Top U.S. General in Europe Warns Pentagon U.S. Must Abandon Israel
1 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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“’Can’t Protect Israel From Iran’: U.S. Military Washes Off Its Hands, Throws Netanyahu Under The Bus”
1 August 2026, Times of India
A major warning from inside the U.S. military is raising serious questions about America’s ability to defend both Israel and its own homeland at the same time. According to reports, General Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. European Command, has warned Pentagon leadership that the U.S. Navy no longer has enough destroyers to continue shielding Israel from Iranian missile attacks while maintaining homeland defense.
The warning comes as the United States keeps multiple destroyers, aircraft carriers, and naval assets deployed across the Middle East, including near Iran and in the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks continue to threaten global shipping through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.
At the same time, reports indicate that U.S. missile interceptor stockpiles are under increasing pressure. More than 100 THAAD interceptors were reportedly used during the latest Israel-Iran conflict, raising concerns about whether the Pentagon can replenish critical air-defense systems quickly enough if another major regional war erupts.
00:05
>> A stark warning is emerging from the
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Pentagon’s own ranks. A top American
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general in Europe says the US Navy no
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longer has enough destroyers to keep
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shielding Israel from Iranian missiles
00:18
and still [music] defend the US homeland
00:20
at the same time. General Alexis
00:23
Grinkevich, the head of US European
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[music] Command, has reportedly sent a
00:27
written warning to Pentagon leadership
00:29
this week. His message, “Without at
00:32
least one more destroyer, [music]
00:34
homeland defense will have to come
00:36
first.” It’s an unusually blunt
00:38
admission from a four-star general.
00:40
Grinkevich’s warning lays out a choice
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no commander wants to put in writing,
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protect an ally or protect home soil,
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because right [music] now the Navy can’t
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reliably promise both. US officials say
00:54
roughly 11 destroyers and two aircraft
00:57
carriers are currently positioned near
00:59
Iran. With additional ships in the Red
01:01
Sea
01:02
>> [music]
01:02
>> countering Houthi attacks in the Bab
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el-Mandeb Strait, a corridor that
01:06
carries about a fifth of the world’s oil
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traffic, only a fraction of that fleet
01:11
is actually available at any given
01:13
moment to intercept missiles aimed at
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Israel. Nearly nonstop operations since
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fighting between Israel and Iran resumed
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in June have pushed maintenance backlogs
01:24
higher, sidelining ships that would
01:26
normally be ready to deploy. The
01:29
Pentagon asked the Washington Post to
01:31
withhold specific ship numbers citing
01:34
security concerns. It’s not just ships
01:36
that are running thin. The Pentagon has
01:39
reportedly warned that missile
01:41
interceptor stockpiles [music]
01:42
are being drained faster than they can
01:44
be replaced. More than 100,000
01:47
interceptors fired during the June
01:49
fighting alone, roughly a quarter of the
01:52
system’s total inventory, against only
01:54
about a dozen new ones manufactured per
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year. The Pentagon declined to comment.
02:00
US European Command did not respond to
02:03
requests for [music] comment. Israel’s
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Embassy in Washington has not responded
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so far. Top US generals warning raises a
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bigger question. How much longer can
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Washington sustain the fight and shield
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its ally Israel from [music] Iranian
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strikes?
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The Middle East has just received one of
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Iran’s strongest warnings yet.
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Iran has asked regional countries to
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reconsider their military cooperation
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with the United States before it is too
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late.
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Major General Ali Abdollahi, the
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commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya
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Headquarters command, has warned that
02:44
the US military action against Iran
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[music] increasingly risked igniting
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widespread regional conflict.
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According to IRIB, Abdollahi said, and I
02:55
quote, “Regional countries should
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understand that the US intends to use
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their wealth, infrastructure, [music]
03:02
and resources as a defensive shield from
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its weakened military.
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Those countries should [music]
03:08
reconsider their cooperation and
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alignment with the US.
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Any country serving [music] as the US’s
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defensive shield will be consumed by the
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flames of war.”
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Iranian [music]
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Parliament National Security Commission
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member Ibrahim Rezaei also warned the
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[music] Gulf nations saying that if Iran
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was attacked, it would return the entire
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region and their infrastructure back to
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the Stone Age.
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Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the
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United Arab [music] Emirates, and even
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peace talks mediator Qatar have
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witnessed Iranian [music] attacks on
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American military installations
03:49
operating in their territories.
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In a latest report, the Islamic
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Revolutionary [music]
03:54
Guard Corps has even released a new
03:56
target list identifying strategic
03:59
installations across several American
04:01
allies.
04:08
>> Iran has placed the Middle East’s most
04:10
valuable oil fields, refineries, and gas
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facilities back in its crosshairs,
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warning that any American or Israeli
04:17
attack on Iranian energy infrastructure
04:20
could trigger devastating retaliation
04:22
across the entire region.
04:26
The renewed target list published by the
04:29
IRGC-affiliated
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Fars News Agency identifies strategic
04:33
installations across [music] several
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American allies: Saudi Arabia, the
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United Arab Emirates, Qatar, [music]
04:40
Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel. In Saudi
04:43
Arabia, Iran has identified the Ghawar
04:45
oil field, [music] the Abqaiq processing
04:48
complex, and the Khurais facilities.
04:50
Ghawar is the largest conventional oil
04:53
field in the world, while Abqaiq
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processes a substantial portion of Saudi
04:57
crude before export. Successful attacks
05:00
on [music] either facility could
05:02
immediately affect global supplies.
05:06
In the United [music] Arab Emirates,
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Iran named the Ruwais refinery and the
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Zakum oil field two [music] pillars of
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Abu Dhabi’s refining and production
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system. In Qatar, the targets include
05:17
the North Field and the Ras Laffan
05:19
liquefied natural gas [music] complex.
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The North Field is geologically
05:23
connected to Iran’s South Pars Field,
05:26
together forming [music] the largest
05:27
known natural gas deposit on Earth. The
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list also identifies Kuwait’s [music]
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Burgan oil field, Bahrain’s Sitra
05:34
refinery, and Israel’s offshore
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Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.
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It is a renewed declaration of Iran’s
05:43
retaliatory doctrine. If its own energy
05:46
lifelines are targeted, the
05:48
infrastructure sustaining Israel and
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America’s regional partners will become
05:52
legitimate targets.
05:54
A senior Iranian security [music]
05:56
official told the Tasnim news agency
05:58
that Tehran has prepared a comprehensive
06:00
[music]
06:00
response to any new US or Israeli
06:03
attack. That plan reportedly includes
06:06
strikes on critical Israeli
06:08
infrastructure and American energy
06:10
assets across the region. The official
06:12
said Iran had already demonstrated both
06:15
the capability and the political will to
06:17
execute such operations. Tehran
06:20
…
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He'll be fired in 4, 3, 2, 1. And . . . didn't they just merge the 2 military headquarters?