17 October 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The worst pro-imperialistic lie is that for a major world power to acquire effective control over the foreign policies of a nation that borders a nation it’s aiming to conquer is okay, and that if that targeted nation then responds by invading that neighboring nation, the aggression is by the invader, not by the major world power which is thereby using that neighbor of the targeted nation as a beachhead by which to amass and then launch an invasion of that targeted-for-takeover nation. In short, this lie says that (as examples) for the U.S. to acquire effective control over the foreign policies of Ukraine bordering Russia, or for Russia to acquire effective control over the foreign policies of Canada bordering America, would be okay, NOT an instance of international aggression by (in the first instance) America against Russia, or (in the second instance) by Russia against America. Of course, whereas America DID acquire effective control over the foreign policies of Ukraine, Russia did NOT — not even TRY to — acquire control over any of the foreign policies of EITHER of America’s bordering countries: Canada and Mexico. Consequently, whereas America is committing aggressions against Russia, Russia is committing NO aggression, but is instead merely DEFENDING itself against the aggression by America and by America’s colonies (including Ukraine) in order ultimately to capture Russia.

Here is an example of a slick pro-U.S.-imperialist (or “neoconservative”) Dane putting forth that neocon argument in order to pretend that for Trump to relax NATO’s effort to defeat Russia in Ukraine would by ‘pro-imperialistic’ (support for ‘Russia’s imperialism’) instead of anti-imperialistic (opposing America’s imperialism):

17 October 2026, Anders Puck Nielsen

“Why Trump wants Ukraine to lose — and what to do about it”

Here is the context in which the allegations that “Donald Trump sees Ukraine as a European version of Canada” and that “Trump wants Ukraine to lose” are presented:

6:42

“Why Trump wants Ukraine to lose – and what to do about it”

05:47

Ukraine as a European Canada

05:53

We are talking about American imperialism. We are talking about the right of the United States to dominate these countries.

06:00

But when we’re talking about Ukraine, it’s more of a mirror reflection. Trump doesn’t really see that the United States has any particular interests in being in Eastern Europe. [The U.S. Government has been trying since 1947 to grab Ukraine, and Obama succeeded with that in 2014; this allegation by Anders Puck Nielsen is not merely false, it is silly: the U.S. has long controlled almost all European countries.] On the contrary, he sees Ukraine as a territory that Russia, quite logically, has the right to dominate.

06:16

So Donald Trump ideologically actually believes that Putin has a good point. And he supports Russia’s cause because it is the same principle that gives Russia the right to dominate Ukraine that also gives the United States the right to dominate Canada.

06:33

Donald Trump fundamentally sees Ukraine as a kind of European version of Canada. He doesn’t acknowledge Ukraine’s right to sovereignty, just as he doesn’t acknowledge Canada’s right to sovereignty. And he also, and probably rightfully so, believes that if he helps Ukraine prevail

06:50

against Russia, and Ukraine comes out of this war in a position of strength, then Ukraine will use that strength to support Canada in their struggle against him. So this is the understanding we need to have about what’s going on inside of Trump.

07:06

…

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This anti-Russian imperialist Nielsen is denying Russia’s right to defend itself against the U.S. empire’s efforts to conquer Russia.

The assertion there that Trump “sees Ukraine as a territory that Russia, quite logically, has the right to dominate” is obviously intended by Nielsen to mean that Russia has no right to control ANY of a neighboring country’s foreign policies; but did the U.S. in the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis have any right to control Cuba’s foreign policy regarding whether or not to allow the Soviet Union to place its nuclear missiles that close to Washington DC? JFK said no, and came to an agreement with Khrushchev NOT to do that; but when Putin tried to get the U.S.regime to reach a similar agreement with America and its NATO military alliance, the U.S. regime refused even to CONSIDER his proposals. Less than two months later, Putin invaded Ukraine in Russia’s self-defense, just as JFK would have invaded Ukraine in America’s self-defense if Khrushchev had said no.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.