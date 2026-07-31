31 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The war in Ukraine, which since 2014 has been controlled by the U.S. coup-imposed regime that Obama set up then with the goal being for the U.S. to use Ukraine (which has the nearest border to The Kremlin) so as to nuke The Kremlin a mere 5-minute missile-flight away, has now gotten even beyond what I had headlined about on July 23rd, “Ukraine’s U.S.-Engineered Drone War Against Russia Turned the Tide.” The great reporter on this war, Christopher Wanner, explained on July 31st, how and why this war (which until around November of 2024 had appeared to be almost certain to end in a win by Russia against America’s billionaires who are using Ukrainian canon fodder and the U.S. empire’s weapons and taxpayers to keep their war to capture Russia going to retain America’s — since 2014 — Ukrainian colony), is, in fact, now in a long-term stalemate. The war by U.S. billionaires to capture Russia — the world’s most natural-resources-rich nation — will just continue getting bloodier in both Ukraine and Russia. America’s mega-billionaires such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel have successfully transformed this war-of-attrition into a long-term stalemate, until it finally, now in the long-term future, ends, either in the defeat of Russia or in the defeat of America. Wanner has explained how this situation came about:

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“UKRAINE WAR: “Out of thin air!” How Kyiv is using these tricks to strike undetected on Putin’s territory”

31 July 2026, Die Welt

Russia has once again reported Ukrainian drone attacks deep within its own borders. According to WELT correspondent Christoph Wanner, Ukraine is repeatedly managing to overcome Russian air defense systems and hit logistics centers, refineries, and other militarily important infrastructure. Wanner explains why.

00:01

In another Russian

00:02

air strike on Ukraine, three

00:04

people were killed and at least ten

00:06

injured. The missiles struck

00:08

a food processing plant in the city

00:10

of Pavlohrad. Last night,

00:12

NATO member Romania scrambled

00:14

two fighter jets as a precaution

00:15

after detecting aerial objects near

00:18

the Ukrainian border.

00:19

Residents in the border district

00:22

of Tulcea were also warned. Meanwhile,

00:24

US President Donald Trump stated

00:25

he was unsure whether he would

00:28

allow Ukraine to build

00:31

Patriot missiles.

00:33

But conversely, Ukraine has also

00:35

been repeatedly attacking targets in

00:38

the Russian heartland for weeks—

00:40

primarily logistics centers.

00:42

For more on why the Russians have

00:45

little to counter this, here is our

00:45

correspondent Christoph Wanner from Kyiv.

00:48

Once again, Ukrainian

00:50

long-range drones have made it

00:51

into the Russian heartland.

00:53

Once again, at least some of them

00:56

have succeeded in penetrating

00:59

Russian air defense systems.

01:02

And once again, a logistics center

01:05

belonging to the Russian online retailer

01:05

Wildberries is burning—this time

01:08

in Volgograd. I ask myself the question:

01:11

Why can’t the Russians manage

01:13

to reliably intercept

01:16

Ukrainian long-range drones? In this regard,

01:18

I came across a report—a very

01:21

interesting one, I think—from the

01:23

Kremlin-critical Russian

01:25

news portal

01:27

*Redaktia*, where experts explain

01:30

the Ukrainian successes.

01:33

First, it must be said that Russia is a

01:36

vast country—the largest nation by land area

01:38

on Earth—and that there are

01:41

critical sites scattered across

01:44

virtually its entire territory;

01:46

that is, locations that might be

01:47

targets of interest for the Ukrainians—refineries,

01:49

weapons manufacturing plants, or major

01:52

logistics hubs.

01:54

And the Russians simply do not possess

01:56

enough air defense systems to protect

01:58

all these critical sites.

02:00

It is also often the case that the

02:02

Ukrainians launch a large number of drones

02:04

simultaneously, and after

02:06

a certain amount of time, the Russian

02:09

air defense systems have exhausted their

02:11

ammunition—

02:13

and then, well, some drones

02:14

are able to get past

02:17

these depleted air defense systems. Furthermore, the

02:20

Ukrainians possess intelligence

02:24

and satellite reconnaissance data

02:26

thanks to Western partners [such as Musk and Thiel], allowing them to see

02:28

quite precisely where the Russian

02:30

air defense systems are located. Consequently,

02:32

it often happens that the Ukrainians simply

02:35

fly around these

02:37

Russian air defense systems.

02:39

Moving on: the Ukrainian drones—

02:41

specifically the long-range ones—

02:43

are relatively small, made of plastic,

02:46

and typically feature engines that emit

02:48

very little heat. As a result,

02:51

Russian radar systems struggle

02:54

to detect these Ukrainian drones

02:56

in time. Moreover,

02:59

these Ukrainian drones fly

03:01

at very low altitudes—often just a few

03:04

meters above the treetops. This, too,

03:07

makes it difficult for the Russians

03:09

to spot the drones in time. And then it

03:12

often happens that the drones suddenly

03:14

appear at critical points—

03:16

seemingly out of nowhere—and

03:18

the Russian mobile fire units tasked

03:20

with protecting these critical locations—

03:23

such as logistics centers,

03:25

weapons production facilities, or

03:27

refineries—are completely

03:29

caught off guard, having absolutely

03:30

no time to react, and by then

03:34

it has usually already happened. That is,

03:37

in broad terms, how the Ukrainians’

03:39

successes can be explained. Naturally, the Russians

03:42

are trying to do something about it, but—at least for the

03:46

moment—without much

03:49

success. This is demonstrated by the

03:50

constant strikes the Ukrainians are scoring

03:53

within the Russian heartland. Deep inside the Russian

03:56

heartland.

——

Wenner’s four-minute explanation of why what, on 30 January 2025, I had called this “turnabout” in the U.S.-v.-Russia war, is likely to last far longer than either side had been expecting. The war that Obama had started will probably not end while Trump is in the White House. There will be millions more dead on both sides before this war will end.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.