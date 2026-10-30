Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
8h

And it started from POTUS 45 and for the world with this: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf read the last 18 pages.

May you live long and beat what you volunteered to inject, is my wish, for all of you.

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