Here is the evidence:

The “Doomsday Clock” is from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which is the mainstream academic authority in the United States and throughout its empire on the question of how close or how far the world is to a nulcear war that will be between the superpowers and (according to the scientific studies) produce 5 billion human deaths (half of the population dead) within the first two years after the explosions. When the world is getting closer to that — which is marked as midnight on the Doomsday Clock — the clock is set forward towards midnight; when the world is getting farther from it, that clock is moved backward. The President and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, is Dr. Rachel Bronson, whose background is at the CFR (U.S. Council of Foreign Relations), CSIS, Harvard University’s Belfer Center, and other top U.S. institutions that are backed financially by and represent America’s armaments manufacturers and billionaires.

Understanding this, now, here, then, is the evidence, that the Doomsday Clock is extremely inaccurate, and that the world is actually far closer to nuclear annihilation than it shows (in other words: that the Doomsday Clock represents America’s armaments manufacturers and billionaires, NOT actually any authentic atomic scientists):

From: [me]

Subject: Why the Doomsday clock needs to be far nearer to midnight now than ever before -- even than during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, which The Bulletin shamefully muffed

Date: August 11, 2024 at 6:07:59 PM EDT

To: rbronson@thebulletin.org

Dear Dr. Bronson:

It isn't only because the war between the United States and Russia, which began on 25 July 1945, and which is now climaxing because America’s NATO military alliance is placing America’s nuclear-tipped missiles closer to The Kremlin than ever before (and far closer than Russian missiles have ever been to Washington DC).

It is also because The U.S. Government, which since 1972 has committed in writing that Taiwan is a province of China, is nonetheless increasingly arming Taiwan so as to encourage Taiwan to declare that it isn’t a province of China, so that China will then invade Taiwan and so give the U.S. its excuse to invade China, which likewise would mean a superpower-nuclear war — which your Doomsday Clock is SUPPOSED to be (BUT ISN’T) warning people against.

You shamefully missed the Cuban Missile Crisis (by not adjusting the clock-setting temporarily to around 10 seconds to midnight during that Crisis) but are now doing even worse than that.

Furthermore: The Bulletin’s Doomsday Clock, which was SUPPOSED to be ONLY about the risk of a global-annihilationist superpower nuclear war, has more lately added in global waming, which is TOTALLY inappropriate and violates your Founders, who had established the Doomsday Clock ONLY on account of the need to warn the public against a superpower nuclear war that can kill billions in mere days and kill half of the human population within two years — NOT like global warming, which operates only over decades and centuries.

I think that your Doomsday Clock now has a shameful record because you did nothing during the Cuban Missile Crisis and then set the clock BACK after it was over — as-if technological developments and Treaties based on them are MORE (instead of LESS) important than political developments (such as the February 2014 U.S. coup that grabbed Ukraine) when the Clock is calculated (and I am shocked at that stupidity — or whatever your stupidity then was which had caused you to IGNORE the Cuban Missile Crisis — and that you’ve likewise ignored the U.S. Government’s February 2014 grab of Ukraine that ultimately forced Russia to invade Ukraine). And your pathetic excuse in October 1963 (your first resetting of the Clock since 1960) for doing this was “Conclusion of a limited test-ban treaty is an encouraging event. It strengthens the slim hope that mankind will escape destruction in a nuclear war, and justifies the moving of the Bulletin’s clock a few minutes back from the hour of doom.” (Of course, other people before me have called public attention to the stupidity of the ‘Doomsday Clock’s performance — and you continue to ignore it. So, maybe something even worse than mere stupidity is involved in this)

You should now set the Doomsday Clock to 2 seconds to midnight.

Sincerely,

Eric Zuesse

P.S: Since for decades you’ve been misguiding the world and sleepwalking it toward Doomsday, I’ve just now decided that unless I will receive from you immediately a promise to reform and accompany that promise with a sharp and highly discontinuous — shocking — decrease (from its present 90 seconds) in the setting of the Doomsday Clock, so that it will give the world a FAR MORE REALISTIC VIEW of where we now are, I shall publish this letter to you. Otherwise (i.e., if you will quickly do those two things), I won’t — this will then be only a private matter.

I received no response. Thus, I am now publishing this.

Here is a well-informed discussion that has been posted online on August 14th regarding how the public have been manipulated to accept passively this sliding into WW3. Of course, the Establishment’s fraudulent operation of their “Doomsday Clock” has been a crucial part of that.

