4 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Jul. 16, Trump’s pardons attorney quits when ordered to pardon Trump’s briber

Aug. 23, Anti-Trump Republican damns Trump for “violating the Constitution.”

Sep. 19, U.S. Treasurer Bessent says corruption in Government is of no concern to him.

Sep. 19, Health CEO calls corruption “a model that works really well for the consumer.”

Oct. 26, Musk erases his private communications with politicians

Oct. 27, Michael Wolff predicts a landslide Democratic win.

Oct. 31, U.S. Treasurer Bessent says investigating corruption is “a waste of time.”

Nov. 3, NYT: “These election-results are record-breaking.”

Nov. 4, Mamdani exposes Vance’s lie “We’ve got your back, NYC.”

Nov. 4, off-mike, Fox’s Brett Baer asks “Can we do a spin” on the election results?

Nov. 4, Musk erases his own tweets

Nov. 4, “Here’s hoping fascism loses everywhere.”

Nov. 4, Dem. strategist: “Impeach Trump’s underlings first,” not Trump first.

Nov. 4, This Congress was the most unproductive since 1807.

As-of 5 PM ET on November 4th, the next Senate (100 in total) will be 54 Democrats versus 44 Republicans, and the next House (435) will be 237 Democrats versus 147 Republicans. The percentage of loyalists in each house of the CURRENT Congress is 90% to 92%. So, fewer than 10% defect on a typical vote — are DINOS, and RINOS. Consequently, one can, by now, reasonably expect that on most votes in the next Congress, BOTH houses will be voting in the Democratic Party’s way. The highest-bipartisanship issues are on the Pentagon’s budget (the ONLY federal Department that has never yet passed an audit); so, the armaments industries will probably continue to get their way in the next Congress. U.S. foreign policies might continue little changed.

The Republican Party — its billionaires — took a drubbing, but the only way that the Democratic Party — its billionaires — can kill it (like happened to the Whig Party in 1860) will be if corruption becomes handled by the Democrats as being its target to destroy, which is exceedingly unlikely to happen, because BOTH Parties depend upon corruption.

Thus far, the Republican Party didn’t destroy itself, but just suffered what is likely to be only a temporary defeat. As long as the oligarchs, America’s aristocracy, the billionaires, continue to control both Parties, America will continue to be no democracy, just another aristocracy.

NYC’s Mayor Mamdani presents a more optimistic view:

I don’t think it’s attainable unless public elections between political Parties which are controlled by their billionaires become replaced by the Senate and House both being selected by means of lotteries so that the billionaires cannot even possibly rig the selections by choosing and funding their Party’s nominees to fool their Party’s voters (such as happens with electoral ‘democracies’) — which is by making suckers of voters — instead of, by random means, appointing as legislators average people, who are from the full range of backgrounds. In a lottery-democracy, the billionaires will no longer be able to control the Government.

The next U.S. Congress will be controlled by the Democratic Party’s billionaires. It still won’t be any democracy. It’ll just be a different faction of the aristocracy — and ALL factions of an aristocracy oppose democracy and fool the public to think that that would be a “mobocracy.” They think that ordinary people are mobsters — which is what every aristocrat actually IS. The links that opened this article are simply examples of that phenomenon.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.