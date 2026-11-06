5 November 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary?cycle=All&ind=Q05&recipdetail=S

https://web.archive.org/web/20261105234332/https://www.opensecrets.org/industries/summary?cycle=All&ind=Q05&recipdetail=S

Money from Pro-Israel AIPAC to US Senators, 1990-2024

IMPORTANT: This money comes from employees or PACs affiliated with the industry, not from the companies themselves. It covers all AIPAC donations to U.S. Senators during the 1990-2024 period.

Biden, Joe (D)

Delaware

$4,226,576

Menendez, Robert (D-NJ)

New Jersey

$2,507,647

Clinton, Hillary (D-NY)

New York

$2,352,302

Harris, Kamala (D)

Californa

$2,346,605

Kirk, Mark (R-IL)

Illinois

$2,294,469

Lieberman, Joe (D-CT)

Connecticut

$1,997,774

McConnell, Mitch (R-KY)

Kentucky

$1,951,910

Cruz, Ted (R-TX)

Texas

$1,872,592

Schumer, Charles E (D-NY)

New York

$1,727,974

Rosen, Jacky (D-NV)

Nevada

$1,711,754

McCain, John (R-AZ)

Arizona

$1,493,816

Casey, Bob (D-PA)

Pennsylvania

$1,413,643

Wyden, Ron (D-OR)

Oregon

$1,280,876

Tester, Jon (D-MT)

Montana

$1,266,994

Levin, Carl (D-MI)

Michigan

$1,246,113

Schiff, Adam (D-CA)

California

$1,233,039

Brown, Sherrod (D-OH)

Ohio

$1,221,093

Perdue, David (R-GA)

Georgia

$1,139,708

Durbin, Dick (D-IL)

Illinois

$1,127,350

Specter, Arlen (D-PA)

Pennsylvania

$1,070,245

Feingold, Russ (D-WI)

Wisconsin

$1,033,216

Rubio, Marco (R-FL)

Florida

$1,013,563

Graham, Lindsey (R-SC)

South Carolina

$999,580

Gillibrand, Kirsten (D-NY)

New York

$999,322

Romney, Mitt (R-UT)

Utah

$976,493

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THE FOLLOWING LIST COVERS ONLY CURRENT INCUMBENTS, AND ONLY 2026 DONATIONS:

https://whofundsmyrep.com/rankings

https://web.archive.org/web/20261106001337/https://whofundsmyrep.com/rankings

TOP 25 RECIPIENTS — ALL OF CONGRESS

1 Haley Stevens

Democrat · MI-11 · Open seat 2026

$15,872,030

2 Wesley Bell

Democrat · MO-01 · 2026 race

$10,146,861

3 George Latimer

Democrat · NY-16 · 2026 race

$8,587,893

4 Susan Collins

Republican · ME · Senate · 2026 race

$4,847,128

5 Sarah Elfreth

Democrat · MD-03 · 2026 race

$4,207,758

6 Don Davis

Democrat · NC-01 · 2026 race

$3,875,210

7 Valerie Foushee

Democrat · NC-04 · 2026 race

$3,482,870

8 Glenn Ivey

Democrat · MD-04 · 2026 race

$3,073,738

9 Shontel Brown

Democrat · OH-11 · 2026 race

$3,063,188

10 Josh Gottheimer

Democrat · NJ-05 · 2026 race

$2,507,513

11 Jimmy Gomez

Democrat · CA-34 · 2026 race

$2,410,156

12 Adriano Espaillat

Democrat · NY-13 · Open seat 2026

$2,304,216

13 Ritchie Torres

Democrat · NY-15 · 2026 race

$2,144,842

14 Jacky Rosen

Democrat · NV · Senate 2026 race

$2,111,345

15 Shomari Figures

Democrat · AL-02 · 2026 race

$2,062,380

16 Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Democrat · FL-25 · 2026 race: FL-20

$1,968,615

17 Jared Moskowitz

Democrat · FL-23 · 2026 race: FL-25

$1,804,640

18 Hakeem Jeffries

Democrat · NY-08 · 2026 race

$1,576,452

19 Pete Aguilar

Democrat · CA-33 · 2026 race

$1,542,465

20 Juan Ciscomani

Republican · AZ-06 · 2026 race

$1,479,064

21 Mike Lawler

Republican · NY-17 · 2026 race

$1,443,683

22 Diana DeGette

Democrat · CO-01 · Open seat 2026

$1,350,326

23 Mike Thompson

Democrat · CA-04 · 2026 race

$1,333,240

24 Mario Díaz-Balart

Republican · FL-26 · 2026 race

$1,327,302

25 Tom Cotton

Republican · AR · Senate · 2026 race

$1,305,309

——

MY COMMENTS:

Suddenly in 2026, AIPAC, which formerly donated around 60% to Democrats, donated around 80% to Democrats. This shows that in Trump’s second term, when he is clearly owned 100% by Zionists and has had very effective control over his Party, AIPAC’s focus on buying Democrats in Congress is even higher than it formerly was. The only time when it previously was around 80% to Democrats was in 2018 in the middle of Trump’s 1st term. That was so because the Republican Party’s biggest donor in 2016, was Miriam and Sheldon Adelson, who were citizens of both America and Israel and gave the Republican Party $82,522,800. In that same year, all of AIPAC gave Republicans $1,564,277. The American Government is controlled by billionaires, not by PACS. The billionaires try to hide their control over the U.S. Government, but it’s the reality.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.