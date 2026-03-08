8 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On March 8th, France’s Le Monde bannered “Iranian society is divided over Israeli and US strikes”, and sub-headed: “Torn between the hope for the Islamic Republic’s fall and fear of lasting destruction, Iranians have reacted in strikingly different ways to the war that began on February 28. First-hand accounts reveal a society fractured by bombings, repression and uncertainty.”

If your country had just been aggressively invaded by its enemy ever since in 1953, which enemy-nation coup-overthrew your country’s popular democratically elected leader and replaced him with their own appointed brutal Shah infamous for his torture-chambers, and then your country overthrew by a popular revolution that tyrant’s regime in 1979 and called the couping — and now invading — country, “The Great Satan,” would you be “Torn between the hope for” your Government’s “fall” resulting from that “Great Satan’s” invasion of your country — would there be any possibility for that “Great Satan” to be welcomed to again take over your country, given THAT kind of history your country had always had with that country? Or instead is this Le Monde headline and sub-head pure pro-U.S. anti-Iran propaganda, which assumes its readers to be extremely gullible if not outright stupid?

Here is how this blatant piece of propaganda opened:

Hope. Resignation. Anxiety. Powerlessness. Anger. Since the start of the war, Iranians have been deeply divided over the Israeli-American attacks launched on their country on February 28.

Soheila (a pseudonym for her protection, like all those quoted in this article), a business owner in her forties reached by phone, said she regularly argues with her husband on this issue. After January’s massacre of anti-regime protesters, she saw no solution other than foreign intervention to rid Iran of those in power. So when supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed during the first strikes, Soheila was overjoyed. Her husband, an engineer, could not understand how bombs could “bring democracy to Iran.”

On Monday, March 2, as usual, Soheila went up to the roof of their apartment building in central Tehran to see which neighborhood had been hit by the latest strikes. As she filmed the smoke rising over the southern part of the capital on her phone, a neighbor suddenly joined her on the roof. The man, an intelligence services worker, confronted her aggressively: “Stop filming! Are you spying by taking photos and videos? Who are you going to send them to?” Soheila retorted, “Shut up, you regime agent! I’m not afraid.” The neighbor’s wife, who was with him, then called the police to report the “infidel.”

It continued by interviewing other Iranian traitors in Iran, and said that the situation “is compounded by threats from the authorities.”

At the article’s end is a boxed item:

Why Le Monde’s journalists cannot report from Iran

Covering the unfolding events in Iran, particularly since the first US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has proven especially challenging. As with previous conflicts in recent months between the Iranian regime and, on the other side, Israel and the United States, Le Monde has been unable to report on the ground. Since June 2021, when a journalist from our international desk last traveled to Iran to cover the presidential election, our requests for visas have either been refused or ignored by the authorities in Tehran.

As a result, interviews and testimonies are gathered remotely from Paris by phone or video call, and information from open sources is checked and verified by our journalists. We also document the situation inside the country using satellite images and by verifying amateur video footage filmed locally.

Le Monde is itself playing the victim of censorship by “the Iranian regime,” and presuming that their readers will be so stupid as to be unaware of their own nation’s regime, and of the regime of the Government that controls France’s Government, the imperial regime in Washington D.C., which, some say, is actually itself controlled by the Israeli regime.

If Le Monde would headline an article “You Are Stupid,” they would at least be honest, but maybe they don’t actually think that honesty is the best policy — especially not for a propaganda-agency, which they so blatantly are.

