20 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The retired U.S. ambassador Alastair Crooke explains in his November 19th video the split in the Deep State, between the agents of the conservative billionaires versus the agents of the liberal billionaires, and how this split is coming to a climax in the current Summit meeting in Shenzhen China:

https://theduran.com/alastair-crooke-the-eu-watershed-moment/

“Alastair Crooke: The EU Watershed Moment”

(2:44): JUDGE NAPOLITANO: Before we get to the EU and NATO and Ukraine, I want to explore your thoughts as manifested in a recent compelling piece that you wrote about NVIDIA and the ouster of Jensen Huang. What are the origins of that ouster? What are its geopolitical implications as you see it? >> ALASTAIR CROOKE: Oh, I think the geopolitical implications are going to be huge and we’re going to see them take shape tomorrow when the meeting, the trilateral meeting takes place. But this is a deep argument about the strategy for AI. And on the one hand, you had, if you like, NVIDIA and we had also particularly Jensen Huang, but with the support of Trump believed in engaging with China on AI, on providing chips, not the best chips necessarily, but providing them with chips. And the underlying logic was absolutely plain. The underlying logic, he said, was let’s get them used to using American tools and chips and systems. And then when they are addicted, they will be part of our technological stack. They will be reliant. They will be dependent on us, more dependent. And then there is the other school which is diametrically opposed, which wants to keep if you like AI ring-fenced and kept as a monopoly of the United States from which they can draw rent for the next few years. And so this is basically what’s happened. I mean, this was a hit. It was a hit at Trump, but it was a hit at that type of thinking about AI by the China Hawks because they want to make sure that China does not catch up with the United States, will not be able to overtake it. And so they want to reduce as much as possible because there have been some elements. And Howard Lutnick is part of that. But Huang’s girlfriend, Alice, she was part of a company, Mega Speed, that had big data centers outside of China, in Malaysia, I think it is mostly, using Nvidia latest chips and providing the compute, the compute from those chips over the border to Alibaba in China. Now the Chinese weren’t that happy about this because actually they are determined on self-reliance and self-technical reliance. And so they wanted to leave the door open for Huawei to develop these chips. So they didn’t want actually American chips to come in. But this is the practice. And now that’s going to be stopped. So we’re going into these talks at Shenzhen and um Secretary Bessent has made clear that they’re going to investigate um they’re going to carefully investigate Nvidia and they are going to stop all of these if you like all of these data centers outside of the borders of China’s the outside data centers that have been providing support and compute and cloud systems for the Chinese, they’re going to cut that off. Now it won’t really um push China back um but you can see this is going to be a very hostile action. That probably accounts for perhaps 25% maybe 30% of what China uses for its own um uh AI purposes, and if that’s going to be cut I mean this will signal to Xi and Putin that America’s going into a trade war or the very minimum a tech trade war with with China that it’s going to try and weaken China through managing to corral all of AI within a sort of um if you like a ring fenced structure legally supported in the United States which is not going to allow if you like tech to escape and go to China — or compute, not just the the chips but no compute to go to China and it’s going to be held there on the assumption um that it can um that it can draw bigger rents that way people will pay more for American AI um than they would otherwise. But of course this is dependent on the fact that you know China if it is behind the US, it is only a matter of a few months, um and they have perfectly adequate too. For most purposes, they have adequate um if you like um AI um that you can um you can take and you can choose like Deep Seek and so on, which is either free or very small price. So you the American system, the American AI system that is being, if you like, advocated by Rubio and Elbridge Colby and Bessent is to keep the price of that access to that AI high, high, high. But of course, it’s very likely that people won’t pay that and they’ll say, look, okay, the Chinese is not quite as good as the top level of American AI products, but it’s not bad. It does the purpose. Why do I want to have so much more? If I can get that for $20 a month, I’ll take a Chinese. If you’re going to ask me for 100 200, no, thank you. I can do quite well with what I get either free or for $20 from from the Chinese. So it’s a big issue, but I mean, what it is also is showing Xi and showing Putin, that the hawks, the Washington hawks, the uni-party hawks, are in the ascendancy now, ascendancy not only on a not only on the question of AI and on China and on circumscribing China’s um potential growth, but also they’re on the ascendancy on Iran [NOTWITHSTANDING THE MID-TERM ELECTION RESULTS]. Everyone, I’m sure, at that meeting in Shenzhen, at least Putin and Xi will have heard, you know, what happens that how how um Marco Rubio, who seems to um it very much ascendant, was really rubbishing Vance’s efforts on Iran and saying, well, you know, I mean, there’s nothing to them and in fact, in some cases, they just really uh don’t make any sense at all and dismissed it out of hand. And so we see, look what’s happened in the last days. Again, the ascendancy of the war faction with the attack on Kerch Bridge. I mean, clearly a coordinated um multinational effort. Just look at the number and the types of missiles and drones that we used. Actually, very kindly Zelensky has listed them all and clearly many of them come um from overseas. The whole thing is clearly an orchestrated uh exercise. So altogether, I think the Shenzhen will start under um of course, there’ll be good scenes, there will be ceremonies and dancing and bands and everything, but behind the scenes, I think it’s going to be uh tough. Uh Xi will see um that the United States is opening a new chapter of trade war with him and he will respond to that probably with rare earth restrictions and then at the same time Putin uh will get the message from Kerch Bridge. No, we’re not de-escalating, we’re escalating, and that there’s so there’s no point in trying to move towards anything else and it’ll make Putin much more determined um to avoid any any any idea that um Moscow’s open to a ceasefire. >> NAPOLITANO: All right, let me try and uh extract some uh lessons from what you just told us and thank you for your sharing your extraordinary knowledge on uh on all of this, Alastair. First, we have not seen a scintilla of evidence that the Paramore, whose last name is also Huang, was a Chinese spy. In fact, if anything, we have seen behavior of the two of them, which is absolutely contrary to the way spies behave. I’ll let you elaborate on that uh in a minute. Secondly, this is almost a coup, if you will, against the dominance of Donald Trump over foreign policy perpetrated by the China hawks in both parties, both political parties led by Marco Rubio uh and by uh his friends uh in the CIA. And third, the timing of the destruction of that bridge, which Vladimir Putin once referred to as his favorite bridge, hardly was a coincidence. >> CROOKE: Oh, absolutely. You have it exactly right. I mean, of course, I mean, there’s no evidence that Alice, even the Wall Street Journal is saying uh that CIA has no evidence she was a spy. But I mean, first of all, if you’re running an intelligence operation against some like or someone like Huang, you don’t put pictures of yourself cuddling together on WeChat. [laughter] I mean, you know, I can promise you from experience that that just doesn’t happen. And then secondly, you know, this whole narrative, the whole story suddenly is spread right across, you know, all of the mainstream media and Wall Street Journal and New York Times. That only happens when it comes from you know who, um from certain intelligence uh authorities. It doesn’t happen like that. It doesn’t. Otherwise, it could have emerged if it was a real thing, it could have emerged from some small platform somewhere else and everyone would have ignored it. But it was put right across. It is clearly a coup operation. And you know, the paradox is that actually Alice Huang is more an American influence operation than it is a Chinese influence operation. She’s being used, if you like, to destroy Huang himself and Trump. And um there’s no basis for it. It was this was an intelligence operation um um in association with the China Hawks generally um moving in in that direction against China and against Trump. As you rightly said, it is a coup uh against Trump. There is a power shift taking place in America and it’s not just confined to artificial intelligence. As I’ve said, we’ve just seen the Kerch Bridge, but what we’re seeing also with CENTCOM. CENTCOM, like CIA, is using its um uh if you like, it its room for maneuver um to continue to attack Iran in Hormuz on Qeshm Island and the um missile sites and other sites which it says are all in the all in active self-defense. But this is how you move towards escalation. You go on until you think that Iran is going to do something substantive and then you can come back and say, see, we told you so. Now we have to go to full-out military operation. So you have all these elements that together um this the um CENTCOM on one hand, CIA orchestrating this multinational attack on Kerch Bridge. Multinational, there’s no doubt. And there were AWACS planes and there was full support um uh for this um and it was caused it’s caused big damage this time, big damage to the bridge. So, clearly that message will be understood um uh by Putin if he hadn’t understood it already um from the the from the talks with the Europeans and their absolutely steadfast fixed position um that um or they’re not you know the talks must go ahead and it must be about um a ceasefire not about if you like the architecture of South um South Asia not at all it’s got to be about ceasefires. >> NAPOLITANO: Well, have have the Americans whether it’s the CIA the Pentagon Hegseth Rubio Vance or Trump given up the fantasy of a military triumph? >> CROOKE: I think they still embrace it. I think they I think they intend to keep it going yeah I think they intend to I mean not at all out war um but they’re happy for the Europeans um to um continue to uh have uh some form of kinetic escalation. So Putin will know that now sitting there before um his meeting tomorrow I mean that they are intending to increase uh the kinetic stakes uh against Russia put pressure on Russia and on Putin and are going to just sit past on demanding a ceasefires and ceasefires which Moscow has ruled out consistently all of this time and said no because the ceasefire solves nothing. All it is is a ceasefire but the root causes of this war remain and will just continue and then we know and the Europeans have made an announcement which I think will really concern him. The European Union has announced that it is putting an assistant force military NATO military French British German troop into Ukraine for the purposes of training and assisting Ukrainian military in the war against Russia. And you know the position that Russia has always taken, any NATO troops, uniform troops, which these are coming into Ukraine to fight will be treated as outside the laws of war and will be killed. And so I mean it’s that’s a huge, I think a huge provocation, intended to be a provocation. So yes, the the sort of, if I can call it the deep state is moving and escalating on virtually all fronts at this moment. >> NAPOLITANO: What is your take on the origin of this to me bizarre and inconceivable offer that either came from Witkoff-Kushner or Zelensky or the CIA or Rubio or somebody in that chain of process, that Russia can have Donbas if Ukraine can join NATO. I mean to me it is inconceivable that the Kremlin would give one second of thought after all this to Ukraine joining NATO. >> CROOKE: I think it’s a reflection of of of really in two things. One thing is that the Russians have, I mean I know there’s I mean a counter narrative that is very powerful in the United States and even more powerful in Europe, saying that you know the the Russians are making no successes in in Donbas at all. It’s all a logjam there and nothing is changing. It’s not true. They are making enormous progress and what it really means is that they’re about to take Donbas. They’re not far off. Well, not about in the next day or so, but it’s happening. And the things are changing radically. And Russia is continuing with its program of dismantling any infrastructure in Ukraine that would could serve a foreign military presence for the future. So that’s the aim is by um dismantling the logistics, the warehouses, the trains, even some of the bridges. I it’s intended to make it so that even if they want to, NATO comes into Ukraine and it’ll be like, you know, on the steps of Russia. I mean in the last war, you get there and it’s a desert. There’s no no infrastructure to support your army. There in Russia, it was no there were no foods. They left it bare. They cleared it of food. Well, Russia is making a parallel and clearing it of all militarily useful infrastructure uh in Ukraine. And really now there’s not much except fields, open fields as I understand it before they get up to the the Dnieper. So um I think the other part of it is, you know, they must join uh NATO. I think this is this is this is reflects this deep fear in the European Union um that um Trump um in the remaining two years uh will likely, if you like, weaken or leave NATO altogether. And they are frightened that their their project, the project of um keeping the whole of the, if you like, post-war space up to Russia and Belarus as a sort of liberal space, so-called. It’s not very liberal, but that’s how they would to present it. So they’re fighting for this liberal space and NATO has been the engine of this whole whole exercise. I wrote in that paper and you may recall how it was really even from the 90s um onwards that Washington was pushing for accession um of what Rumsfeld called I think in 2003 or four it was that he called um you know he said what’s what’s what’s France and Germany? I mean that’s their old hat, their old Europe. We are dealing today with New Europe. Well translated New Europe meant East Europe, Baltic States and all those countries. And I remember I was part of Solana’s team at that time and um you know the idea first of all I mean the idea that it could even become a political project really died at that time with accession. And it was managed by the United States which has dominance over NATO moved all these accession states potentially accession states into NATO first and then put pressure on Europe and NATO to then accept all these accession states. And you know when I was there it was hard enough to make a coherent policy with 12 member states. Now when they had that meeting in Dublin um I think it was last Friday or something of the European Union because Dublin is the present was presidency at that time 50 delegations turned up. How can you expect a political solution or a political structure or coherence when 50 delegations turn up more than 500 people um uh I gather turned up to this meeting. So all of it it’s it really it really ended the ability of it. And now Europe is looking uh at really the impossibility because America is shifting away from Europe. And I don’t think it’ll change um if there is a after the um term of of Trump, America’s made a substantive shift leaving um Europe ready just as its proxy forces. Proxy forces that are just useful to provide money to Zelenskyy and weapons and certain things, but not really even to sit at the table. Of course, they weren’t sitting at the table and there’s a good reason they can’t sit at the table and the reason is that if there’s to be a real discussion about the security architecture of Eurasia, there are the only people that should be at the table would be the three that are meeting at Shenzhen um tomorrow, uh China, Russia, and the United States. Those are the only ones that can say, okay, let’s roll back NATO to these boundaries. Let’s lift the nuclear umbrella. Let’s talk about intermediate military um missiles um together. I mean, 50 Europeans coming to that, 50 delegates coming to those sort of discussions, it’s just not it’s just not conceivable. So, I I think it makes sense. >> As you wrote recently uh at Conflicts Forum, your website, Europe is at a watershed. >> Yes, it is because it’s understood that the United States only wants it to serve as a sort of minimal proxy just doing the the lifting on money, but to have no say in, if you like, um, the geopolitics of of of for the next era. And that leaves it bereft because after all, that change that I described in the article that took place in 2003 was designed to destroy, if you like, the possibility of France and Germany forming, if you like, an alternative political, if you like, pole within Europe. And that ended because it was taken over by the Russophobes. Huge numbers of uh, you know, the the whole of Europe was suddenly capsized towards and I always used to say when I was at that time, you know, the Baltic states were the tail wagging the dog. >> Mm. >> I mean, you know, there was no there wasn’t a there wasn’t a European policy on uh, really that could be formed on just about anything except seemingly trade regulation. And so it had gone back to its roots, which will always be a sort of cartel, the iron and steel um, agreement uh, and a cartel. And as long as that was working, uh, that was all right. But now we have a cartel and regulation but no political project and as someone called it, and no demos. In other words, no democratic base to the whole structure. Uh, that’s gone. So it’s fallen into really being sort of an ideological project um, where you have to swear allegiance to the idea of Europe. It’s not about voting for it. It’s not about having discussions about it. It is really a project that you’re expected to adhere to, which is the characteristic of an ideology rather than it is that of a sort of political process that has come and has objectives and aims and and purpose. So what is the purpose of Europe now? >> NAPOLITANO: Um, one last question if I may at the risk of intruding more on your time. You’ve given us so much time this morning. And this may sound ridiculous, but it’s big picture. [clears throat] Who controls American foreign policy? Trump, Rubio, Hegseth, CIA, unseen forces, Uniparty, who controls it? >> CROOKE: Uh, it’s controlled um really by a a a supranational matrix which involves financial interests. It involves um if you like um political and also geopolitical interests. And that goes back a long way. It goes back really almost to the 18th century. I mean this prototype started and it’s still largely intact today um when uh the British formed the round table [the secret organization that Cecil Rhodes first planned in 1877 and of which Churchill was a secret follower] which was led by Lord Milner and he was financed by the very rich banking families of the time which had become so rich they really superseded the governments at that at that period. And so they they directed policy, not the government. They were the ones that organized the South African War in order to start and prepare for the war against Germany. They were the ones that financed, if you like, uh Japan to attack uh Russia. Um not the governments. And Disraeli said at the time in the 1850s um very clearly he said um uh you know listen if you think the people you see running the country are are those is actually govern you, you couldn’t be more mistaken. Um, it’s not like that. For those who know what goes on behind the scenes, there’s a very different um group in charge. [It’s the billionaires.] (30:47)

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MY COMMENT:

Glenn Greenwald said on November 19th that Hakeem Jeffries, whom all but 11 House Democrats just elected as Speaker of the House, is the most pro-Israel, anti-Palestinian, of all persons in the U.S. House. This is not our Government; it doesn’t represent us at all. American elections are only s’elections’ by the billionaires — in this case, it’s by the Democratic Party’s billionaires..

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.