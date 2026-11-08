8 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Gaza’s Winter: A War Without End and Shelters That Offer No Protection: As flash floods sweep through refugee camps, a single storm exposes the catastrophic reality of hundreds of thousands trapped in torn tents and ruined infrastructure.”

8 November 2026, DR. JEHAD MALAKA

We in Gaza did not need a severe winter or an extraordinary storm to reveal the profound tragedy and fragility of our existence. A single heavy downpour was enough to push thousands of families back to square one: flooded tents, mattresses turned into soaked sponges, and children left facing yet another night without a safe place to sleep.

What transpired with the first winter rainfall in November 2026 was no mere passing weather event. It laid bare a far deeper crisis, one that far exceeds a tent’s physical capacity to repel rain. It demonstrated that a population emerging from a devastating war without basic necessities restored is now entering another harsh winter, completely stripped of safe shelter for hundreds of thousands of displaced souls.

According to official figures in Gaza, nearly 70,000 tents were submerged during the initial hours of the storm, while Civil Defense teams logged roughly 1,500 emergency distress calls in just ten hours. These figures do not merely measure material destruction; they highlight the widening gulf between human survival needs and the dwindling capacity to respond.

Yet the critical question is not how many tents were flooded, but why a canvas tent remains the only option available to families who lost their homes years ago.

A tent was supposed to be a temporary emergency fix until displaced families could return home or transition to alternative housing. In Gaza, however, the “temporary” has stretched endlessly into years spent inside cramped, suffocating spaces devoid of privacy, ventilation, or basic sanitation, offering zero protection against the blistering heat of summer or the freezing rains of winter.

The crisis is no longer just about a shortage of tents; it is about the fundamental nature of the shelter itself and the total absence of alternatives that allow human beings to reclaim even a baseline of stability. A tent designed for short-term emergency refuge can never serve as a permanent dwelling. It cannot replace a destroyed home, provide a healthy environment to raise children, or shield the sick and elderly from the devastating effects of persistent cold and dampness. Here, the crisis transcends emergency relief, living under these conditions becomes a daily process of attrition, slowly eroding a person’s endurance and dignity.

What rendered this recent storm especially brutal is that the rain fell upon an infrastructure entirely shattered by war. Stormwater drainage networks, sewage lines, roads, and municipal facilities have suffered comprehensive destruction, while local municipalities face acute shortages of fuel, heavy machinery, and spare parts needed to pump floodwaters and clear roads. In Gaza City alone, dozens of kilometers of rain drainage pipelines and hundreds of kilometers of sewage lines remain destroyed, while primary rainwater retention basins and pumping stations have been knocked out of service.

In this sense, Gaza is not merely braving a winter storm; it is confronting the cumulative weight of long-term destruction that has crippled its ability to withstand natural elements.

The disaster does not stop at flooded tents. Countless families reside in structurally compromised buildings that have lost walls and roofs, leaving them at constant risk of collapse as winds and rains intensify. Displaced residents are thus trapped between two perilous choices: remaining in flimsy shelters that offer no protection, or returning to cracked, unsafe structures on the verge of collapse.

In every humanitarian crisis, aid is framed as the primary response. Yet Gaza’s experience proves that aid delivery is not just a matter of funding totals or truck counts; it depends on whether supplies actually reach those in need and what types of materials are permitted entry. Tents, mattresses, blankets, waterproofing sheets, and shelter repair kits are not secondary luxuries to be delayed, they are life-saving necessities to mitigate predictable disasters. Existing stockpiles are hopelessly insufficient for the skyrocketing needs. Immediate action is required to allow the entry of winterization supplies, heavy machinery, and critical spare parts to sustain basic services. Continued restrictions on shelter materials and funding shortfalls will abandon vast numbers of Palestinians to another winter inside frayed tents and decaying ruins.

This reality places a clear political and legal responsibility on the international community, one that cannot be reduced to empty statements of solidarity or seasonal fundraising drives. Protecting civilians and ensuring their survival is not an act of charity, nor should it remain hostage to reactive, seasonal interventions launched only after disaster strikes. Abandoning an entire population to drowning hazards while choking off shelter supplies and basic services means that the horrors of war do not end when the bombing pauses; they continue to haunt people within every detail of their daily struggle to survive.

The rain may eventually stop, and floodwaters may recede from some camps, but that will not signal the end of the crisis. A tent that has lost its structural integrity must be replaced; waterlogged bedding and clothing must be replenished; fractured buildings require urgent structural stabilization; and drainage networks need comprehensive rehabilitation. None of this can be addressed by handing out a few blankets or providing temporary relief for a couple of days.

Most dangerously, the recurrence of these conditions traps families in a perpetual cycle of loss: beginning with a flooded shelter, followed by the destruction of their few remaining possessions, and ending in a desperate search for another dry spot amid zero stability and vanishing options.

Gaza does not need piecemeal management for every passing winter storm; it requires addressing the root causes that transform every rainfall into a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe. This begins by opening crossings for shelter materials and reconstruction supplies, equipping municipal and Civil Defense crews with essential machinery, restoring basic infrastructure, and securing safe, dignified housing solutions for the displaced.

To reduce what is happening in Gaza to viral images of flooded tents and shivering children searching for a dry patch of ground, as heartbreaking as those images are, obscures the core of the crisis. The problem is not the rain. The problem is a manufactured reality where human beings are stripped of basic protection and left defenseless against natural elements that normal life is equipped to absorb.

It is not normal for rainfall to pose a threat to human life, for a functional tent to become an extraordinary luxury, or for families to spend their nights frantically trying to salvage what remains of their children’s dry clothes. Gaza is not asking for extraordinary privileges or impossible miracles. It asks only for what makes human life possible: safe shelter, clean drinking water, functioning sanitation, healthcare, and the essential materials to rebuild what war has destroyed.

As this winter begins, the question confronting the world is not how Gaza will survive the next storm, but how much longer its people will be forced to adapt to conditions that no human being should ever have to endure.

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MY COMMENTS:

I asked ChatGPT: “What is the condition of Gaza today? Is UNRWA still replaced by Israeli and/or other foreign control? How many supply trucks are lined up at the border? Is Israeli-American-German bombing of Gaza still going on? Is there still gunfire? etc.” It replied:

Gaza today — November 8, 2026

Gaza remains under severe humanitarian and military pressure, despite the ceasefire agreement of October 2025. Israeli airstrikes and gunfire have continued, humanitarian supplies remain severely restricted, and Israeli forces still control approximately two-thirds of the Gaza Strip.

The most recent reports I found, dated November 2–6, establish that the ceasefire has not ended the killing of civilians or the restrictions on humanitarian assistance.

Reuters+2

1. Is Israel still bombing Gaza? Is there still gunfire?

Yes to both, according to reports from this past week.

November 2: Reuters reported that Israeli airstrikes killed at least four Palestinians and wounded several others in Khan Younis, Al-Mussadar and Gaza City. Israel said it was targeting militants.

November 3: Gunfire struck and damaged several tents at a displacement camp in northern Rafah, reportedly causing injuries.

November 3: Small-arms fire was also reported near a UN-contracted facility in Deir al-Balah and a UN-organized convoy in Rafah.

November 4: The United Nations reported continuing strikes on populated areas, causing civilian casualties.

Sources: Reuters, November 2; UN News, November 4.

Reuters+1

Reuters reported that at least 1,580 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli attacks since the October 2025 ceasefire, according to Gaza health officials. Israel reported four soldiers killed during that period.

The two sides dispute responsibility for violations: Israel accuses Hamas of rearming and violating the ceasefire, while Hamas accuses Israel of undermining the agreement.

Reuters

I have not yet established whether bombs were dropped or shots fired specifically on November 8. The confirmed evidence establishes that both continued during the preceding week.

2. Has UNRWA been replaced by Israeli or foreign administration?

No, UNRWA has not disappeared or been completely replaced. But Israel has prevented it from performing important parts of its original humanitarian role.

According to UNRWA’s October 7 situation report:

Approximately 10,500 Palestinian UNRWA personnel continued providing services within Gaza.

More than 106,000 children were attending UNRWA temporary learning spaces.

Israel continued preventing UNRWA’s international personnel from entering Gaza.

Since March 2025, Israel had prevented UNRWA from directly bringing humanitarian personnel and aid into Gaza.

Consequently, UNRWA still operates inside Gaza through its Palestinian employees, but it cannot independently import humanitarian supplies as it previously did.

Source: UNRWA Situation Report 236, October 7, 2026.

Question of Palestine

The crucial distinction is between who delivers humanitarian services inside Gaza and who controls entry of supplies and personnel into Gaza. Israel retains decisive control over important access routes and permissions. That does not mean that an Israeli-American organization has formally taken over all UNRWA services.

3. How many supply trucks are entering Gaza, and how many are waiting outside?

The latest figures I found were published November 6 and cover October 30–November 5.

Trucks admitted in 7 days

1,149

Weekly target

4,200

Share of weekly target reached

27.4% admitted

72.6% shortfall

The Palestinian Crossings and Borders Authority reported:

Truck category

Entered October 30–November 5

Commercial goods

808

Humanitarian aid

305

Fuel

36

Total

1,149

This is an average of approximately 164 trucks daily, compared with the ceasefire target of 600.

The Zikim and Kissufim crossings remained closed throughout the seven days. Kerem Shalom (Kerem Abu Salem) was the principal functioning goods crossing.

Source: November 6 crossings report.

Fimed

How many trucks are physically lined up outside the border today? I could not verify a current count. The 3,051-truck weekly shortfall is not a count of trucks waiting at the border. It would be incorrect to equate the two.

4. What is the condition of Gaza’s population?

Displaced-Palestinian-Khan-Yunis-Heavy-Rain

November 7: Severe flooding

Reuters reported that heavy rainfall flooded at least 70,000 tents within 12 hours, according to Gaza’s government media office. Emergency services received approximately 1,500 distress calls.

The flooding is especially dangerous because much of Gaza’s population remains displaced, with insufficient shelter materials, damaged sanitation systems, and shortages of fuel and functioning equipment.

Reuters also reported that reconstruction has barely begun, with negotiations stalled over Hamas disarmament and Israeli troop withdrawal.

Source: Reuters, November 7, 2026.

Reuters

A November 4 investigation by +972 Magazine also reported renewed danger of famine as food assistance remains inadequate.

+972 Magazine

5. Is the bombing Israeli-American-German?

This requires distinguishing direct military attacks from military support enabling those attacks.

Israel: Israeli aircraft, drones, artillery and ground forces have continued attacking Gaza. This is directly documented.

United States: The United States has supplied military equipment and supported Israel’s military capabilities. However, I found no verified evidence of American aircraft directly conducting the November strikes in Gaza.





Germany: Germany has supplied military equipment to Israel, but I likewise found no verified evidence of German aircraft or military personnel directly bombing Gaza.

An October 15 forensic investigation examined explosive weapons and civilian harm in Gaza. Identifying a weapon’s foreign manufacture, however, is different from establishing that the foreign government itself conducted an attack.

Source: Action on Armed Violence, October 15, 2026.

AOAV

Thus, Israeli bombing supported by foreign military supplies is a more precise description than claiming that all three countries are directly bombing Gaza.

6. Who controls Gaza now?

Reuters reported on November 2 that Israeli forces controlled approximately two-thirds of Gaza, while most of its more than two million inhabitants were crowded into the remaining territory.

Reuters

There is also an important distinction between territorial control and civil administration. Israel’s military control of territory and access routes does not establish that Israel or the United States directly administers every school, hospital, aid organization or municipal service.

The American-backed Board of Peace and Israel-approved aid organizations have been part of efforts to reshape Gaza’s governance and humanitarian arrangements. Their existence does not establish that UNRWA has been completely replaced.

Responsible Statecraft+1

7. What has happened to the death toll?

The latest figure I located, reported November 5 by Al Jazeera from Gaza’s Health Ministry, was:

Measure

Reported total

Palestinians killed since October 2023

74,618

Palestinians wounded since October 2023

175,920

Palestinians killed since October 2025 ceasefire

1,602

Palestinians wounded since ceasefire

5,794

These are reported ministry figures, not independently verified counts of every death or injury.

Al Jazeera

Overall condition as of November 8

The available evidence establishes that Gaza remains in a humanitarian emergency: Israeli military attacks continue despite the ceasefire, Israel retains extensive territorial and border control, humanitarian imports remain far below the agreed target, UNRWA continues operating under major Israeli restrictions, and widespread displacement and infrastructure destruction have left the population especially vulnerable to winter flooding and disease.

The three important matters I could not establish precisely for today are the number of trucks physically waiting outside Gaza, whether Israeli attacks occurred specifically on November 8, and the exact current division of humanitarian distribution responsibilities among UNRWA, other UN agencies, Israel-approved organizations and American-backed administrative structures.

Those distinctions matter because the evidence supports a continuing humanitarian crisis and ongoing military violence, but not every claim about which foreign government is directly carrying out or administering each activity.

“According to https://archive.ph/4KCWg, “Germany supplies 30% of Israel’s arms imports” and America supplies 69%. However, does not America ALSO supply the satellite intelligence and much of the guidance for the entire Israeli operation in Gaza?”

Yes. The United States supplies Israel with much more than weapons. It also provides intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and operational support, including satellite-derived intelligence. However, the publicly documented evidence does not establish that the United States supplies most of the targeting guidance for Israeli attacks in Gaza.

1. The United States supplies satellite imagery, drone surveillance and communications intelligence

A detailed Washington Post investigation, June 14, 2024 documented American provision of:

High-resolution satellite imagery, including capabilities Israel reportedly lacked.

Drone surveillance footage.

Intercepted communications.

Advanced software for intelligence analysis, including artificial intelligence.

American military and intelligence specialists working with Israeli counterparts.

The newspaper reported that CIA personnel and members of the Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations Command worked together in Israel, while Defense Intelligence Agency personnel met regularly with Israeli counterparts.

The Washington Post

2. American drones supplied live surveillance over Gaza

A particularly important Reuters investigation, December 12, 2025 established that President Biden had directed expanded intelligence sharing after October 7, 2023.

Reuters found that American intelligence personnel operated MQ-9 Reaper drones over Gaza and supplied live video to Israel. That information was used to locate Hamas personnel and hostages.

The investigation also established something particularly revealing: American intelligence agencies temporarily stopped providing certain information in 2024 because they were concerned about how Israel was using it.

The restrictions included suspending a live drone feed and limiting certain intelligence uses for targeting senior military figures. The sharing subsequently resumed after Israel provided assurances.

Investing.com+1

This establishes both American operational involvement and a degree of American control over intelligence resources important to Israel.

3. American technology contributes to Israel’s targeting systems

An Associated Press investigation documented Israeli military use of American commercial cloud and AI technologies to process surveillance, communications and intelligence.

Separately, the Center for Strategic and International Studies described Israel’s Gospel targeting system, which integrates satellite imagery, drone footage, intercepted communications and other intelligence to generate potential targets.

However, Israel operates its own targeting systems. The available reporting does not establish what percentage of their inputs comes from American government intelligence.

AP News+1

4. Does America provide the guidance for the bombing?

There are two different meanings of guidance:

Type of guidance

American involvement

Satellite intelligence identifying locations

Documented

Live drone reconnaissance

Documented

Communications intelligence

Documented

Intelligence analysis supporting operations

Documented

Target selection and prioritization

American information can contribute; extent uncertain

GPS and precision-guided weapon technology

American equipment and technology contribute

Direct authorization of individual Israeli strikes

Not established

Real-time American direction of most Israeli attacks

Not established

In June 2024, American officials maintained that U.S.-provided intelligence was restricted to hostage recovery and locating Hamas leadership, rather than targeting ordinary Hamas fighters. But the Washington Post reported that officials and lawmakers questioned whether those restrictions could be enforced once American intelligence entered Israeli databases.

The Washington Post

5. What does this mean for American responsibility?

Your observation about the arms-import percentages is important, although the figures refer to Israel’s imports of major conventional arms, not necessarily all weapons, ammunition, military technology or intelligence services.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s figures for the United States and Germany concern weapons transfers. They do not capture the additional contribution of American intelligence, surveillance, software and operational assistance.

Consequently, the American contribution to Israel’s military operations is substantially broader than its approximately 69% share of Israeli major-arms imports. …

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.