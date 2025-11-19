18 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.N. vote on November 17th supporting Trump’s September 29th 20-Point “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” has the neoconservative U.S. President Donald Trump leading a ‘Board of Peace’ to lead Gaza on a ‘temporary’ basis that could turn out to be permanent. This Trump-led Board controlling Gaza will include the neoconservative former U.K. Prme Minister Tony Blair, who in 2003 partnered with Trump’s predecessor the neoconservative U.S. President G.W. Bush, to invade and conquer Iraq, which destroyed it, all on the basis of, and justified by, Bush’s and Blair’s lies alleging that Iraq had or soon would have WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction). The U.N. didn’t condemn that illegal invasion then, and isn’t condemning the Trump ‘peace’ plan now, but is instead offering the cover of international approval for Trump’s plan, which ‘peace’ plan is actually, in fact, a hand-off by Israel, to America, of Israel’s war against Hamas, because Hamas is the only group that Gazans have elected to represent them. So, this is a war to eliminate Gaza’s democratic Governmennt. Consequently, the Gazans will never support, and will always oppose, this new, American-led, war against them, just as they opposed the Israel-led war against them ever since Israel stole their land in 1948 in the “Nakba” which started on 15 May 1948, just a day after the first neoconservative, U.S. President Harry Truman, cast the decisive vote at the U.N. to start the state of Israel and the now 77-year-old war by Zionists against Palestinians, to take their land and ‘re-develop’ it. The commonly stated assertions by scholars alleging that Britain in its Balfour Declaration to the British Zionist Lord Rothschild in 1917 had created the state of Israel is not merely false but blatantly false, and the British Government in 1948 was actually opposed to the creation of Israel.

The U.N.’s announcement of its endorsement of the U.S. Government taking over from Israel the war against the Gazans (or against ‘Hamas’) is full of lies. For example, it notes that “the text [of the Trump plan] states that, as the Force establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces will withdraw from the Gaza Strip based on standards, milestones and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed between specified parties — ‘save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat’.” It ignores that getting Gazans’ agreement to the Trump Board’s “standards, milestones and timeframes linked to demilitarization that will be agreed between specified parties” would be agreeing to Gazans surrendering to Trump instead of surrendering to Israel (as Israel formerly was demanding — conquest of the Gazans — only by Israel’s servant, America, instead of by Israel itself). Furthermore, “any resurgent terror threat” and the past “terrorism” was ONLY by Gazans against Israel, and none of it was by Israel against Gazans — it assumes this though almost all of what can reasonably be called “terrorism” there has been by Israel against Gazans. So, that alone is a huge lie.

Here are some other huge lies that are in Trump’s text which the U.N. has now approved of:

“1. Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.” All of the “terror” and “threat to its neighbors” comes from Gazans — NOT any of it from Israel (which is constantly invading not only Gaza but Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and others).

“2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.” Pretends that Trump’s Board will be working “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough,” though, in fact, it will be working for the benefit of Trump’s friends and allies, AGAINST the Gazans, who have actually suffered way too much from Israel’s soldiers and America’s bullets and bombs etc.

“7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip. At a minimum, aid quantities will be consistent with what was included in the 19 January 2025 agreement regarding humanitarian aid, including rehabilitation of infrastructure (water, electricity, sewage), rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.” But in fact, it has been ONLY Israel (in cooperqtion with the United States) that has been blocking food and medicine from going into Gaza — NOT Gazans who have blocked ANYTHING.

“8. Entry of distribution and aid in the Gaza Strip will proceed without interference from the two parties.” But in fact, that WASN’T “two parties”; it was only one party: Israel (aided by the U.S.) who have been trying to starve them out.

“9. … [There will be] supervision by a new international transitional body, the ‘Board of Peace,’ which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme.” But in fact, what is essential is that Israel’s Government has completed its reform program to CEASE its 77-year-long war against Palestinians, and now also against Lebanese, Syrians, Iranians, and others.

“13. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza.” Trump’s Board is demanding (from the get-go, by the U.N.’s consent) that the elected leadership of the Gazans be removed from Gaza’s Government and relaced by persons chosen by Gazans’ enemies.

“14. A guarantee will be provided by regional partners to ensure that Hamas, and the factions, comply with their obligations.” No such “obligations” are being required of Israel.

“15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to immediately deploy in Gaza.” This is how the Trump Board will take over from Israel the war against the Gazans.

“16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As the ISF establishes control and stability, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, milestones, and timeframes” set by Trump’s Board.

“17. In the event Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the above, including the scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in the terror-free areas handed over from the IDF to the ISF.” The Trump Board will be working with Israel and ignoring the Gazans (except that the Gazans are to be theTrump Board’s victims).

“18. An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence.” The Trump-U.N. plan will make that impossible to do.

“19. While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA [Palestinian Authority, which is widely desised not only by the Gazans but now also by those in the West Bamk] reform programme is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood” when Trump’s Board will say that the time for this has come.

“20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.” The insincerity of Trump’s 20-point ‘peace’ plan is blatantly obvious to anyone whose IQ is more than 10.

Trump’s (now the U.N.’s) ‘peace’ plan says nothing about the Palestinians in the West Bank, where increasing numbers of Israeli settlers are relocating into, at gunpoint.

The U.N.’s voting for this is so damning as to prove to the whole world that the U.N. — Truman’s U.N., not FDR’s plan for the U.N. — must be ended and replaced entirely. This vote will go down in history as having led to the end of the U.N.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.