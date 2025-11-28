Eric’s Substack

Naming Names

Or perhaps not. Consider the present-day situation in the United States. Of the 10 richest Americans, five (50%) are Jews: Mark Zuckerberg ($72B), Larry Page ($60B), Sergey Brin ($59B), Larry Ellison ($54B), and Michael Bloomberg ($50B). Most of this money comes from the high-tech industry: Facebook (Zuckerberg), Oracle (Ellison), and Google (Page and Brin).[11]

Of the 50 richest Americans, at least 27 (54%) are Jews.[12] In addition to the above five, we have S. Adelson, S. Ballmer, M. Dell, L. Blavatnik, C. Icahn, D. Moskovitz, D. Bren, R. Murdoch (likely part Jewish), J. Simons, L. Lauder, E. Schmidt, S. Cohen, C. Ergen, S. Schwarzman, R. Perelman, D. Newhouse, D. Tepper, G. Kaiser, M. Arison, J. Koum, S. Ross, and C. Cook. Technically, this list should also include George Soros, whose net worth was around $26 billion until he ‘donated’ $18 billion to his own charity in early 2018. The combined wealth of these 27 individuals comes to roughly $635 billion. Note: If Jews were proportionately represented among the top 50, there would be one individual on this list; instead, there are 27.

Or take another measure of wealth, CEO income.[13] Among the 10 highest-paid American CEOs, four (40%) are Jews: Leslie Moonves[14] (CBS), Nicholas Howley (TransDigm), Jeff Bewkes (Warner), and Stephen Kaufer (TripAdvisor). Among the top 35, no less than 19 (54%) are Jews; in addition to the above four are D. Zaslav, S. Catz, A. Bousbib, R. Iger, M. Rothblatt, S. Wynn, M. Grossman, J. Sapan, B. Jellison, R. Kotick, J. Dimon, L. Fink, B. Roberts, L. Schleifer, and S. Adelson.

Thus, whether looking at total assets or income, data shows that, in America, Jews in fact own or control about half of the wealth—at least among the wealthiest elite. These people are the movers and shakers of our political process, and if the political situation was perceived by Jews as a crisis, the amount of money that would be poured into the political process is almost beyond comprehension.

Let’s draw a plausible inference. If Jews control around half of all wealth at the top, it is reasonable to infer that they may hold a similar share throughout the wealth hierarchy[15]—at least among, say, the top 20% of wealth-holders, who collectively own more than 90% of all household wealth in the US. At any rate, the following is an attempt to use that inference to estimate total Jewish wealth in the U.S.

So, how much money is this? In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the total assets of all private households in the US hit $100 trillion for the first time ever.[16] If American Jews own or control half of this, then it comes to some $50 trillion.

Full text: https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2019/02/07/a-brief-look-at-jewish-wealth/

2 replies by Eric Zuesse and others
7h

Robert Steel, a retired CIA Field Officer went on a country tour (I forgot the name of the tour) to name the ones you are naming. He didn't make it beyond the first stop. He had their pictures on big screen lined up with their Credentials. After the first stop, he found himself in Covid ward sweating and 'hoffing'. He was told he had Covid (which is a load of crap) He asked for the right cocktail, I forgot what it was, they refused and gave him Remdesivir instead and killed him. This Guy KNOWS these scumbags and what they are capable of. They still got him

