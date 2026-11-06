5 November 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary?cycle=All&ind=Q05&recipdetail=S
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://web.archive.org/web/20261105234332/https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary?cycle=All&ind=Q05&recipdetail=S
Money from Pro-Israel AIPAC to US Senators, 1990-2024
IMPORTANT: This money comes from employees or PACs affiliated with the industry, not from the companies themselves. It covers all AIPAC donations to U.S. Senators during the 1990-2024 period.
Biden, Joe (D)
Delaware
$4,226,576
Menendez, Robert (D-NJ)
New Jersey
$2,507,647
Clinton, Hillary (D-NY)
New York
$2,352,302
Harris, Kamala (D)
Californa
$2,346,605
Kirk, Mark (R-IL)
Illinois
$2,294,469
Lieberman, Joe (D-CT)
Connecticut
$1,997,774
McConnell, Mitch (R-KY)
Kentucky
$1,951,910
Cruz, Ted (R-TX)
Texas
$1,872,592
Schumer, Charles E (D-NY)
New York
$1,727,974
Rosen, Jacky (D-NV)
Nevada
$1,711,754
McCain, John (R-AZ)
Arizona
$1,493,816
Casey, Bob (D-PA)
Pennsylvania
$1,413,643
Wyden, Ron (D-OR)
Oregon
$1,280,876
Tester, Jon (D-MT)
Montana
$1,266,994
Levin, Carl (D-MI)
Michigan
$1,246,113
Schiff, Adam (D-CA)
California
$1,233,039
Brown, Sherrod (D-OH)
Ohio
$1,221,093
Perdue, David (R-GA)
Georgia
$1,139,708
Durbin, Dick (D-IL)
Illinois
$1,127,350
Specter, Arlen (D-PA)
Pennsylvania
$1,070,245
Feingold, Russ (D-WI)
Wisconsin
$1,033,216
Rubio, Marco (R-FL)
Florida
$1,013,563
Graham, Lindsey (R-SC)
South Carolina
$999,580
Gillibrand, Kirsten (D-NY)
New York
$999,322
Romney, Mitt (R-UT)
Utah
$976,493
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THE FOLLOWING LIST COVERS ONLY CURRENT INCUMBENTS, AND ONLY 2026 DONATIONS:
https://whofundsmyrep.com/rankings
https://web.archive.org/web/20261106001337/https://whofundsmyrep.com/rankings
TOP 25 RECIPIENTS — ALL OF CONGRESS
1 Haley Stevens
Democrat · MI-11 · Open seat 2026
$15,872,030
2 Wesley Bell
Democrat · MO-01 · 2026 race
$10,146,861
3 George Latimer
Democrat · NY-16 · 2026 race
$8,587,893
4 Susan Collins
Republican · ME · Senate · 2026 race
$4,847,128
5 Sarah Elfreth
Democrat · MD-03 · 2026 race
$4,207,758
6 Don Davis
Democrat · NC-01 · 2026 race
$3,875,210
7 Valerie Foushee
Democrat · NC-04 · 2026 race
$3,482,870
8 Glenn Ivey
Democrat · MD-04 · 2026 race
$3,073,738
9 Shontel Brown
Democrat · OH-11 · 2026 race
$3,063,188
10 Josh Gottheimer
Democrat · NJ-05 · 2026 race
$2,507,513
11 Jimmy Gomez
Democrat · CA-34 · 2026 race
$2,410,156
12 Adriano Espaillat
Democrat · NY-13 · Open seat 2026
$2,304,216
13 Ritchie Torres
Democrat · NY-15 · 2026 race
$2,144,842
14 Jacky Rosen
Democrat · NV · Senate 2026 race
$2,111,345
15 Shomari Figures
Democrat · AL-02 · 2026 race
$2,062,380
16 Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Democrat · FL-25 · 2026 race: FL-20
$1,968,615
17 Jared Moskowitz
Democrat · FL-23 · 2026 race: FL-25
$1,804,640
18 Hakeem Jeffries
Democrat · NY-08 · 2026 race
$1,576,452
19 Pete Aguilar
Democrat · CA-33 · 2026 race
$1,542,465
20 Juan Ciscomani
Republican · AZ-06 · 2026 race
$1,479,064
21 Mike Lawler
Republican · NY-17 · 2026 race
$1,443,683
22 Diana DeGette
Democrat · CO-01 · Open seat 2026
$1,350,326
23 Mike Thompson
Democrat · CA-04 · 2026 race
$1,333,240
24 Mario Díaz-Balart
Republican · FL-26 · 2026 race
$1,327,302
25 Tom Cotton
Republican · AR · Senate · 2026 race
$1,305,309
——
MY COMMENTS:
Suddenly in 2026, AIPAC, which formerly donated around 60% to Democrats, donated around 80% to Democrats. This shows that in Trump’s second term, when he is clearly owned 100% by Zionists and has had very effective control over his Party, AIPAC’s focus on buying Democrats in Congress is even higher than it formerly was. The only time when it previously was around 80% to Democrats was in 2018 in the middle of Trump’s 1st term. That was so because the Republican Party’s biggest donor in 2016, was Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, who were citizens of both America and Israel and gave the Republican Party $82,522,800. In that same year, all of AIPAC gave Republicans $1,564,277. The American Government is controlled by billionaires, not by PACS. The billionaires try to hide their control over the U.S. Government, but it’s the reality.
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.