15 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Col Doug Macgregor: Trump’s Tomahawk Talk: HUGE MISTAKE”

14 October 2025 Danny Davis / Deep Dive

20:14

MACGREGOR: It boils down to Germany, France, and Great Britain. And again, I think

20:20

President Putin is watching carefully what happens in those countries. I mean, I’m sure you’ve seen the unrest that’s

20:27

that exists in these countries, particularly in France and Britain. You’ve seen the demonstrations more

20:33

recently uh in Germany, demonstrations against arms and munition

20:38

manufacturers. There is no appetite for this war that the globalist elites keep talking

20:44

about. I don’t care what the current Minister of Defense says in Germany. Uh

20:49

he’s he’s holding a dialogue of the death with the population. The population doesn’t want to mobilize and march east

20:56

in this great war with Russia. It’s just there. DAVIS: As it turns out, Doug, it’s not just the Minister of Defense, but also the chief [President]]

21:03

of the BND [Martin Jäger], the intel services in Germany, who just released this

21:27

We must prepare ourselves for further escalations. Russia’s actions are designed to undermine NATO, destabilize European democracies, and divide and intimidate our societies. Moscow believes it has a realistic chance of expanding its s;here of influence westward and making Europe, which is economically superior in many ways, dependent on Russia. To achieve this goal, Russia will not hesitate, if necessary, tp engage in a direct military confrontation with NATO. Oppoinents such as Russia interpret leniency as weaknesss. We must draw the right conclusions from this. We cannot afford to sit back and assume that a possible Russian attack will not come until 2029 at the earliest. We are already under fire today.

22:12

So, just to summarize, if anybody couldn’t read all that: Russia undermines NATO. Russia undermines democracy in the

22:18

West. They will not hesitate to use direct action against NATO. Uh and we

22:24

have to draw the right lessons that weakness is seen as or leniency is seen as weakness. and we can’t wait till 2029

22:31

because we are under fire now. How is that message going to be received either in Europe or in Germany

22:37

specifically? MACGREGOR: Well, first of all, there’s nothing new in anything he said. These kinds of comments have been made repeatedly over

22:44

the last three years. However, uh let’s be frank. The only people putting

22:49

democracy at risk in Germany right now are the people in the Government who want to ban the Alternative for Germany [anti-war]

22:56

who [Germany’s Government] appear to be implicated in in helping to poison or murder opposition

23:01

politicians [AFD candidates]. And this is a very serious matter in Germany right now. I mean, we all know that Google adjusts algorithms

23:09

to suppress people like us. That’s a that’s not a secret. Everybody gets

23:14

that. But this is far more serious. This is outright censorship. And their talk about banning the existence of the

23:21

Alternative for Germany, which is rapidly approaching a third or more of the population in terms of support is

23:28

outrageous. It’s the antithesis of anything you would remotely characterize as democratic.

23:34

As far as the rest of it is concerned, it’s just nonsense. Why has Russia stayed where it is, east

23:41

of the Dnieper River, for the last three years? For the reason that President

23:46

Putin does not want to give NATO an excuse to attack Russia. In other words,

23:52

the United States leaving NATO. That’s why they’re there. I mean, they could have crossed this river a long time ago.

23:59

And then the stupid remark that you get from the likes of Kellogg is, “Well, then why haven’t they done that yet?”

24:05

because they’re not stupid like you, General. They’re trying to avoid a general war. I I mean, I can’t think

24:13

of any leader in the last 50 years that has worked as tirelessly and as hard as

24:19

President Putin has to avoid a war in Europe. [I would point out here that Obama started the war in Ukraine in 2014; it DIDN’T start with Russia.] I mean, he really, really has.

24:25

We’re the ones that pushed the envelope in the 90s in the Balkans. Then we tried to drag all the NATO members into our

24:32

wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and Libya. Uh he hasn’t done these things. We have.

24:39

Russia is not interested in a general war. But you know, these kinds of statements that are entirely misleading

24:46

and and frankly deceitful make it much harder for the Russians to do business

24:52

with us. Uh and I don’t know where we go from here. My great concern is not

24:57

so much the the people running Germany, it’s who’s running the show here in Washington. That’s what worries me

25:05

because whatever we do, they will follow. And that’s why it’s in President

25:11

Trump’s interest in the interest of humanity for him to step forward and say enough’s enough. Instead, he likes to

25:18

play the role of the great father who is sorting the children out that just don’t

25:23

understand and threatening this man Putin who just doesn’t understand he

25:29

must end this war. You know, as though no one else has a role in ending anything. It It’s depressing. And so you

25:35

get people like Zelensky who are well-funded by all the wrong people and

25:41

represent uh you know a disastrous future for Ukraine and Europe.

25:47

DAVIS: And, you know, you say that uh Putin has done everything he can to try and prevent war, but he also is, as you

25:54

mentioned a second ago, coming under a lot of pressure even on his inner circle as well as some of his population. And I

25:59

think that he kind of implied or or gave us shout out, I guess, to that pressure

26:05

that he is aware of it and that there are some limits to to where he can go and how much restraint he can show. uh

26:12

he was asked uh at a recent interview, I think it was a couple of days ago, uh

26:17

the interviewer said, “There is a report out that the United States or some other country may conduct a nuclear weapons

26:25

test and what would you do if that happened?” Here’s what he said “I said that in some countries preparations are being made for testing,

26:31

but this is also well known to specialists because there is always a temptation to check the effectiveness of

26:37

that combat fuel which has been stored in missiles for many, many years.

26:42

All this is simulated on computers. Specialists believe that this is

26:48

sufficient. But some of these specialists think that it would be necessary to conduct real life tests.

26:53

And in some countries, as far as we know, they are considering this and even preparing for it. So I said that if they

27:00

conduct tests, we will do the same. Is this good or bad? From the point of view of ensuring security, it is good. From

27:07

the point of view of the overall picture related to deterrence, to actions aimed if not at reducing than

27:14

at restraining the arms race. It is probably not bad.” DAVIS: So he’s focused there on deterrence, but

27:21

he seems to be saying, “Hey, if if you test, we’ll test. But if the weapons are needed to be used, we can go down that

27:28

path, too.” How how do you interpret his comments there? MACGREGOR: Well, first of all, he spoke like

27:33

someone who knows his profession. He he spoke like someone who understands national defense strategy. As someone

27:40

who understands the nature of nuclear weapons, launch reliability is a

27:45

huge issue. I mean, how many Tow missiles did we fire in 1991 that simply

27:51

blew up after they left the tube or grounded out? A surprising number. And

27:58

in most cases, these were not really old Tow missiles. Yeah. They simply did not work properly. And

28:05

what he’s talking about is an understanding that there is something to be said for testing. Now, he talked

28:11

about the fuel in the missiles. Couple of years ago, the Chinese made

28:16

inspections of their missile batteries that are on the coast and they discovered that uh surprise surprise,

28:23

there was no fuel in the rockets. It had it had been removed and sold on the

28:28

black market. Well, that’s China that has an enormous problem with uh uh corruption. But my point is

28:36

there is a there is a rationale for testing as he points out and it may be

28:42

useful as he suggested in the context of deterrence because people will discover

28:49

that perhaps uh it doesn’t all work as advertised or they will discover that

28:55

it’s intact. In any case, a mix will emerge and that will have an impact on future arms limitation talks. This man

29:03

is not talking about going to war with anyone. He’s made that very clear. He’s explaining what goes on in the minds of

29:10

people that have to deal with nuclear weapons at the highest levels. It’s very refreshing. I cannot imagine any

29:17

scenario in which anybody I’ve dealt with in the White House or on the Hill

29:22

could stand up and be as eloquent, articulate, and directly accurate as

29:28

President Putin is. That’s frightening. But I think that’s where we are. DAVIS: Well, there’s another one that probably

29:35

would not fit in that category who after Putin had made those comments uh didn’t

29:40

seem to get the deterrent message and in fact they seem to be going down the path of thinking that this is just bluff on

29:47

Putin and that is uh EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Ukraine’s defense is European defense.

29:53

“So that’s why uh we are also working on next packages to help you uh with the

29:59

military needs. Um when it comes to also politically supporting you then we are

30:05

working on the 19th package of sanctions to put more pressure on Russia to uh

30:11

really end this war. Russia’s economy is already weak. Uh we are making it weaker

30:17

by our sanctions.” DAVIS: So, no thought whatsoever to slowing

30:22

down or backing down on anything. The only thing, the only thing the European Union, NATO, Western Europe, Ukraine,

30:29

and apparently the White House are thinking is more war support. Not even looking at the possibility of that. How

30:34

do you interpret that? MACGREGOR: I think she’s reading from the talking points that were sent to her by von der Leyen.

30:41

And if you listen to either of these women, you know, if you can stomach it for any

30:47

length of time, you walk away and throw up your hands in disgust. These people don’t know what they’re talking about.

30:52

They don’t know what they’re doing. They are just repeating utterly false talking points. These are narratives crafted in

30:59

London and in McLean [Virginia, headquarters of CIA, near many of the armaments manufacturers’ headquarters] by the CIA and MI6.

31:04

That’s what it is. That’s all there is to it. Uh if you’re looking for someone who should be held responsible for this

31:10

sort of thing, I think uh Ratcliffe in the CIA is a good candidate and he he

31:16

appears to be the ultimate instrument of these narratives as well. It’s dangerous, but I don’t see any evidence

31:22

that President Trump has the foundation of experience, knowledge, and understanding to challenge it. And so he

31:31

repeats it. But he needs to re-examine the wisdom of doing so because he could

31:36

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.