"Russia's Warships Are in Venezuela... and Washington Is Panicking | Yanis Varoufakis"

5 November 2025

5 November 2025

Nadikudi Nadine youtube channel (where Varoufakis also says the U.S. economy will soon plunge.)

TRANSCRIPT:

We are seeing something remarkable

happening in the Caribbean that would

have seemed impossible not long ago.

Russian warships have shown up in

Venezuelan waters. And this isn’t just a

casual visit. It’s a deliberate

geopolitical message. What’s unfolding

represents a fundamental challenge to

the hemispheric power structure the

United States has assumed was secure

since the Monroe Doctrine nearly two

centuries ago. For generations,

Washington has worked on the premise

that the Western Hemisphere belongs

exclusively to American influence. That

premise is now being openly contested.

Russia’s naval presence in Venezuela is

Moscow’s response to years of NATO

moving eastward, missile systems being

positioned near Russian borders, and

what the Kremlin sees as constant

American expansion into their sphere.

Venezuela, which holds the world’s

largest confirmed oil reserves, has

become the center of a broader struggle

over who makes the rules in

international affairs. Uh the sanctions,

diplomatic isolation, and threats of

military action haven’t produced the

regime change Washington wanted.

Instead, they’ve driven Karakas into

deeper partnerships with Moscow,

Beijing, and Thran. Understanding what’s

truly at stake matters because the

implications extend far beyond Karakas

or Moscow. This concerns whether we’re

heading toward a world with multiple

centers of power or desperately holding

on to a single superpower arrangement

that no longer matches reality to grasp

how we reach this point. We need to look

back because nothing in geopolitics

exists in isolation. The story of

Russian warships in Venezuelan waters is

actually the story of American foreign

policy over the last 30 years and how it

has consistently pushed away potential

partners while forcing adversaries to

band together. When the Soviet Union

fell apart in 1991, the United States

enjoyed an unmatched moment of global

dominance. We had won the Cold War. Or

that’s how the story was told. American

policy makers thought we’d reached what

Francis Fuguama called the end of

history, the ultimate victory of liberal

democracy and market capitalism. But

what did we do with that opportunity?

Rather than creating a genuine framework

for worldwide cooperation, rather than

bringing Russia into European security

arrangements, rather than building

institutions that reflected all major

powers interests, we opted for expansion

and dominance. The debates in the 1,990s

um about uh expanding NATO included

warnings from wise observers that

pushing NATO eastward would be perceived

by Russia as a fundamental threat.

George Kennan, who designed America’s

cold war containment strategy, labeled

NATO expansion the most consequential

mistake of American policy in the entire

postcold war period. He grasped what

political leaders refused to recognize

that Russia, regardless of who governed

it, would see NATO forces on its borders

as an existential threat. But those

warnings went unheeded.

NATO expanded first to Poland, Hungary,

and the Czech Republic, then to the

Baltic States, Bulgaria, Romania,

Slovakia, and Slovenia. With each

expansion wave, we convinced ourselves

we were spreading democracy and

security. What we were actually doing

was constructing a military alliance

right up to Russia’s border while

excluding Russia from any meaningful

participation in European security. The

critical moment arrived in 2008

uh um at the NATO summit in Bucharest

when the uh alliance declared that

Ukraine and Georgia would eventually

join. For Russia, this crossed the red

line. Ukraine isn’t just another country

to Russia. It represents the birthplace

of Russian civilization where the first

Russian state emerged in Kev. The

prospect of NATO forces in Ukraine, of

American missile systems just hundreds

of miles from Moscow was something no

Russian government could tolerate,

regardless of uh its political

character. Yet, we pushed forward

believing Russia was too weak to

respond, that history favored us, that

we could remake the entire postsviet

region according to our preferences

without facing consequences. You might

wonder what uh any of this has to do

with Venezuela. Everything American

foreign policy has applied the same

approach in Latin America that it used

in Eastern Europe. We’ve presumed the

Western Hemisphere is ours to manage,

that governments in this region exist at

our discretion, and that any country

defying Washington must be isolated,

sanctioned, and ultimately removed from

power. Venezuela’s experience is

especially uh revealing. Hugo Chavez

gained power in 1999 through democratic

elections campaigning on using

Venezuela’s oil wealth to help the poor

majority instead of the traditional

elite. Whatever criticisms one might

have of Chavez’s policies, and there are

many, he was democratically elected. But

because he challenged American corporate

interests, because he directed

Venezuela’s oil revenues towards social

programs rather than channeling profits

to international oil companies, because

he formed alliances with Cuba and other

countries Washington disapproved of he

became a target. The United States

backed a coup against Chavez in 2002. It

failed, but um American hostility

continued. When Nicholas Maduro

succeeded Chavez after his death in

2013,

Washington increased the pressure. We’ve

imposed successive waves of sanctions,

not focused measures against specific

individuals, but comprehensive economic

sanctions meant to strangle Venezuela’s

entire economy. These sanctions have

prevented Venezuela from accessing

international financial markets, blocked

the country from selling its oil, frozen

billions of dollars in Venezuelan

assets, and triggered a humanitarian

catastrophe. The United Nations

estimates that tens of thousands of

Venezuelans have died directly because

of these sanctions. Millions have left

the country, creating a refugee crisis

throughout Latin America. What was the

justification? Democracy and human

rights, we’re told. But if democracy

mattered, we wouldn’t partner with Saudi

Arabia, Egypt, or numerous other

authoritarian regimes. The actual issue

is that Venezuela refused to accept

American dominance. This brings us back

to Russia’s naval presence. When you’re

a country under assault, when the

world’s most powerful military openly

discusses regime change, when your

economy is being deliberately destroyed

by external sanctions, uh you seek

allies wherever available. Venezuela

found them in Russia, China and Iran,

other countries that have faced American

pressure and understand the value of

solidarity. Um

uh Russia’s relationship with Venezuela

isn’t mainly about ideology. It’s about

geopolitics

and shared interests. Russia gains a

position in the Western Hemisphere, a

way to show it can project power beyond

its uh immediate region. Venezuela gains

a powerful partner that can supply

military equipment, technical expertise,

investment, and most crucially, a

deterrent against American intervention.

Russian naval deployments to Venezuela

have occurred periodically since 2008,

but they’ve gained new importance in

recent years as tensions between Russia

and the West have grown. These aren’t

merely symbolic visits. Russian military

advisers are in Venezuela. Russian

equipment from air defense systems to

fighter jets has been delivered. Russian

oil companies have invested in

Venezuelan energy infrastructure.

Reports indicate Russian personnel at

Venezuelan military bases. Uh Moscow is

delivering a clear message to

Washington. If you can position military

infrastructure on our borders, we can

establish a presence in your hemisphere.

If you can support governments we

consider hostile, we can protect

governments you’re trying to overthrow.

What makes this situation so dangerous

is that it’s completely avoidable. The

crisis in Venezuela, uh the Russian

presence there, the broader breakdown of

uh hemispheric relations, all of it

results from American policies that have

consistently chosen dominance over

diplomacy. Consider what a different

approach might have looked like. When

Chavez was elected. We could have

engaged with his government, pursued

mutually beneficial energy partnerships,

supported constructive reforms while

expressing concerns about problematic

policies. Instead, we backed uh a coup

and then spent two decades attempting to

economically strangle the country. when

the Soviet Union collapsed, we could

have genuinely integrated Russia into

European and global institutions. Uh

created a security framework that

included rather than excluded Moscow.

Instead, we expanded NATO and treated

Russia as a defeated enemy rather than a

potential partner. This pattern repeats

worldwide. In Iraq, we invaded based on

false weapons of mass destruction

claims, destroyed the country’s

infrastructure, caused hundreds of

thousands of deaths, and created

conditions for ISIS to emerge. In Libya,

we supported regime change that

transformed a functioning state, however

flawed, into a failed state with open

slave markets. In Syria, we armed rebel

groups that included extremist elements,

prolonging a civil war that has killed

half a million people. In Afghanistan,

we spent 20 years and trillions of

dollars trying to impose our vision of

governance only to watch the Taliban

return to power. In each case, we told

ourselves we were promoting democracy

and human rights. In each case, we made

things worse. And in each case, we

refuse to acknowledge military powers

limitations and the importance of

respecting other nations sovereignty.

…

