The goof was made by the world’s largest money-management company, BlackRock. Its chief, Larry Fink, might be the world’s most powerful person, because he represents more billionaires than anyone else does.

On February 10th, Semafor, the leading news-source for top executives at Fortune 500 companies, published the following news-item:

10 February 2026

“BLACKROCK WARNS ON AI ‘BOTTLENECKS’”

BlackRock is warning that the steep capital and labor demands of the data-center boom are emerging as one of the country’s “most stubborn bottlenecks” — a challenge that could undermine the US’ position in the global artificial intelligence race if left unaddressed, Semafor’s Rachel Witkowski writes. Chairman and CEO Larry Fink is calling a stakeholder meeting in Washington, DC, next month to push for solutions, which will be attended by Republican and Democratic lawmakers as well as Trump Cabinet officials and leading private sector executives. BlackRock estimates up to $85 trillion in investment [the link to the complete 13-page BlackRock study is here, and that $85T is worldwide AI, not merely in America, the assumption being that foreign firms will prefer America’s AI.] will be required over the next 15 years to modernize older systems and build out the new energy security and AI‑era infrastructure coming online. Meeting that demand, the firm says, will also require hundreds of thousands more jobs in evolving trades.

On that BlackRock study’s page 3, it says “External estimates suggest that the new jobs created … over the next 15 years … will number in the hundreds of thousands.”

As-of January 2026, 164.5 million Americans are employed (have jobs). If the new jobs created in America by AI over the next 15 years will number in the hundreds of thousands (such as, say, 164,500 new AI jobs during that time, or 10,967 new AI jobs in the U.S. per year), then, during the next 15 years, there will be approximately 1 new job created in America by AI for every 15,000 U.S. jobs that now exist that will become lost by AI.

The (pro-AI) Forester Research firm estimates that “6.1% of jobs will be lost in the US by 2030 due to AI and automation. That equates to 10.4 million jobs. To give you a sense of the magnitude, the US lost 8.7 million jobs during the Great Recession.” That’s not BlackRock’e 15-year timeline but only one third of it, 5 years; so, it would equate to 31.2 million jobs lost during a 15-year period when AI would be adding 164,500 jobs in America. The net U.S. jobs-lost during those 15 years would then be 31,035,500.

During the last month of Joe Biden’s Presidency, he issued a detailed Executive Order for all federal Departments to regulate AI so as to minimize job-losses and protect the environment, but Trump abolished it on his first day in office, 20 January 2025, and three days later he issued a new Executive Order to task his Administration to adhere to only one objective for America’s AI: to keep America being the world’s largest economy — not allow China’s economy to become larger than America’s.

On 25 June 2025, Business Insider bannered “Families flee as data centers transform towns”, and reported that in the thousands of U.S. communities where AI data centers — with their humungous consumption of electricity and the constant humming sound they spread around them — many families are moving out. Furthermore, “Operating at just 7% of their permitted limits, data center generators nationwide emit around 2,500 tons of nitrous oxide annually, according to a Business Insider analysis, which ran air center permits from every state with a data center through an Environmental Protection Agency tool that calculates public health burden. That’s equivalent to the air pollutants emitted by over 2 million passenger cars making a round-trip drive between New York and California.” Moreover, a Google AI search on the phrase “the electrical drain from the thousands of U.S. data centers” produced: “The electrical drain from the over 5,000 data centers operating in the United States is experiencing an explosive, AI-driven surge, with consumption in 2023 estimated at 176 terawatt-hours (TWh)—approximately 4.4% of total U.S. electricity consumption. Driven by Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing, this demand is projected to rise significantly, with some forecasts predicting data centers will account for up to 12% of total U.S. electricity demand by 2028 or 2030.” And this will inevitably be driving up electricity costs.

Ultimately, the U.S. Deep State — America’s billionaires — will have to choose between a livable world in which the U.S. Government no longer dominates and its vast empire will be breaking up, or else it will provoke a nuclear conflict with China and/or Russia, such as by continuing to arm Taiwan (which by official U.S. Government policy since the 1972 Shanghai Communique, says is “a part of China”) so that Taiwan will announce its independence, China will then overwhelm Taiwan, and the U.S. then will nuke China for its ‘aggression’ against that “part of China”; or else the U.S. and its NATO will continue to drag out the war in Ukraine until there’s nothing let of Ukraine and then NATO will invade Russia for its ‘aggression’.

In short: either all of The West’s lies will have to fall away and be abandoned, or else there will be a war that will kill-off 5 billion people within just the first two years after the nuclear blasts.

It’ll be their choice, which way we go.

