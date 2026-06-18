18 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.S. regime is the world’s only remaining empire, and its rulers (its billionaires, who benefit from expanding the empire even further) crave to control the entire world, but courageous democratic leaders in independent countries are now using bold measures to prevent their nation’s sovereignty from becoming lost.

For example, in regard to Brazil, and to Mexico, Semafor headlined on June 17th, “Jair Bolsonaro’s son jailed”, and reported:

Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro to four years in prison for calling on US President Donald Trump to interfere in his father’s coup plot trial last year. Trump previously alleged Bolsonaro was the victim of a “witch hunt,” threatening tariffs against Brazil in response. Leaders in parts of Latin America have condemned Trump for meddling in their politics, with some moving to protect their electoral systems. However, experts say they may also be using Trump as a cover to erode democratic norms: Mexico recently approved a law that authorizes the government to cancel elections over alleged foreign interference, a mechanism one critic said “allows those in power to stay in power.”

The background in both of those now rising democracies is that until recently the U.S. Government has not only been “meddling in their politics” but outright couping to replace their heads of state by ones that then eagerly carried out the U.S. regime’s policies.

As regards the objection that the popularly supported measure in Mexico “that authorizes the government to cancel elections over alleged foreign interference,” Bloomberg News reports that it

states that any election may be annulled if it is proven that foreign intervention or interference affected the results.

According to the amendment, “foreign interference” refers to the intervention of foreign governments, international organizations or foreign private entities.

Foreign intervention could take the forms of financial support to candidates, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and diplomatic or media pressure. Intervention in Mexico’s territory by land, water or air with the intent to affect “the constitutional order” also qualifies as interference.

Right now, as in the past, Mexico’s sovereignty over its own territory is severely limited, Mexico’s Government needs to obey America’s Government, whereas America’s Government has no need to obey Mexico’s Government; Mexico is trying to break away from the U.S. empire.

On 1 January 1959, Cuba broke away from being an American colony, but it didn’t regain any sovereignty, because it promptly became a colony of the Soviet Union, which was in a “Cold War” with America, and it thus became a potential location for Soviet missiles being placed a mere 30 minutes away from nuking America’s central command in Washington DC; so, the U.S. Government could not stand that. If Castro had been wise, he would have instead offered Washington a deal in which the U.S. Government would accept Cuba as a neutral country, in return for which Castro would be accepted as Cuba’s ruler, and commerce would continue unaffected between Cuba and America. The Cuban Missile Crisis arose in 1962 because Castro rejected neutrality. America would have done an all-out conventional-weapon invasion of Cuba if the USSR didn’t accept a deal that prohibited Cuba from having nuclear weapons; both JFK and Khrushchev were rational; so, they agreed and avoided that.

An even worse situation arose in the opposite direction when Obama carried out a coup against neutral Ukraine in February 2014 and installed a rabidly anti-Russian regime there in Kiev. Unlike Cuba’s authentic Revolution in the late 1950s, Ukraine’s fake ‘revolution’ was actually an anti-Russian coup by America’s Government. Furthermore, whereas Cuba is a bit more than 1,000 miles from DC, Ukraine is 300 miles from The Kremlin; and, so, Russia could not allow what the U.S. regime was doing to be successfully completed (by America’s ultimately positioning nukes 300 miles from Moscow). Ultimately, Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022 to prevent that from ever happening. Putin, being largely incompetent at international PR, never clearly said why this invasion is a national-security necessity for Russia — he never clearly made the case why it was defensive against America’s aggression instead of aggression against Ukraine, but it is, nonetheless.

So: any nation that (like Mexico) borders a major power is therefore going to need to do what Ukraine had done (even in its 1991 Constitution, which had a provision barring alliance with any major power) by remaining strictly neutral regarding major-nation competitions. Part of the illegality of what Obama did in February 2014 was to override Ukraine’s Constitution in that regard by turning Ukraine into an American colony.

For Mexico to be neutral would pose no threat to America. For the U.S. regime to oppose the amendment that became law in Mexico on May 21st is, itself, the very thing that the amendment is trying to prevent.

Regarding the issue in Brazil, the first successful U.S. coup against that country was by the Lyndon Johnson Administration in 1964, replacing the popularly elected democratic President João Goulart by what even the CIA-edited and written Wikipedia (which blacklists — blocks from linking to — sites that aren’t CIA-approved) article about him says: “The coup installed successive right-wing hardliners as heads of state who suspended civil rights and liberties of the Brazilian people.[181] They abolished all political parties and replaced them with only two, the military government’s party called the National Renewal Alliance Party (Aliança Renovadora Nacional – ARENA) and the consented opposition Brazilian Democratic Movement (Movimento Democrático Brasileiro – MDB). The MDB, however, had no real power, and the military rule was marked by widespread disappearance, torture, and exile of many politicians, university students, writers, singers, painters, filmmakers, and other artists.” In other words: just like Eisenhower had done to Iran in 1952 and to Guatemala in 1954, President Johnson was a fascist-imperialist. Then in 1965 he couped Indonesia, and gave to the U.S.-assigned dictator the list of at least 500,000 people to eliminate there, which then was executed. The U.S. is a fascist-imperialist country. Its neighbors need to finally act to deal with that fact, if they can.

Incidentally, Bloomberg’s news-report about the Mexican matter is titled “Why Mexico’s New Election Law Worries Democracy Advocates”, thus suggesting even in its headline that what Mexico’s Government is doing is anti-democratic.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.