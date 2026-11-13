12 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://theduran.com/putin-shocks-kushner-witkoff-during-icy-meeting

“Putin Shocks Kushner Witkoff During Icy Meeting; Wants Europe Security Deal & 4 Regions; EU Trapped”

Alexander Mercouris, 12 November 2026

Vladimir Putin has slammed the door on Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in an icy Kremlin meeting, with hardline negotiator Vladimir Medinsky in the room and not a single smile in sight. Alexander breaks down Putin’s demand for a new European security architecture, his rejection of gray zones in favour of the state border, the Konstantinovka evacuation offer, and his insistence that foreign troops never enter Ukraine, while Europe still cannot agree on a chief negotiator. Has Europe walked into a trap of its own making, and is the West now staring at its worst geopolitical defeat since 1945?

Episode 2076

00:00:00 Russia demands a new European security architecture

00:01:57 Kushner and Witkoff dash to Moscow

00:06:00 Ushakov screens the US envoys first

00:07:36 Kremlin photos: not a single smile

00:11:56 Medinsky joins Putin in the room

00:13:18 Medinsky: all Russian land must return

00:15:24 Medinsky shuts Europe out of the talks

00:19:44 Putin’s Konstantinovka evacuation offer

00:25:43 Putin rejects gray zones, only the state border

00:31:58 Putin on Europe and an eternal peace

00:36:39 No foreign troops in Ukraine, ever

00:38:57 FT: Europe fears the security architecture trap

00:44:41 Witkoff and Kushner head to Dublin

00:48:34 Zelensky’s maximalist demands and Starlink

00:54:07 Where is Europe’s chief negotiator?

01:04:56 Russia rebuffs a UK military back channel

01:07:52 Missile strikes on Kiev and Zaporozhye

01:10:21 Russian offensive across the front line

01:13:51 All or nothing: the West risks ending with nothing

MY COMMENTS:

The U.S. regime and its colonies (‘allies’) will never report to their public that their empire — the only remaining empire — is in its decline-and-end phase. They’re desperate to continue it, and to continue growing it. But instead, the rest of the world is increasingly opposed to it, because the empire is almost exclusively the aggressor in the conflicts throughout the world. Declining empires normally increase the frequency of their aggressions. It’s the way they express their desperateness, and certainly it is so in the American case.

On 22 February 2023, I headlined “Will Russia take all of Ukraine?” and pointed out that the U.S. empire was clearly forcing Russia either to do that or else to capitulate to the U.S. empire and to become yet another of the U.S. regime’s colonies (‘allies’). Russia will NEVER accept the latter option. Clearly, then, “The West” IS now “staring at its worst geopolitical defeat since 1945,” as the video’s blurb says. How are the empire’s ‘news’-media reporting such realities? They aren’t, and won’t.

Of course, one must remember that in February 2014 the Obama regime’s bloody coup, hidden behind anti-corruption demonstrations in Kiev, overthrew the Constitutionally neutral democratically elected Ukrainian Government and replaced it immediately with Obama’s rabidly anti-Russian new government that promptly started invading its regions that had voted overwhelmingly for the overthrown Government that Obama had overthrown, and that this Obama action thereby started the war in Ukraine, which Trump and Biden merely continued and continue. And, at the time of the coup, even the EU’s Foreign Minister didn’t even so much as know that it had been a coup instead of the U.S.-regime’s cover-story ‘democratic revolution’. It had been a U.S. action, NOT an EU one. And no democracy — which the U.S. ended there.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.