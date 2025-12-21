21 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I shall be arguing here — and documenting by means of links to my sources — that the U.S. Government is (and has been ever since 25 July 1945) set upon an invariable neoconservative (i.e., aiming to achieve all-inclusive U.S. global empire) goal, which is driving the entire world inexorably to either World War Three (WW3) or else collapse of the entire existing U.S. empire: in other words, that the U.S. is the regime that must be regime-changed, or else WW3 is inevitable.

First of all, here is the by-now-incontrovertibly proven empirical FACT that the U.S. Government is controlled ONLY by America’s billionaires and is a fake democracy, a ‘democracy’ that’s actually an aristocracy (or “oligarchy” or “kleptocracy,” or “plutocracy”). So: regime-change here would require (at least to some extent) nationalizing their corporations (the source of their personal wealth and control over their agents, who are the ‘news’-media, and top academic institutions, and all of their millions of other personal employees, other agents and agencies, through whom their control over the U.S. Government — by means of thus constantly fooling the public in America’s ‘democratic’ elections — is carried out). Consequently, regime-change of the U.S. Government is unlikely, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible; it means only that the challenge here is an enormous one. So, anyone who argues that “It can’t happen” is going BEYOND what can be rationally justified. It simply isn’t so. Avoiding WW3 is possible.

The ways in which a WW3 could likely result from the present situation would be at least these four:

1: The war by the U.S. and its colonies (‘allies’) to add Ukraine to the U.S. empire against Russia.

2: The war by the U.S and its allies to take Taiwan (of which the U.S. Government in 1972 signed to “The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.” away from China.

3: The war by the U.S. and its allies to take Venezuela back as being a U.S. colony.

4: the U.S. war to take Iran back as being a U.S. colony.

The specific one that will be concentrated upon here is #3, America’s ongoing (ever since 2002) war to grab Venezuela back as being a U.S. colony. Here is an excellent and entirely truthful discussion of the present situation in this U.S. war against Venezuela:

https://theduran.com/regime-change-escalation-escalator/

“Regime change escalation escalator”

It’s only 18 minutes long but hits all of the relevant points and places them accurately into the broader international geostrategic and historical contexts.

The first thing that I would add to it is my article of earlier today, which was titled “How America’s Government Won Back Control Over Its Bolivian Colony, & Tries Now to Do the Same Thing Against Its Former Venezuelan Colony”.

To boil this all down regarding America’s war against Venezuela: Donald Trump, who represents only America’s billionaires (including himself), is determined to restore to America’s aristocratic families who used to control Venezuela, their corporate properties that Venezuela’s Government nationalized early in the present century; and he is using as his front-person toward this end, Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan oligarch whom the Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the 2025 Peace Prize to, who is the heir to two large Venezuelan corporations that likewise the elected Government of Venezuela had nationalized, and who has long been fighting to get restored to her family those corporate assets. So: Trump (aided by the U.S.-billionaires-controlled Nobel Committee) threatens to bomb Venezuela in order to restore Venezuela to its former U.S. colonial status, and is using that Venezuelan oligarch as the front-person for this.

The second thing that I would add to this is that Russia and its allies are arming Venezuela (and supplying their own personnel to operate) extensive weaponry to use when and if Trump invades Venezuela; and, so, America’s war against Venezuela MIGHT become also America’s war against Russia. It might be Venezuela, instead of Ukraine, that will become the front-line battleground that will generate WW3, in order to serve the U.S. empire’s billionaires.

As to which side here is the thief, and which is the intended victim, in the war between America and Venezuela, that’s for the reader to decide. However, there is every indication that Trump is placing the entire world at risk in order to serve U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Maduro is not doing any such thing. If WW3 comes from this, then the Hitler in our time will be Trump. He’ll culminate the U.S. regime. Bush and Biden and Obama had prepared the way, but Trump is now prepared to culminate it, in Venezuela.

