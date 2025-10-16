16 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/journalists-turn-access-badges-exit-202714163.html

https://archive.ph/PN4jN

“Journalists turn in access badges, exit Pentagon rather than agree to new reporting rules”

15 October 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of reporters turned in access badges and exited the Pentagon on Wednesday rather than agree to government-imposed restrictions on their work, [“including to a restriction that they not report on any news — even if unclassified — without official approval”]. pushing journalists who cover the American military further from the seat of its power. The nation’s leadership called the new rules “common sense” to help regulate a “very disruptive” press.

News outlets were nearly unanimous in rejecting new rules imposed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that would leave journalists vulnerable to expulsion if they sought to report on information — classified or otherwise — that had not been approved by Hegseth for release.

Many of the reporters waited to leave together at a 4 p.m. deadline set by the Defense Department to get out of the building. As the hour approached, boxes of documents lined a Pentagon corridor and reporters carried chairs, a copying machine, books and old photos to the parking lot from suddenly abandoned workspaces. Shortly after 4, about 40 to 50 journalists left together after handing in badges. …

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump backed his defense secretary’s new rules. “I think he finds the press to be very disruptive in terms of world peace,” Trump said. “The press is very dishonest.”

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2025/10/16/young-republicans-group-chat-online-culture-00611491

https://archive.ph/IWnMx

“The Young Republicans’ Leaked Chat Is a Sign of Where We Could Be Headed”

16 October 2025 [my hat-tip to Paul Billings for this]

On Tuesday, POLITICO published a series of racist and antisemitic messages from a group chat filled with Young Republicans leaders. They included references to putting their opponents in gas chambers and raping them. They called Black people monkeys and “the watermelon people.” One message stated simply, “I love Hitler.” …

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/marc-andreessen-backs-call-elon-033104358.html

https://ghostarchive.org/archive/ZLzfk

“Marc Andreessen Backs Call For Elon Musk To Spearhead $10 Trillion US Re-Industrialization Plan: ‘This Is The Way’”

15 October 2025

Prominent tech investor, Marc Andreessen, expressed support for a suggestion for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO, Elon Musk to lead a $10 trillion program to reindustrialize America.

Andreessen Agrees Musk Should Lead Massive US Reindustrialization

Andreessen responded to a post on X by a user named Roman Helmet Guy, who suggested that Elon Musk should lead a massive reindustrialization effort in the United States.

“Forget DOGE, forget the debt, put Elon Musk in charge of a $10 trillion program to reindustrialize America at lightning speed...,” wrote Roman Helmet Guy.

To this, Andreessen responded in agreement, saying, “This is the way.”

Roman Helmet Guy was in turn a response to President Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post on “some very strange things” happening in China, which the Official White House Rapid Response account, Rapid Response 47, reposted.

US Manufacturing Challenges, Musk’s Insights

The post by Andreessen is significant as it comes at a time when the U.S. is facing challenges in its manufacturing sector. In August, a McKinsey report highlighted the difficulties faced in the attempt to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. after decades of moving production overseas.

Rick Woldenberg, CEO of educational toy maker Learning Resources, told CNBC that he had explored the idea for over a decade but had found labor costs prohibitively high and suppliers unwilling to produce at lower volumes.

While Trump is keen on moving production back to the U.S. by imposing massive tariffs on China, economists suggest that the plan could backfire and cause the U.S. deeper economic damage than China. …

MY COMMENT:

Musk donated $276 million to Trump’s 2024 Presidentiial campaign. Andreesen, secretly, was even more effective for Trump, because, as CNBC headlined on 26 June 2024, his “Crypto industry super PAC is 33-2 in primaries, with $100 million for House, Senate races”, and without that, Trump might not now be in control of Congress. Trump is strictly a pay-to-play guy, and so U.S. taxpayers are likely to be funding the Musk-Andreesen (plus other billionaires’) $10T gravy-train for Trump’s billionaires.

America’s media appear to be assuming that the electorate don’t understand that America is now the global-warfare state, whose plan for its future is to restore American manufacturing by increasing even further the nearly a trillion dollars a year that the Government and its colonies (such as in NATO) pay to its armaments companies to buy weapons and military services. On October 16th, The Hill and Yahoo News headlined “Opinion - Hegseth’s call to ‘prepare for war’ comes not a moment too soon” and helped to whip up war-fever against China by reporting that,

China’s regime is engaged in the fastest military buildup since the Second World War, it is trying to sanctions-proof itself, it is stockpiling grain and other commodities, it is calling up reservists and seizing factories making products for civilians.

Xi Jinping has been firing military officers opposed to war. Xi’s favorite phrase these days is “Dare to fight.”

He is mobilizing all of society for prolonged battle.

And Xi is doing more than just preparing. The Chinese military is initiating confrontations in skies and seas from South Korea in the north to Australia in the south. It is fighting proxy wars on two continents — Europe in Ukraine through Russia and Asia in the Middle East through Iran. Beijing in North Africa has also been fueling insurgences that look like wars. For decades, China has helped Islamabad in its campaign of terror against India.

In the meantime, the American military is generally in peace-mode, …

China has no military base in the Western Hemisphere, but America has at least 292 military bases surrounding China. (Japan 102, S. Korea 73, Guam 52, Australia 19, Philippines 13, Marshall Islands 12, N. Marina Islands 11, Singapore 4, Taiwan 3, Thailand 3.) There is an 11-minute video “Why the U.S. Has Surrounded China With Military Bases | The U.S. Island Chain Strategy Explained”. It clearly presents America’s aggressive intent, but a typical viewer-comment is “If Biden and Harris still in office America would have a more WEAK military defense! Now, that Trump in office he will step on the Dragons toes.” Many Americans admire aggression if it’s being done by the U.S. Hitler likewise had millions of Germans admiring him and assuming — against all evidence — that Germany was acting in self-defense, NOT in aggression and imperialist expansion. Many people can’t imagine themselves in the situation that they themselves seek to perpetrate against others — they simply have no conscience whatsoever. They are dangerous to everyone. America’s recent Presidents have all been like this; and, so, too, are virtually every member of Congress. The situation wasn’t much different in Germany when Hitler came into power. Now we have the Trump dictatorship.

Promptly when Hitler came into power, he also extolled the military and pressed his peddle to the metal to restore his country’s military might and to pour record sums into ‘defense’ (which turned out to be aggression).

