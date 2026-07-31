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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
39m

Hi Eric Zuesse,

I miss exchanging Emails with you. It has been a long time since we discussed these things.

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Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
41m

Amerika was not founded as a Christian Nation. Rather it is those two Nations, over in Europe, that Amerikans hate with all their hearts and souls, namely Russia and Germany (dare I make mention of them), which were founded on as Christian Nations. And that is precisely why the Russians and Germans were in such conflict with the Jews. Judeo Christian is a contradiction in terms! Judaism and Christianity have, historically, been enemy religions, after all.

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