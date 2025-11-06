The U.S. Government HAS become, and IS, “the Great Satan.” (Yanis Varoufakis)
6 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
——
“Russia’s Warships Are in Venezuela... and Washington Is Panicking | Yanis Varoufakis”
5 November 2025
Nadikudi Nadine youtube channel (where Varoufakis also says the U.S. economy will soon plunge.)
TRANSCRIPT:
We are seeing something remarkable
happening in the Caribbean that would
have seemed impossible not long ago.
Russian warships have shown up in
Venezuelan waters. And this isn’t just a
casual visit. It’s a deliberate
geopolitical message. What’s unfolding
represents a fundamental challenge to
the hemispheric power structure the
United States has assumed was secure
since the Monroe Doctrine nearly two
centuries ago. For generations,
Washington has worked on the premise
that the Western Hemisphere belongs
exclusively to American influence. That
premise is now being openly contested.
Russia’s naval presence in Venezuela is
Moscow’s response to years of NATO
moving eastward, missile systems being
positioned near Russian borders, and
what the Kremlin sees as constant
American expansion into their sphere.
Venezuela, which holds the world’s
largest confirmed oil reserves, has
become the center of a broader struggle
over who makes the rules in
international affairs. Uh the sanctions,
diplomatic isolation, and threats of
military action haven’t produced the
regime change Washington wanted.
Instead, they’ve driven Karakas into
deeper partnerships with Moscow,
Beijing, and Thran. Understanding what’s
truly at stake matters because the
implications extend far beyond Karakas
or Moscow. This concerns whether we’re
heading toward a world with multiple
centers of power or desperately holding
on to a single superpower arrangement
that no longer matches reality to grasp
how we reach this point. We need to look
back because nothing in geopolitics
exists in isolation. The story of
Russian warships in Venezuelan waters is
actually the story of American foreign
policy over the last 30 years and how it
has consistently pushed away potential
partners while forcing adversaries to
band together. When the Soviet Union
fell apart in 1991, the United States
enjoyed an unmatched moment of global
dominance. We had won the Cold War. Or
that’s how the story was told. American
policy makers thought we’d reached what
Francis Fuguama called the end of
history, the ultimate victory of liberal
democracy and market capitalism. But
what did we do with that opportunity?
Rather than creating a genuine framework
for worldwide cooperation, rather than
bringing Russia into European security
arrangements, rather than building
institutions that reflected all major
powers interests, we opted for expansion
and dominance. The debates in the 1,990s
um about uh expanding NATO included
warnings from wise observers that
pushing NATO eastward would be perceived
by Russia as a fundamental threat.
George Kennan, who designed America’s
cold war containment strategy, labeled
NATO expansion the most consequential
mistake of American policy in the entire
postcold war period. He grasped what
political leaders refused to recognize
that Russia, regardless of who governed
it, would see NATO forces on its borders
as an existential threat. But those
warnings went unheeded.
NATO expanded first to Poland, Hungary,
and the Czech Republic, then to the
Baltic States, Bulgaria, Romania,
Slovakia, and Slovenia. With each
expansion wave, we convinced ourselves
we were spreading democracy and
security. What we were actually doing
was constructing a military alliance
right up to Russia’s border while
excluding Russia from any meaningful
participation in European security. The
critical moment arrived in 2008
uh um at the NATO summit in Bucharest
when the uh alliance declared that
Ukraine and Georgia would eventually
join. For Russia, this crossed the red
line. Ukraine isn’t just another country
to Russia. It represents the birthplace
of Russian civilization where the first
Russian state emerged in Kev. The
prospect of NATO forces in Ukraine, of
American missile systems just hundreds
of miles from Moscow was something no
Russian government could tolerate,
regardless of uh its political
character. Yet, we pushed forward
believing Russia was too weak to
respond, that history favored us, that
we could remake the entire postsviet
region according to our preferences
without facing consequences. You might
wonder what uh any of this has to do
with Venezuela. Everything American
foreign policy has applied the same
approach in Latin America that it used
in Eastern Europe. We’ve presumed the
Western Hemisphere is ours to manage,
that governments in this region exist at
our discretion, and that any country
defying Washington must be isolated,
sanctioned, and ultimately removed from
power. Venezuela’s experience is
especially uh revealing. Hugo Chavez
gained power in 1999 through democratic
elections campaigning on using
Venezuela’s oil wealth to help the poor
majority instead of the traditional
elite. Whatever criticisms one might
have of Chavez’s policies, and there are
many, he was democratically elected. But
because he challenged American corporate
interests, because he directed
Venezuela’s oil revenues towards social
programs rather than channeling profits
to international oil companies, because
he formed alliances with Cuba and other
countries Washington disapproved of he
became a target. The United States
backed a coup against Chavez in 2002. It
failed, but um American hostility
continued. When Nicholas Maduro
succeeded Chavez after his death in
2013,
Washington increased the pressure. We’ve
imposed successive waves of sanctions,
not focused measures against specific
individuals, but comprehensive economic
sanctions meant to strangle Venezuela’s
entire economy. These sanctions have
prevented Venezuela from accessing
international financial markets, blocked
the country from selling its oil, frozen
billions of dollars in Venezuelan
assets, and triggered a humanitarian
catastrophe. The United Nations
estimates that tens of thousands of
Venezuelans have died directly because
of these sanctions. Millions have left
the country, creating a refugee crisis
throughout Latin America. What was the
justification? Democracy and human
rights, we’re told. But if democracy
mattered, we wouldn’t partner with Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, or numerous other
authoritarian regimes. The actual issue
is that Venezuela refused to accept
American dominance. This brings us back
to Russia’s naval presence. When you’re
a country under assault, when the
world’s most powerful military openly
discusses regime change, when your
economy is being deliberately destroyed
by external sanctions, uh you seek
allies wherever available. Venezuela
found them in Russia, China and Iran,
other countries that have faced American
pressure and understand the value of
solidarity. Um
uh Russia’s relationship with Venezuela
isn’t mainly about ideology. It’s about
geopolitics
and shared interests. Russia gains a
position in the Western Hemisphere, a
way to show it can project power beyond
its uh immediate region. Venezuela gains
a powerful partner that can supply
military equipment, technical expertise,
investment, and most crucially, a
deterrent against American intervention.
Russian naval deployments to Venezuela
have occurred periodically since 2008,
but they’ve gained new importance in
recent years as tensions between Russia
and the West have grown. These aren’t
merely symbolic visits. Russian military
advisers are in Venezuela. Russian
equipment from air defense systems to
fighter jets has been delivered. Russian
oil companies have invested in
Venezuelan energy infrastructure.
Reports indicate Russian personnel at
Venezuelan military bases. Uh Moscow is
delivering a clear message to
Washington. If you can position military
infrastructure on our borders, we can
establish a presence in your hemisphere.
If you can support governments we
consider hostile, we can protect
governments you’re trying to overthrow.
What makes this situation so dangerous
is that it’s completely avoidable. The
crisis in Venezuela, uh the Russian
presence there, the broader breakdown of
uh hemispheric relations, all of it
results from American policies that have
consistently chosen dominance over
diplomacy. Consider what a different
approach might have looked like. When
Chavez was elected. We could have
engaged with his government, pursued
mutually beneficial energy partnerships,
supported constructive reforms while
expressing concerns about problematic
policies. Instead, we backed uh a coup
and then spent two decades attempting to
economically strangle the country. when
the Soviet Union collapsed, we could
have genuinely integrated Russia into
European and global institutions. Uh
created a security framework that
included rather than excluded Moscow.
Instead, we expanded NATO and treated
Russia as a defeated enemy rather than a
potential partner. This pattern repeats
worldwide. In Iraq, we invaded based on
false weapons of mass destruction
claims, destroyed the country’s
infrastructure, caused hundreds of
thousands of deaths, and created
conditions for ISIS to emerge. In Libya,
we supported regime change that
transformed a functioning state, however
flawed, into a failed state with open
slave markets. In Syria, we armed rebel
groups that included extremist elements,
prolonging a civil war that has killed
half a million people. In Afghanistan,
we spent 20 years and trillions of
dollars trying to impose our vision of
governance only to watch the Taliban
return to power. In each case, we told
ourselves we were promoting democracy
and human rights. In each case, we made
things worse. And in each case, we
refuse to acknowledge military powers
limitations and the importance of
respecting other nations sovereignty.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
