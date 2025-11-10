https://theduran.com/tony-blair-is-back-to-finish-the-zionist-job/

Tony Blair is back to finish the (Zionist) job.

10 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The Crispin Flintoff Show interviews Vanessa Beeley on 10 November 2025

I asked you to come on

mostly because uh I saw this uh on your

substack um which I haven’t seen

anywhere else uh Blair emerges on the

Lebanon scene as I like the way you use

inverted commas Israel, escalates

aggression on southern towns. As Trump

fails to disarm the regional resistance

on behalf of so-called Israel, Blair is

brought in to further pressure Lebanon

to disarm the local resistance.

Uh he’s also been mentioned um uh with

Gaza the the the plan to whatever

they’re going to do in Gaza and he’s

he’s there. What what do you make of

this?

BEELEY: Well, you know, Blair is making his

comeback, having put his um protégé uh

into power, Karma, who of course is

nothing more than a um love puppet for

for Blair and Blair policy in the region

in particular. We’ve seen Blair now

linked um to the development of the

so-called free trade zone in in Gaza,

which we know is a plan that has been in

the making for decades actually to

eradicate the Palestinian population to

um facilitate

Gaza becoming this so-called free trade

zone with much smaller kind of

concentration camp areas where they can

keep the Palestinians for slave labor.

I’m interpreting the plan obviously but

this is clearly what they’re heading

towards, and then for Gaza to be a very

important link particularly with its gas

reserves off the Gazan coast in the uh

India Middle East economic corridor, and

the fact that Blair has been involved in

that plan is no surprise to those that

have watched his career from being uh

the war criminal involved in the

decimation of Iraq also of course in

former Yugoslavia which was largely the

blueprint for what for then what rolled

out in this region. We’ve seen um

Starmer take on Jonathan Powell who was

formerly Blair’s security adviser.

Starmer adopted him just before the fall

of Syria in December 2024. And then lo

and behold, it comes out that Jonathan

Pal was in fact involved in the

rebranding of Jolani when he was still

in Idlib um in control of the Al Quaeda

affiliates in Idlib that then are were

given power in Damascus. and Jonathan

Powell headed up uh the organization called

Intermediate that has now dispatched

operatives

um to Damascus to coach and to um train

Galani’s henchmen into becoming the the

political entity in Damascus. Of course,

they’re not being very successful

because the ongoing ethnic cleansing and

massacres of Syrian minorities um is not

being addressed by any of these British

entities under the control ultimately of

Tony Blair. And now what we’re seeing in

in Lebanon is the failure of the Trump

regime and particularly the economic

hitman as I call him Tom Barrack um who

had his hand in in the the first

election of Trump was involved in

corruption between the Trump election

and the UAE in particular lobbying the

UAE to support Trump and then lobbying

Trump to invest in the UAE. Um he’s

involved of course in the so-called

investment in Syria which is nothing

more than an illusion of investment just

as we saw in post 2003 Iraq where the US

Paul Bremer was bringing in huge

investment none of which of course ever

reached the people of Iraq and the same

thing now is is happening in Syria, it’s

basically crony capitalism barrack will

be pocketing a lot of the money that is

being pledged by the likes of Saudi

Arabia, UAE, But most of the companies are

shell companies. They’re not actual

companies. I I’ve actually done a pretty

big investigation into this. And Blair

is involved in in all of this now with

the failure of Tom Barrack to bring the

Lebanese government to heal and to force

the Lebanese armed forces that are

sponsored by the United States to

effectively disarm Hezbollah and and the

other affiliated resistance factions in

the south of Lebanon. Um, and Tony Blair

is now being brought in as as the kind

of uh the backup to create this

so-called international commission that

is going to effectively steal Lebanese

land in the south. Um so ethnically

cleanse the people from a from an area

of southern Lebanon and to build guess

what, a free trade zone in that area

which will be under the direction of

this international coalition which means

the theft of Lebanese territory its

occupation

by the Zionists and the use of the

territory by Trump and Jared Kushner and

Steve Wickoff and so on the entire

Zionist block as a free trade zone.

INTERVIEWER: Wow.

Sorry, that was I was trying to condense

an awful lot.

It’s incredible what you you described.

It’s hard to take in everything you’ve

just said. Uh

it just makes me think Tony Blair is Tony

Blair It just m it just makes you think

Tony Blair is some sort of um smiling I

can I can help you out of this

intermediary who’s who’s brought in

after the kind of violence of of other

people like a kind of good cop bad cop.

He’s like the good guy. He’ll he’ll sort

you out, you know, when it’s really bad.

Tony Blair comes in as this rescue

person. Is that is that sort of what’s

happening with

BEELEY: It’s kind of what’s happening. Yes. But

I think you also have to remember that

everything that’s happening in the

region goes back to this collusion

between um the UK and the US. The

British created the Zionist entity. The

US adopted it. The British created Saudi

Arabia and UAE and and released the

Saudi Iban al-Sa Wahhabist doctrine onto

other areas the west and the north of

Saudi Arabia to to cleanse them and to

basically ensure the supremacy of the

Wahhabi doctrine inside Saudi Arabia. Um

and those entities were created

in collaboration with the creation of

the Zionist entity to provide protection

and apologism in the region for the

Zionist entity. Then what happened? The

US adopted them, right? And the US is is

leading the the the bulk of the defense

agreements with the UAE and Saudi Arabia

and keeping them afloat from a defense

perspective in order that they remain in

a protectionist uh role towards the

Zionist entity. And then if you look at

um the Bush Blair doctrine in Iraq, it

was the communicates between Bush and

Blair that demonstrated exactly how they

were enforcing the Israeli clean-break

doctrine in the region. Starting with

Iraq and then going to Syria. Syria was

so important for breaking the back of

the resistance axis because it was one

the main landbridge for weapons to come

from Iran through uh West Asia and into

Lebanon and Palestine.

And secondly, most importantly, Syria

was actually producing many of the

weapons that are being used by the

Palestinian resistance. So when uh

Israeli intelligence were actually

discussing kind of where to go next,

they made the decision now we have to

break Syria first rather than Lebanon.

So now what’s happening you have a

policy of um isolationism and

encirclement of the remaining resistance

zones. So isolating Palestine from

Hezbollah by creating the southern

buffer zone, isolating Hezbollah from um

Iraq and Iran and even Yemen by breaking

Syria and and we’ll come back on to this

because of the buildup of the US

military presence and Israeli

expansionism into Syria, increases that

isolationism and encirclement of

Hezbollah. Now, Hegseth, the minister of

war for Trump, the president of war, not

of peace as he was elected on, um, is

threatening Iraq, that there will be a

regional escalation. And if any of the

uh resistance actors inside Iraq come to

the help of whoever is involved in this

escalation, he hasn’t made it clear

whether it’s Yemen, Iran, Hezbollah,

or all of them, then they then Iraq

itself will be targeted. He’s he’s

threatened the minister of defense in

Iraq. So we’re looking at now as I said

the the is because they couldn’t break

the unity of the resistance right even

with the fall of Syria the resistance

has continued here in Lebanon in support

of Palestine. The Palestinian resistance

has not been broken despite everything

Hamas is has not disappeared in fact I

would say the ranks of Hamas uh have

swirled a thousand times because of the

atrocity ities committed against

Palestinians. So in fact, Hamas is more

popular than it was pre October the 7th.

Hezbollah has been seriously weakened by

the assassination of its leadership by

the fall of Syria, but it’s rebuilt. And

and this is a big worry. It’s a big

threat for Israel. And they can’t kill

an ideology. They can’t kill an idea

that says your occupation is wrong. Your

occupation is unlawful. The Palestinians

have a right to their land. You have to

leave because you’re not legally on

Palestinian territory. You’re not

legally on Lebanese territory. You’re

not legally on Syrian territory.

…

