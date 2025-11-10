Tony Blair is back to finish the (Zionist) job.
https://theduran.com/tony-blair-is-back-to-finish-the-zionist-job/
Tony Blair is back to finish the (Zionist) job.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
10 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
The Crispin Flintoff Show interviews Vanessa Beeley on 10 November 2025
1:05
I asked you to come on
1:06
mostly because uh I saw this uh on your
1:10
substack um which I haven’t seen
1:14
anywhere else uh Blair emerges on the
1:18
Lebanon scene as I like the way you use
1:21
inverted commas Israel, escalates
1:24
aggression on southern towns. As Trump
1:28
fails to disarm the regional resistance
1:30
on behalf of so-called Israel, Blair is
1:33
brought in to further pressure Lebanon
1:36
to disarm the local resistance.
1:39
Uh he’s also been mentioned um uh with
1:43
Gaza the the the plan to whatever
1:46
they’re going to do in Gaza and he’s
1:48
he’s there. What what do you make of
1:50
this?
1:52
BEELEY: Well, you know, Blair is making his
1:54
comeback, having put his um protégé uh
1:59
into power, Karma, who of course is
2:01
nothing more than a um love puppet for
2:04
for Blair and Blair policy in the region
2:08
in particular. We’ve seen Blair now
2:10
linked um to the development of the
2:12
so-called free trade zone in in Gaza,
2:15
which we know is a plan that has been in
2:18
the making for decades actually to
2:21
eradicate the Palestinian population to
2:24
um facilitate
2:27
Gaza becoming this so-called free trade
2:29
zone with much smaller kind of
2:32
concentration camp areas where they can
2:35
keep the Palestinians for slave labor.
2:37
I’m interpreting the plan obviously but
2:40
this is clearly what they’re heading
2:41
towards, and then for Gaza to be a very
2:43
important link particularly with its gas
2:45
reserves off the Gazan coast in the uh
2:49
India Middle East economic corridor, and
2:52
the fact that Blair has been involved in
2:55
that plan is no surprise to those that
2:57
have watched his career from being uh
3:00
the war criminal involved in the
3:02
decimation of Iraq also of course in
3:06
former Yugoslavia which was largely the
3:08
blueprint for what for then what rolled
3:10
out in this region. We’ve seen um
3:14
Starmer take on Jonathan Powell who was
3:17
formerly Blair’s security adviser.
3:20
Starmer adopted him just before the fall
3:23
of Syria in December 2024. And then lo
3:26
and behold, it comes out that Jonathan
3:28
Pal was in fact involved in the
3:30
rebranding of Jolani when he was still
3:32
in Idlib um in control of the Al Quaeda
3:37
affiliates in Idlib that then are were
3:40
given power in Damascus. and Jonathan
3:43
Powell headed up uh the organization called
3:45
Intermediate that has now dispatched
3:48
operatives
3:49
um to Damascus to coach and to um train
3:54
Galani’s henchmen into becoming the the
3:57
political entity in Damascus. Of course,
4:00
they’re not being very successful
4:01
because the ongoing ethnic cleansing and
4:03
massacres of Syrian minorities um is not
4:07
being addressed by any of these British
4:10
entities under the control ultimately of
4:12
Tony Blair. And now what we’re seeing in
4:15
in Lebanon is the failure of the Trump
4:18
regime and particularly the economic
4:21
hitman as I call him Tom Barrack um who
4:25
had his hand in in the the first
4:27
election of Trump was involved in
4:29
corruption between the Trump election
4:31
and the UAE in particular lobbying the
4:35
UAE to support Trump and then lobbying
4:38
Trump to invest in the UAE. Um he’s
4:41
involved of course in the so-called
4:44
investment in Syria which is nothing
4:45
more than an illusion of investment just
4:48
as we saw in post 2003 Iraq where the US
4:53
Paul Bremer was bringing in huge
4:55
investment none of which of course ever
4:57
reached the people of Iraq and the same
5:00
thing now is is happening in Syria, it’s
5:02
basically crony capitalism barrack will
5:05
be pocketing a lot of the money that is
5:07
being pledged by the likes of Saudi
5:09
Arabia, UAE, But most of the companies are
5:12
shell companies. They’re not actual
5:14
companies. I I’ve actually done a pretty
5:16
big investigation into this. And Blair
5:19
is involved in in all of this now with
5:21
the failure of Tom Barrack to bring the
5:24
Lebanese government to heal and to force
5:27
the Lebanese armed forces that are
5:29
sponsored by the United States to
5:32
effectively disarm Hezbollah and and the
5:35
other affiliated resistance factions in
5:38
the south of Lebanon. Um, and Tony Blair
5:42
is now being brought in as as the kind
5:44
of uh the backup to create this
5:47
so-called international commission that
5:49
is going to effectively steal Lebanese
5:52
land in the south. Um so ethnically
5:55
cleanse the people from a from an area
5:57
of southern Lebanon and to build guess
5:59
what, a free trade zone in that area
6:02
which will be under the direction of
6:03
this international coalition which means
6:06
the theft of Lebanese territory its
6:09
occupation
6:11
by the Zionists and the use of the
6:13
territory by Trump and Jared Kushner and
6:16
Steve Wickoff and so on the entire
6:18
Zionist block as a free trade zone.
6:22
INTERVIEWER: Wow.
6:25
Sorry, that was I was trying to condense
6:28
an awful lot.
6:29
It’s incredible what you you described.
6:31
It’s hard to take in everything you’ve
6:33
just said. Uh
6:36
it just makes me think Tony Blair is Tony
6:39
Blair It just m it just makes you think
6:41
Tony Blair is some sort of um smiling I
6:45
can I can help you out of this
6:47
intermediary who’s who’s brought in
6:49
after the kind of violence of of other
6:52
people like a kind of good cop bad cop.
6:55
He’s like the good guy. He’ll he’ll sort
6:58
you out, you know, when it’s really bad.
7:00
Tony Blair comes in as this rescue
7:02
person. Is that is that sort of what’s
7:05
happening with
7:06
BEELEY: It’s kind of what’s happening. Yes. But
7:09
I think you also have to remember that
7:12
everything that’s happening in the
7:13
region goes back to this collusion
7:15
between um the UK and the US. The
7:19
British created the Zionist entity. The
7:22
US adopted it. The British created Saudi
7:26
Arabia and UAE and and released the
7:30
Saudi Iban al-Sa Wahhabist doctrine onto
7:35
other areas the west and the north of
7:38
Saudi Arabia to to cleanse them and to
7:41
basically ensure the supremacy of the
7:43
Wahhabi doctrine inside Saudi Arabia. Um
7:46
and those entities were created
7:49
in collaboration with the creation of
7:52
the Zionist entity to provide protection
7:54
and apologism in the region for the
7:57
Zionist entity. Then what happened? The
7:59
US adopted them, right? And the US is is
8:03
leading the the the bulk of the defense
8:06
agreements with the UAE and Saudi Arabia
8:09
and keeping them afloat from a defense
8:11
perspective in order that they remain in
8:14
a protectionist uh role towards the
8:17
Zionist entity. And then if you look at
8:21
um the Bush Blair doctrine in Iraq, it
8:25
was the communicates between Bush and
8:26
Blair that demonstrated exactly how they
8:29
were enforcing the Israeli clean-break
8:32
doctrine in the region. Starting with
8:35
Iraq and then going to Syria. Syria was
8:39
so important for breaking the back of
8:43
the resistance axis because it was one
8:46
the main landbridge for weapons to come
8:48
from Iran through uh West Asia and into
8:53
Lebanon and Palestine.
8:55
And secondly, most importantly, Syria
8:57
was actually producing many of the
8:59
weapons that are being used by the
9:01
Palestinian resistance. So when uh
9:05
Israeli intelligence were actually
9:07
discussing kind of where to go next,
9:09
they made the decision now we have to
9:11
break Syria first rather than Lebanon.
9:14
So now what’s happening you have a
9:16
policy of um isolationism and
9:20
encirclement of the remaining resistance
9:24
zones. So isolating Palestine from
9:28
Hezbollah by creating the southern
9:31
buffer zone, isolating Hezbollah from um
9:36
Iraq and Iran and even Yemen by breaking
9:39
Syria and and we’ll come back on to this
9:42
because of the buildup of the US
9:44
military presence and Israeli
9:46
expansionism into Syria, increases that
9:49
isolationism and encirclement of
9:51
Hezbollah. Now, Hegseth, the minister of
9:55
war for Trump, the president of war, not
9:57
of peace as he was elected on, um, is
10:01
threatening Iraq, that there will be a
10:03
regional escalation. And if any of the
10:07
uh resistance actors inside Iraq come to
10:10
the help of whoever is involved in this
10:13
escalation, he hasn’t made it clear
10:15
whether it’s Yemen, Iran, Hezbollah,
10:19
or all of them, then they then Iraq
10:22
itself will be targeted. He’s he’s
10:24
threatened the minister of defense in
10:26
Iraq. So we’re looking at now as I said
10:30
the the is because they couldn’t break
10:32
the unity of the resistance right even
10:36
with the fall of Syria the resistance
10:37
has continued here in Lebanon in support
10:40
of Palestine. The Palestinian resistance
10:44
has not been broken despite everything
10:47
Hamas is has not disappeared in fact I
10:49
would say the ranks of Hamas uh have
10:53
swirled a thousand times because of the
10:57
atrocity ities committed against
10:58
Palestinians. So in fact, Hamas is more
11:01
popular than it was pre October the 7th.
11:04
Hezbollah has been seriously weakened by
11:07
the assassination of its leadership by
11:10
the fall of Syria, but it’s rebuilt. And
11:13
and this is a big worry. It’s a big
11:15
threat for Israel. And they can’t kill
11:17
an ideology. They can’t kill an idea
11:20
that says your occupation is wrong. Your
11:24
occupation is unlawful. The Palestinians
11:26
have a right to their land. You have to
11:29
leave because you’re not legally on
11:32
Palestinian territory. You’re not
11:34
legally on Lebanese territory. You’re
11:36
not legally on Syrian territory.
11:40
…
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The last I knew Blair's girlfriend was a very wealthy Israeli.