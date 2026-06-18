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Crush Limbraw
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https://billkloss.law.blog/2024/01/11/the-blood-soaked-foreign-policy-of-the-u-s-the-wealthy-elite-call-the-shots-determining-crucial-government-policy-and-the-law-of-the-land-when-all-the-propaganda-and-myths-are-swept-aside-america/

Citizens of the First World live in ignorance of their country’s violent imperialistic history. As Joe Bageant said, “Americans are cultivated like mushrooms from birth to death, kept in the dark and fed horseshit.” Nonetheless, the average pleb in America should realize by now that they too will be treated no different from those in the Third World exploited by empire. As illustrated by a recent study, U.S. citizens are mere cardboard cutouts in a façade of democracy with essentially no voice in their government’s actions. The wealthy elite call the shots, determining crucial government policy and the law of the land. When all the propaganda and myths are swept aside, America is revealed to be nothing more than a heartless oligarchy; you and I are simply marketing statistics and consumers, pawns and cogs within capitalist industrial civilization.

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