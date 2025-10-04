4 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

This will be a commentary upon the following interview of Alexander Mercouris, who knows more history and understands and interprets today’s world affairs on that basis (an encyclopedic knowledge of not only history but the empirically — that is to say, historically — based social sciences), more than anyone else can and does, so that what he says is important for any intelligent and well-informed individual who wants to understand the reality behind today’s headlines. The interviewer here is Sofia Midkiff:

“Government shutdown, Military meeting, Globalist, Trump peace plan, long range missiles to Ukraine”

Starting at 24:30, Mercouris says that Yves Smith at Naked Capitalism says that “the real purpose of this meeting [in Qantico] was to provide cover for other secret meetings that might have been taking place in private between Trump and Hegseth and some senior military officials um to brief them about plans to start wars in potentially one of two or perhaps both places [Iran and Venezuela].” However, there is none of that in Smith’s article. She does say, “Later in Larry Wilkerson interview that we reposted above, Wilkerson said he was hearing that forces were being called up to move on Venezuela. Are these reports/orders meant to serve as an attempt at a diversion regarding the timing of a strike on Iran?” But there is nothing there about “secret meetings that might have been taking place in private between Trump and Hegseth.” At 25:00, Mercouris also says that his private contacts are also telling him that this preparation to invade Venezuela is so. And yet even the Wilkerson interview doesn’t confirm his allegation that Trump is planning to invade Venezuela, though Wilkerson does say that Trump is now sending enormous U.S. military forces to the Middle East in preparation for a blitz-invasion of Iran. And Wilkerson says, starting at 25:33, that Iran can and now should destroy in a blitz attack U.S. military forces in the Middle East, and that this ought to be done in such a way that the nations that are hosting U.S. forces there won’t themselves be harmed — and he explains how this can be done, using first the blitz-attack, which would be to display what Iran is capable of; and, then, a warning to the U.S. to get out; and, then, if America won’t immediately comply, blitz-release everything they have, which would totally destroy America’s forces throughout the Middle East, and destroy Israel, “I’d devastate Israel; I’d do it in. … And I think it could happen in 48 hours.” He thinks that now Iran is in an existential contest between itself versus Israel and America’s forces. He acknowledges that Israel and/or the U.S. could then escalate to the nuclear level, but that even there, either China, Russia, and/or Pakistan, could be backing up Iran; so, since there would then be almost nothing left of Israel, America might finally withdraw.

All of the rational and decent commentators are in agreement that the U.S. Government is evil and that its aggressiveness is forcing the world into choosing either to become yet another U.S. colony or else nuclear war — though none says so in so outright a fashion.

Starting at 50:00, Mercouris says that America is again bailing out Argentina in order to keep in power there a head-of-state who was placed there by Argentina’s billionaires and who benefits also American billionaires, but Mercouris calls billionaires “oligarchs” in order to hide their identities. He says “these globalist influencers that we’re talking about anyway. They placed bets on him,” instead of “America’s billionaires benefit from Argentina’s being controlled now by a libertarian whom Argentina’s billionaires placed into power there.” He doesn’t directly, in any clear terminology, cast blame. This is the safe way to speak and to write, but it impedes, instead of facilitates, a reader’s understanding, so I don’t do it.

Finally, I should point out that Mercouris in this interview of him, makes clear that he respects Karl Marx, and he gives as his reason for it is (51:50) that “the influence of Karl Marx” was “that beyond beyond everything there is class struggle, there is the struggle between classes.” However, that imputation to Marx as having been the creator or “influence” on the idea that there is a class-struggle, is false (notwithstanding Mercouris’a having thought that Marx invented it). Marx merely popularized that idea, which had been advocated for, for as long as civilization itself has existed. Marx wasn’t very bright, and he also latched onto some ancient ideas that (unlike the existence of class-conflict) are false, such as the idea of the labor theory of value, an idea that cripples any Marxist economy. In my book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, I (among many other things) explain why a leftism that is based on Marx is stupid and can lead only to failure. If progressivism is to have any basis in Marx, it will inevitably fail. A “political left” that at all references Marx will inevitably fail. The only truthful idea (other than that of class-conflict) that Marx advocated for is opposition to imperialism. However, he didn’t invent that, either — it was present both during ancient Athens and ancient Rome. Furthermore: despite Marx’s opposition to imperialism, Trotsky had many followers though he was advocating for a Marxist empire. He was defeated by Stalin, who (as a pure Marxist) advocated for “socialism in one country”, no imperialism at all. The point here is that (like with all philosophers), Marx ought to be simply ignored. Once a field becomes a field in the sciences, (when it ignores what philosophers have said), yet another field that had been a field of philosophy becomes replaced by a new science, in that field. It happened with physics. Then it happened with biology. And now it can happen with the social sciences.

Therefore, while there is much that anyone can learn from Mercouris, one should be skeptical even of the wisest among us. Everything that one reads or hears should be only leads for one’s own researches, never taken as being necessarily true. (This is the 100% anti-authoritarian view: there is no authority, there are only guides. That is true in all of the sciences.)

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.