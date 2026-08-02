Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
8hEdited

He'll be fired in 4, 3, 2, 1. And . . . didn't they just merge the 2 military headquarters?

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