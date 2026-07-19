19 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The phrase

“I think he has this paranoia that there might be an eventual showdown with US-led Western countries”

is shown at 16:03 into

“Why China is going all-in on nuclear weapons | DW News”

24 April 2026, from DW News (by the German Government),

but when on 19 July 2026 I Googled

“I think he has this paranoia that there might be an eventual showdown with US-led Western countries”

I got nothing China, but instead the U.S. regime’s

GoogleAI search:

AI Overview

Vladimir Putin’s worldview is extensively shaped by the belief that a structural conflict with the United States and its Western allies is inevitable. U.S. and European intelligence agencies frequently describe this perspective as a deep, often paranoid fear that the West aims to restrict Russian power and ultimately destabilize or overthrow his regime.

This apprehension is rooted in several core strategic beliefs and grievances:

NATO Expansion: Putin views the eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as an existential military threat. From his perspective, the integration of former Soviet bloc nations into the Western alliance is a hostile encirclement designed to project Western influence directly into Russia’s historical sphere of influence.

Western Support for Democratic Movements: The Russian leadership perceives Western backing of democratic revolutions in post-Soviet states (such as the “Color Revolutions”) and support for Ukraine as a blueprint for eventual regime change within Russia itself. Putin views the existence of a democratic, Western-aligned Ukraine as a direct threat to his autocratic system.

Perception of the Rules-Based Order: Putin and other Russian officials often frame U.S. hegemony and the liberal international order as inherently predatory, designed to keep Russia economically subservient and politically marginalized.

Ironically, Western intelligence agencies note that Putin’s aggressive actions—such as the invasion of Ukraine—have tended to accelerate the very outcomes he feared most, including the strengthening and expansion of NATO and a unified Western economic and security response.

For further reading on how international intelligence assesses the Kremlin’s strategic threat perceptions, you can review the Voice of America analysis on Vladimir Putin’s worldview.

——

So: nothing China came up from Google, but instead the assumption by GoogleAI was that this phrase reflected Russia — the other main target of the “Western alliance.”

Here is more from DW News:

“Trump vs. the world order | Mapped Out”

20 February 2026

00:04

The US has shaped the world around you.

00:08

It has likely either protected you

00:13

or bombed you

00:17

and influenced the

00:18

rules of the global order we all live by.

00:22

Now Donald Trump is ripping up the playbook...

00:26

...in places like Venezuela, Greenland, Ukraine, and beyond.

00:33

So is this just chaos...

00:36

...or is there a strategy behind it all?

00:49

“We are going to run the country.

00:51

We’ll be hitting them very hard where it hurts.

00:53

We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like

00:56

it or not.”

00:57

The world is grappling to make sense of it all.

01:01

A world without rules.

01:06

The new...

01:07

world...

01:08

order.

01:11

New world orders don’t just appear out of nowhere.

01:15

They emerge after major ruptures.

01:17

Like World War II.

01:20

When the United States rose as a superpower.

01:24

It shaped a system of new rules to prevent another global conflict.

01:29

Borders were meant to be respected.

01:31

Free trade encouraged.

01:32

International institutions were set up to oversee it all.

01:36

People later started calling it the “rules-based order.”

01:41

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union challenged US power

01:45

militarily and ideologically.

01:48

When the Soviet Union collapsed, the US went from superpower to hegemon—

01:57

the most powerful player that called the shots in a brave new world.

02:04

A world where the rule of law supplants the rule of the jungle.

——

But whatever happened to international law, from the U.N.? The U.S. Government’s “international rules based order” is supposed to have replaced that, in order to BECOME “international law.” The U.S. Government’s colony Germany is endorsing this switch, and calls it a switch to “A world where the rule of law supplants the rule of the jungle.” The U.S. Government’s “international rules” have replace “the law of the jungle”? But wouldn’t they instead BE the law of the jungle? Isn’t that the reason WHY the U.N. had been created — to democratically establish international laws, which would REPLACE the law of the jungle that had existed till then in international relations? The U.S. empire wants America’s dictatorially imposed “international rules based order” to REPLACE any such international democracy.

Notice that the German regime pretends to criticize Trump by saying he is “vs. the world order.” Why do they do this? Because throughout Europe, Trump and his many wars are despised and he’s alleged to be “soft on Putin.” How can that ruse be interpreted?

Trump has repeatedly said to Europe that America will take its Greenland regardless of what Greenlanders or Denmark or the rest of NATO think about it. His excuse is that it must be done in order to protect NATO against Russia and China.

Do you get it, what’s happening here? It’s the old “Good Cop versus Bad Cop” routine, with the EU playing the ‘good cop’ versus Trump’s ‘bad cop’ in order to hoodwink the victim (the empire’s public here) into believing that what stands behind both ‘cops’ is ultimately law and order, not sheer dictatorship by the regime itself: the U.S. empire.

In other words: what stands between the publics throughout the U.S. empire versus the Deep State — the billionaires who majority-fund ALL of its ‘democratic’ political Parties and thereby constitute the Deep State — is that deceit, of these contending billionaires-controlled Parties CONSTITUTING a “democracy” instead of an aristocracy — an aristocracy of the billionaires themselves: billionaires as dictaators.

And, so, on 8 July 2026, U.S. President Trump approved the following text as representing the unanimous commitment of all 32 NATO member nations:

——

https://www.nato.int/en/about-us/official-texts-and-resources/official-texts/2026/07/08/the-ankara-summit-declaration

“The Ankara Summit Declaration”

08 July 2026

1. We, the Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in Ankara to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our collective defence under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the transatlantic bond. An attack on one is an attack on all. Our unity, solidarity and collective strength remain the foundation of peace, security, and prosperity for the one billion citizens in our Alliance of free and democratic nations. We remain committed to our 360-degree approach to deterrence and defence.

2. To counter the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies are delivering on The Hague defence commitment. In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139 billion. Our investments are delivering the capabilities we need while strengthening our industrial base and resilience. Today in Ankara, we announce more than $50 billion in new procurements and commit to expanding collective manufacturing capacity and working with industry to accelerate innovation. We will continue our work to eliminate defence trade barriers among Allies and leverage NATO’s partnerships to maximise defence industrial depth and cooperation.

3. We are building the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO – a modernised Alliance. European Allies and Canada, working with the United States, are assuming greater responsibility for the Alliance’s defence. NATO’s deterrence and defence rest on an appropriate mix of nuclear, conventional, and missile defence capabilities, complemented by space and cyber assets. We are committed to maintaining our combat advantage. We are investing in our ability to deploy, enable and sustain our armed forces and deliver our capability targets in all domains, including in deep precision strike, integrated air and missile defence, uncrewed systems, cutting edge technologies, and intelligence capabilities. We are developing an interoperable transatlantic warfighting cloud and adopting powerful AI models.

4. Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security, and Allies stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. European Allies and Canada now finance the vast majority of security assistance to Ukraine through bilateral and multilateral means. Allies underscore that this support must be equitable, predictable, and sustainable in the long-term. For 2026, Allies pledge €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and affirm their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027. To this end, we welcome the European Union’s decision to provide multi-year funding to Ukraine through the Ukraine Support Loan.

5. The Alliance continues to respond and adapt to the strategic competition, pervasive instability, hybrid threats and recurrent shocks that define our broader security environment. Allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

6. We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by Türkiye. We look forward to our next meeting.

——

What is he doing here?

His strategy is obvious:

First, understand that the U.S. economy is kept afloat by the enormous profitability of its “Defense and Aerospace” stock-market sector, whose profits have been soaring ever since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991 and America’s weapons-manufacturers now have had a vastly expanded market to sell to, and have vastly increased the numbers of U.S. invasions (well over a hundred in the past 80 years, far more per-year than ever before in American history), as a consequence of which, that sector vastly outstrips any other, ever since 1991. So, he needs all of America’s colonies to double their ‘defense’ spending, in order to keep all of this going. His plan is that the war in Ukraine must be kept going with Ukrainian corpses and U.S.-and-allied weapons, not only in order to strain Russia to the utmost but to keep the U.S. stock-market boom going.

As regards China: the U.S. Government is formally and legally committed to the principle that “Taiwan is a part of China” but behaviorally and rhetorically violates it routinely. All of the empire’s lies are purely for its domestic distribution, to fool its own people.

I agree with Jeffrey Sachs, as he expressed today in an interview headlined “Jeffrey Sachs: U.S. Imperial Strategy - Destroy Russia, Iran & China”, except that I recognize and say that the Deep State isn’t only the billionaires’ agencies and agents such as the CIA and Zbig Brzezinsky, but is actually the political megadonors — all of them billionaires — who are simply giving us the Government that they themselves have bought for us to be able to vote for and which virtually unanimously are neoconservatives because all billionaires themselves are. Thus, the only thing that there is virtual unanimity on by the members of the U.S. Congress is neoconservatism — the belief that the U.S. empire must encompass the entire world. For example, the “NATO-Related Provisions in the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act” (all $1.15 trillion of it) states basically that the President can’t remove the U.S. from NATO: “Section 1249. Oversight of United States Military Posture in Europe. Among other things, the provision prohibits the use of funds without formal certification and reporting to Congress to (1) reduce the number of U.S. Armed Forces in Europe to below 76,000 (for longer than 45 days), (2) divest from any U.S. military facilities under the jurisdiction of European command, (3) divest or withdraw U.S. European Command equipment or property valued at more than $500,000, and (4) relinquish the dual-hatted role of U.S. European Commander as NATO’s top military official, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).” Trump can’t get his $1.15T for the Pentagon unless he accepts the continued U.S. military occupation of those countries. The Chairmen of both houses’ Armed Services Committees wrote that, there is “clear, bipartisan, and bicameral support for a robust US posture in Europe.” Trump threatens a withdrawal from NATO in order to pretend NOT to be a neocon, but he knows that Congress itself is rock-solid neocon and would never let that happen. It’s pure theater. They’re all in the billionaires’ pockets.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.