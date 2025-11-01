1 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Trump FOLDS to China, MASSIVE US Strike on Venezuela ‘Hours Away’ | Mnar Adley, Katie Halper + More”

31 October 2025, Mnar Adley

Mnar Adley: If one video could tell us

what, you know, the intentions of Empire are, it’s that, and we should have prepared that video to show it right now

to play it, but it’s that famous AI video that Trump played and shared on social media where, you know, there’s

this golden Trump statue in the middle of Gaz, middle of Gaza, and everyone is like happy holding like these gold

balloons made out of, you know, gold Trump balloons made out of uh gold and everyone is celebrating how Trump saved

That’s the hubris of the US empire. That’s where they think of themselves. And so while we see dead children and

you know an entire you know society flattened, brought to rubble, we have

the United States which is run now by real estate investors, drooling over

the possibilities of what could take place in Gaza post the ceasefire. And so I really think that that’s why the

ceasefire, the so-called ceasefire, uh the peace plan was able to pass through

and get through and at least put a little bit of a stall on some of the horrific things that we’ve been seeing

and watching on our smartphones for the last two years. It’s so that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff can really

profit and plan out what the possibilities are for. Um, you know, to

them this is just a property deal built on the ruins of genocide. And so instead

of accountability, the US and Israel are turning this tragedy into an investment

opportunity. We saw that in countries like Iraq. I mean, the United States

destroyed Iraq. Destroyed Iraq. They killed almost two million people in that

country in their attempt to overthrow uh Saddam Hussein. And what happened was,

32:18

you know, multinational corporations profited off of that war tremendously

and they were the ones that went in and rebuilt Iraq and they are the ones that benefited from this. And so we’re seeing

32:31

this taking place right now in Gaza. It’s the standard um process and procedure. It’s the

architecture of the way US empire operation. It’s the privatization, I

guess you could say, of occupation. You know, they destroy, they rebuild, and then they profit while the people of, are

32:50

kept behind barbed wire. And so, um, none of this is good for Palestinians

because as soon as that, uh, ceasefire was put into place, of course, Israel violated it hundreds of times. Since

33:05

then, uh I think at this point right now, we’re seeing nearly a thousand, we’ve seen nearly a thousand

Palestinians, uh having been killed. Many massacres have already taken place inside of Gaza. 500 children since the

33:19

ceasefire was uh announced, I believe it was since that ceasefire was announced, 500 children died uh of famine. And

Israel is not even allowing in all of the humanitarian aid. They’re not even allowing in all of the medical supplies

33:32

that are needed to treat the wounded, all of the amputated children and the

cancer patients and the diabetics and even women who have to go through their menstrual cycle. They don’t even have

33:44

access to tampons or pads or any of the things that women need to get through that the the pain medication. Um,

however, Trump has publicly joked about wanting to build luxury resorts there. I

33:56

mean, this isn’t rebuilding for the people who’ve lost everything. It’s rebuilding for the investors who funded

the war. And of course, in the West Bank, we have these Israeli

34:07

settler pilgrims being assisted and backed up and defended by the Israeli

military themselves being handed, you know, rifles and weapons like it’s candy by Itmar ben Gavir, which is Israel’s

34:20

security minister, national security minister. And they are right now committing arson across the West Bank.

They’re burning down olive groves. They’re occupying olive groves, taking them for themselves. I mean, these olive

34:35

groves belong to Palestinians, have belonged to Palestinians for hundreds of years. And

um a lot of these farmers have inherited these olive groves from their great great great grandparents. And now

34:48

they’re being taken and burnt down. And today we actually just posted a video on Mint Press News’s social media of these

Israeli soldiers like filming themselves cuz they’re so stupid. They just film themselves committing crimes for the

35:01

world to watch. They’re literally just picking olive tree olives off of these trees from this Palestinian family that

they just expelled from this land. And so they’re treating the people there, the Palestinians, just like subhuman. I

35:17

mean, isn’t this what Yov Galant said that these are we’re dealing with human animals. They don’t see Palestinians or,

you know, I’m Palestinian. They don’t see us as humans. They see us as lower

35:28

than, you know, human animals, I guess you could call it. Um but for people

like Jared Kushner, this is a major reconstruction in energy plans um that

35:40

uh they’re going to be building and privatizing the reconstruction uh of Gaza to benefit themselves. And I

think Netanyahu agreed to this because you know he got what he wanted out of

35:53

Gaz. He was able to destroy as much as he could. Um, Israel did take some uh

aspects, some land uh corridors out of Gaza, set up some military bases, and

36:07

now they’re trying to take more Palestinian land in the West Bank. And

even in the last week, they’ve approved what the building of like what 3,000 Israeli settlements inside of the West

36:20

Bank. And all of these settlers, by the way, we just need to remind ourselves, they are funded by US nonprofits.

How is this legal? If anything that these settlers did, if they did those

36:35

crimes here in the United States, they would be prosecuted, they would be jailed, imprisoned for terrorism. And

yet, our money is going to fund these settlers. And so I believe every single

36:47

person who’s donating to these nonprofits, who’s running to these non running these nonprofits needs to be

prosecuted for terrorism. But of course that’s not how uh the US justice system

36:59

works here um for bringing justice to people abroad. what we’re seeing with

these settlers, the violence, the genocide. I mean, this is the export of

37:10

Western imperialism, of US imperialism, and now they just want to build uh these

luxury hotels on the ruins of our children. And that’s just the reality of what we’re seeing right now.

—

MY COMMENTS: Mnar there is entirely factual, and the evilness that she refers to is entirely bipartisan, not merely of one Party against another, but of the U.S. regime, America’s Deep State (America’s billionaires), BOTH Parties, against Palestinians.

By contrast, on domestic issues, the two Parties play a “Good Cop, Bad Cop” routine, with the Republicans playing bad cop and the Democrats playing good cop. An example of this is that the current Government shutdown is about the Republicans trying to double the Democratic Party’s Obamacare health insurance premiums (reduce the care that the people will receive) and to strip food assistance to the poor, in order to force congressional Democrats to pass funding for the War Department’s budget-increases, which BOTH Parties (the Deep State, the billionaires, who control both of the Parties) support and always have supported (in order to further expand the empire). The Republican billionaires’ priorities always have been totally what serves billionaires, whereas the Democratic billionaires’ priorities make concessions to serve the broader population so as to minimise the likelihood of a revolution; and, therefore, if the Democrats will allow the billionaires to get 100% of what they want, then voter-turnout for Democrats in the 2026 mid-term elections will be enormously depressed, and Trump will retain control over Congress, and the oppressions against the poor will increase.

So, that’s how “the Great Satan” (not necessarily assuming Satan to be non-mythological, but instead as being simply a personification of evil — and evil certainly DOES exist) functions. She is documenting that the U.S. Government now personifies evil.

The mentality is similar to this:

“Letter from King Leopold II of Belgium to Colonial Missionaries, 1883”

[presented whole here, and contextualized here and also here]

Reverends, Fathers and Dear Compatriots: The task that is given to fulfill is very delicate and requires much tact. You will go certainly to evangelize, but your evangelization must inspire above all Belgium interests. Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God, this they know already. They speak and submit to a Mungu, one Nzambi, one Nzakomba, and what else I don’t know. They know that to kill, to sleep with someone else’s wife, to lie and to insult is bad. Have courage to admit it; you are not going to teach them what they know already. Your essential role is to facilitate the task of administrators and industrials, which means you will go to interpret the gospel in the way it will be the best to protect your interests in that part of the world. For these things, you have to keep watch on disinteresting our savages from the richness that is plenty [in their underground. To avoid that, they get interested in it, and make you murderous] competition and dream one day to overthrow you.

Your knowledge of the gospel will allow you to find texts ordering, and encouraging your followers to love poverty, like “Happier are the poor because they will inherit the heaven” and, “It’s very difficult for the rich to enter the kingdom of God.” You have to detach from them and make them disrespect everything which gives courage to affront us. I make reference to their Mystic System and their war fetish – warfare protection – which they pretend not to want to abandon, and you must do everything in your power to make it disappear.

Your action will be directed essentially to the younger ones, for they won’t revolt when the recommendation of the priest is contradictory to their parent’s teachings. The children have to learn to obey what the missionary recommends, who is the father of their soul. You must singularly insist on their total submission and obedience, avoid developing the spirit in the schools, teach students to read and not to reason. There, dear patriots, are some of the principles that you must apply. You will find many other books, which will be given to you at the end of this conference. Evangelize the niggers so that they stay forever in submission to the white colonialists, so they never revolt against the restraints they are undergoing. Recite every day – “Happy are those who are weeping because the kingdom of God is for them.” …

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.