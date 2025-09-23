23 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The U.S. Government — the lone imperialist nation remaining in the world — continues with its successes at acquiring new colonies (such as when both Finland and Sweden entered its anti-Russian military alliance NATO in 2022), and is likely to acquire Greenland despite polls there showing that 85% of the residents oppose it. But the only individuals who actually benefit from this empire (or any empire) are its billionaires, especially the ones in the imperial country (and only secondarily the ones in its colonies) during its declining phase, and (like had happened with Rome’s empire in its declining phase, which resulted from its overexpansion and its resultant ever-increasing corruptness, which brought it into increasing chaos, like the American empire is in today), the public-approval ratings of the leaders of the imperial country and of its colonies sink increasingly into net negative territory. The residents in the imperial country suffer increasingly, while only the billionaires benefit from it, and there is ever-increasing inequality of wealth. And, so, at the end, all that remains of an empire will be a hollowed-out hull, and all of its colonies will be stripped of their natural resources, which will be owned by their billionaires, charging oligopoly rents for them, from an increasingly rebellious public.

For example, consider Greenland, which the U.S. Government is demanding to add to its territory, and will use military means to do it if necessary. Greenland is the world’s largest island and most northern landmass, and is covered by 3,000,000 cubic kilometers of ice, which averages 1.7 kilometers or 1,673 meters in thickness, below which are estimated to be lots of rare earth elements that America’s billionaires are determined their heirs will control. When all of that ice melts, it will increase sea-levels 7.42 meters. (When all of the ice in Antarctica melts, that will add another 60-70 meters to ocean-levels and further drown thousands of cities worldwide. Our current civilization might become lost to history if it will survive at all.)

Trump says he wants Greenland for its rare-earths, but Russia says he wants it as a “springboard” for aggression against Russia, which is actually a military instead of economic objective. In any case, those rare-earths would be exorbitantly expensive to access because that average 1.7 kilometers of ice-covering will make those minerals inaccessible for hundreds if not thousands of years. But in any event, the U.S. Government certainly wants Greenland for military, far more than for economic, purposes. And all they need for that military objective is access to the island’s coast (not to the rare-earths inland, such as they claim).

A poll of Greenlanders issued on 29 January 2025 showed 85% opposing ever to become property of the U.S. Government. However, the U.S. Government is using the same methods to change those people’s minds that have succeeded in the past with America’s ‘color revolutions’ (actually U.S. coups) such as in Honduras, Ukraine, Bangladesh, etc. In 1922, Walter Lippmann’s Public Opinion called such methods “manufactured consent” (well summarized here) and it has since become the U.S. Government’s prime method of operation, and we call this “democracy,” though it’s really just a more sophisticated method of dictatorship via deceit.

The campaigning in Greenland’s 11 March 2025 elections was between six Parties all of which knew and understood nothing about imperialism, and none of which Party had realistic platforms to address it, nor displayed any recognition of the seriousness of the U.S. threat. They all took seriously Trump’s saying that he wanted its minerals and its use for U.S. national security (as-if Russia were any danger to America’s security — this is just continuation of Cold-War thinking, but without the “communism” excuse); the public there were voting blind on the REAL danger they face, which is a U.S. take-over. They had no idea that the U.S. Government is their enemy, which they will succumb too if they won’t decalre it to be so.

——

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113698764270730405

https://archive.is/qtOAq

Donald J. Trump [22 December 2024]

@realDonaldTrump

I am pleased to announce Ken Howery as my choice for United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark. Ken is a World renowned entrepreneur, investor, and public servant, who served our Nation brilliantly during my First Term as U.S. Ambassador to Sweden, where he led efforts to increase Defense, Security, and Economic Cooperation between our Countries. As a Co-Founder of PayPal and venture capital fund, Founders Fund, Ken turned American Innovation and Tech leadership into Global success stories, and that experience will be invaluable in representing us abroad. For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States. Thank you Ken, and congratulations!

Dec 22, 2024, 5:11 PM

——

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/113715171941661598

https://archive.is/rx0bw

Truth Details

3197 replies

Donald J. Trump [25 December 2024]

@realDonaldTrump

Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about “anything.” Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World. Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!…

13.2k

ReTruths

56.2k

Likes

Dec 25, 2024, 2:43 PM

——

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-suggests-use-military-force-acquire-panama-canal-greenland-econo-rcna186610

https://archive.is/WHHQN

“Trump suggests he could use military force to acquire Panama Canal and Greenland and ‘economic force’ to annex Canada”

7 January 2025

——

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=622826917391551

Greenlandic MP Kuno Fencker [Naleraq] describes the importance of this election as Greenland hope to gain independence and sovereignty amidst interest from the United States on making Greenland a part of the US. #Greenland #UnitedStates

[Fenker says that he will work foor Greenland to become independent from Denmark, but no one asks him whether he wants that as a step to make Greenland a colony of the U.S. He promises “We just want to own our own country and have sovereignty over our own country. So if people choose us, … it will be a road for indepndence.” He was re-elected.]

——

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2r3d0r8z0o

https://archive.ph/QfLOz

“Greenland’s opposition wins election dominated by independence and Trump”

12 March 2025

Greenland’s centre-right opposition has won a surprise general election victory - in a vote dominated by independence and US President Donald Trump’s pledge to take over the semi-autonomous territory.

The Democratic party, which favours a gradual approach to independence from Denmark - achieved around 30% of the vote, near-complete results show.

——

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-greenland-takeover-idea-unpopular-what-polls-show-2052581

https://archive.is/Hn9xI

“Donald Trump’s Greenland Takeover Idea Is Unpopular — What Polls Show”

29 March 2025

——

https://www.ft.com/content/b2aa1d3d-6dbc-44a0-aba4-83b43182ddce

https://archive.ph/CHxj8

“The pro-Trump influencer making waves in Greenland: Investor and Russia expert Thomas Dans has no official role but has become US president’s advocate on the island”

30 August 2025

Danish-American relations reached a fresh low this week after claims that the US was conducting covert influence operations in Greenland, the vast Arctic island that Donald Trump wants the US to control.

But at the same time, prominent figures linked to Trump and his team have been promoting the US president’s agenda on Greenland in a way that is anything but covert.

One such influencer is Thomas Dans — an investor, former US Arctic commissioner and Treasury official during the president’s first administration, and prolific poster on social media. While he stresses that he has no official role, media on the island have christened him “Trump’s man in Greenland”.

“Americans and Greenlanders share a great and brave past, and what I am certain will be a wonderful future,” US-based Dans told the Financial Times. …

“Greenland is the front door on our east coast . . . What’s really important for Americans and the rest of the world [is] to realise how closely intertwined our country is with Greenland for so long,” Dans told Steve Bannon’s War Room in February, in one of his many appearances on the Maga ideologue’s podcast. …

Dans has appeared regularly in local media in Greenland, a semi-autonomous part of the kingdom of Denmark with just 57,000 inhabitants. He took Greenlandic MP Kuno Fencker, who has expressed some sympathy with Trump’s interest, to the White House in January. …

Dans himself has been clear about Greenland’s importance for the US. He told Bannon in March: “Greenland is part of North America. We’ve had an indelible tie with them for centuries . . . Today, the security of Greenland is the United States. That has never changed, it will never change . . .

“Right now, Greenland is ours to lose.”

——

Yet at the same time, as the U.S. Government is acquiring new colonies, it sinks ever-deeper into debt.

This is an empire that is carried out by an imperial Government with financing from the taspayers and from its Treasury’s’ bondholders. The bigger that the empire becomes, the weaker it gets. It’s an ancient story.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.