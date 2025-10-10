The U.S. empire will lose its war against Russia, or WW3 will kill everyone.

9 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Russia Ukraine War: All Momentum for Peace LOST /Lt Col Daniel Davis & Larry Johnson”

Daniel Davis / Deep Dive, 8 October 2025

0:01

DANIEL DAVIS: President Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this year to much fanfare that the idea that

0:08

hopefully you get the two heads of state of the two biggest nuclear powers on the planet together, we can finally find a

0:14

way to end this Ukraine Russia war. That was the hope back then. We have now seen

0:19

that in the immediate aftermath, you may recall right after it was that Trump was all excited. This said that there would be a a bilateral meeting between

0:27

Zalinsky and Putin shortly thereafter and then a trilateral including Trump right after that and possibly by the end

0:32

of August we would have the war to a conclusion. That’s what Trump said. That’s what he had promised during the

0:39

2024 campaign. Had promised again at the beginning of his term here. And that seemed to be the crowning moment that

0:45

now that we’re ready for some action, some real tangible results and nothing happened. In fact, uh, since

0:52

that time things have deteriorated, possibly worse than they were before President Trump came into office and now

0:58

it appears, I think pretty conclusively that whatever hopes and motivations we had at that time have been lost. Now,

1:06

unfortunately, in the absence of even that hope is now a creeping possibility

1:12

that we could be heading back into the escalation and the war between NATO and

1:17

Europe and Russia that we have long concerned ourselves about and wanted this war to be over. To avoid that, we

1:24

seem to be drifting in that direction. try to help us make some sense out of that. We have the show Popular Ever.

1:29

Great guest, Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst leader over at the sonar221.com,

1:36

son of New American Revolution on Substack. Uh obviously dresser, connoisseur of excellence with his shirt

1:43

selection, Larry Johnson. Welcome back to the show. Hey, thank you. Uh listen, you know, there there was a

1:51

lot of hope. Well, I I won’t say the lot of hope. there was some hope that maybe this this Alaska thing could something.

1:57

We kind of gave it the best shot, but I mean, aside from what I’m going to show you some other people are saying in in

2:03

both Russia and Europe today, what are your thoughts on where we are now, vice where we might possibly have been in

2:09

August? LARRY C. JOHNSON: Trump and his adviserss aren’t listening to Russia, and Russia knows what it’s uh

2:16

is made its position very clear. They’re they’re moving forward. So the that they

2:21

look they’re willing to achieve a diplomatic settlement but it’s going to be on Russia’s terms. It’s not going to

2:26

be on US terms or European terms or Ukrainian terms. It’s going to be on Russian terms. Those terms right now are

2:33

very straightforward. Crimea, Luhansk, Zaparisia, Kerosan, those are

2:40

now permanently part of the Russian Federation. They’re not going back. No

2:46

reversal. And uh the world needs to acknowledge that. Accept that as number

2:52

one. Number two, uh get all NATO troops, NATO advisors, etc. the hell out of

2:59

Ukraine. And Ukraine is not going to join NATO will not be a part of it. And Ukraine’s army needs to be scaled down.

3:06

They need to have a national police force. And that’s what Russia wants.

3:11

Now, if that is not met, Russia’s demands are going to increase.

3:17

And regardless of what the West does, Russia is going to achieve its goals.

3:25

And the the the inability of uh you know, Trump and his advisers to comprehend that is just that, you know,

3:33

they’re either deaf, dumb, or they’re deliberately ignoring what the Russians are saying. There is a path there’s a

3:40

pathway to peace, but it’s not the one that the West wants. DAVIS: Well, you say that we don’t listen to the West. The West

3:47

doesn’t listen to Russia uh because they’ve been saying a lot of these things. Well, they’re saying some additional things here. And in terms

3:53

specifically about the Alaska Hope, Sergei Ryabkov, the Deputy Foreign Minister said this overnight:

4:00

SERGEI RYABKOV: “Unfortunately it must be stated that the powerful momentum from Anchorage in favor of agreements has largely been exhausted. This is the result of destructive activity primarily by Europeans. As for the Tomahawks themselves, as you understand, without software, without launchers, the missiles themselves are inert objects. The hyothetical use of such systems is possible only with the direct involvement f American personnel. I hope those ushing Washington toward such a decision fully understand the depth and gravity of the consequences of the decisins.”

4:42

…

MY COMMENT: Ryabkov said that due to the determnation of EU leaders (meaning especially Starmer, Macron, Merz, and von der Leyen) to defeat Russia, the vacillating Trump is being moved to side with his neoconservative appointees, Keith Kellogg, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth, who believe that continuing America’s global dominance is more important than is avoiding a WW3 — a nuclear war between Russia versus the U.S. empire. Ryabkov is stating what Putin has said numerous times: that if Russia will need to choose between becoming another colony of the U.S., versus initiating a hot war against the U.S. empire, then Russia will initiate a hot war to defeat the U.S. empire. It would probably be inititiated without nuclear weapons; but, if Russia then wins that war (which almost certainly would happen), then the question will be put one last time to the neoconservatives — meaning to the propinents of U.S. control over the entire world — as to whether to initiate the nuclear phase of this war in order to avoid defeat, or else to finally REJECT the neocons and accept Russia’s non-nuclear defeat of the U.S. Many people expect that Trump will end up initiating nuclear war against Russia. Some believe that he will instead initiate nuclear war against China. But neither Russia nor China will peacefully accept to become yet another U.S. colony. If The West will drive it that far, then there WILL be WW3 — and then it will be a war that will end up killing all humans and maybe all life on this planet. Regardless which side would initiate it, the neocons — the people obsessed for America to permanently be dominating the world — will actually have caused it. Neoconservatism is inconsistent with AVOIDING a WW3 that would end the world. All neoconservatives threaten continuance of life on this planet. No one is as big a threat to all life on this planet as they are. This is the reality.

