for the Zionist right to wage a new war against the Palestinian presence within Israel. This intelligence earthquake reveals that the explosive blueprint targeting Arab Palestinian citizens is not merely a criminal infraction, but the manifestation of a broader political vision, one summarized by Netanyahu and his coalition in their Knesset speeches and post-defeat statements, which frame Palestinian citizens as an “existential threat” to Israel, paving the way for unpredictable and escalating measures.”

This is the way that nazism is practiced in 2026. (Trump lied there; the available public evidence doesn’t establish that Omar married her brother; but the viewer-comments there indicate that most of that youtube’s viewers trusted Trump’s allegation and shared his hatred against her and Somalians.) They’re not even prosecuted for it. Nazism (supremacist-racist fascist imperialism) is common throughout the empire; so, this U.N. tolerates nazism. It’s a cultural disease, which (though it’s a minority position everywhere except in Israel) dominates the world after Hitler’s death. Almost nobody discusses it that way; so, I do — because it’s true.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.