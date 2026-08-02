1 August 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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“’Can’t Protect Israel From Iran’: U.S. Military Washes Off Its Hands, Throws Netanyahu Under The Bus”

1 August 2026, Times of India

A major warning from inside the U.S. military is raising serious questions about America’s ability to defend both Israel and its own homeland at the same time. According to reports, General Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of U.S. European Command, has warned Pentagon leadership that the U.S. Navy no longer has enough destroyers to continue shielding Israel from Iranian missile attacks while maintaining homeland defense.

The warning comes as the United States keeps multiple destroyers, aircraft carriers, and naval assets deployed across the Middle East, including near Iran and in the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks continue to threaten global shipping through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

At the same time, reports indicate that U.S. missile interceptor stockpiles are under increasing pressure. More than 100 THAAD interceptors were reportedly used during the latest Israel-Iran conflict, raising concerns about whether the Pentagon can replenish critical air-defense systems quickly enough if another major regional war erupts.

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>> A stark warning is emerging from the

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Pentagon’s own ranks. A top American

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general in Europe says the US Navy no

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longer has enough destroyers to keep

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shielding Israel from Iranian missiles

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and still [music] defend the US homeland

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at the same time. General Alexis

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Grinkevich, the head of US European

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[music] Command, has reportedly sent a

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written warning to Pentagon leadership

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this week. His message, “Without at

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least one more destroyer, [music]

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homeland defense will have to come

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first.” It’s an unusually blunt

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admission from a four-star general.

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Grinkevich’s warning lays out a choice

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no commander wants to put in writing,

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protect an ally or protect home soil,

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because right [music] now the Navy can’t

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reliably promise both. US officials say

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roughly 11 destroyers and two aircraft

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carriers are currently positioned near

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Iran. With additional ships in the Red

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Sea

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>> [music]

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>> countering Houthi attacks in the Bab

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el-Mandeb Strait, a corridor that

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carries about a fifth of the world’s oil

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traffic, only a fraction of that fleet

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is actually available at any given

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moment to intercept missiles aimed at

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Israel. Nearly nonstop operations since

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fighting between Israel and Iran resumed

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in June have pushed maintenance backlogs

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higher, sidelining ships that would

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normally be ready to deploy. The

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Pentagon asked the Washington Post to

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withhold specific ship numbers citing

01:34

security concerns. It’s not just ships

01:36

that are running thin. The Pentagon has

01:39

reportedly warned that missile

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interceptor stockpiles [music]

01:42

are being drained faster than they can

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be replaced. More than 100,000

01:47

interceptors fired during the June

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fighting alone, roughly a quarter of the

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system’s total inventory, against only

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about a dozen new ones manufactured per

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year. The Pentagon declined to comment.

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US European Command did not respond to

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requests for [music] comment. Israel’s

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Embassy in Washington has not responded

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so far. Top US generals warning raises a

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bigger question. How much longer can

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Washington sustain the fight and shield

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its ally Israel from [music] Iranian

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strikes?

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The Middle East has just received one of

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Iran’s strongest warnings yet.

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Iran has asked regional countries to

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reconsider their military cooperation

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with the United States before it is too

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late.

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Major General Ali Abdollahi, the

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commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya

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Headquarters command, has warned that

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the US military action against Iran

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[music] increasingly risked igniting

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widespread regional conflict.

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According to IRIB, Abdollahi said, and I

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quote, “Regional countries should

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understand that the US intends to use

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their wealth, infrastructure, [music]

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and resources as a defensive shield from

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its weakened military.

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Those countries should [music]

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reconsider their cooperation and

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alignment with the US.

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Any country serving [music] as the US’s

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defensive shield will be consumed by the

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flames of war.”

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Iranian [music]

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Parliament National Security Commission

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member Ibrahim Rezaei also warned the

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[music] Gulf nations saying that if Iran

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was attacked, it would return the entire

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region and their infrastructure back to

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the Stone Age.

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Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the

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United Arab [music] Emirates, and even

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peace talks mediator Qatar have

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witnessed Iranian [music] attacks on

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American military installations

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operating in their territories.

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In a latest report, the Islamic

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Revolutionary [music]

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Guard Corps has even released a new

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target list identifying strategic

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installations across several American

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allies.

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>> Iran has placed the Middle East’s most

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valuable oil fields, refineries, and gas

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facilities back in its crosshairs,

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warning that any American or Israeli

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attack on Iranian energy infrastructure

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could trigger devastating retaliation

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across the entire region.

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The renewed target list published by the

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IRGC-affiliated

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Fars News Agency identifies strategic

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installations across [music] several

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American allies: Saudi Arabia, the

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United Arab Emirates, Qatar, [music]

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Kuwait, Bahrain, and Israel. In Saudi

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Arabia, Iran has identified the Ghawar

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oil field, [music] the Abqaiq processing

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complex, and the Khurais facilities.

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Ghawar is the largest conventional oil

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field in the world, while Abqaiq

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processes a substantial portion of Saudi

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crude before export. Successful attacks

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on [music] either facility could

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immediately affect global supplies.

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In the United [music] Arab Emirates,

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Iran named the Ruwais refinery and the

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Zakum oil field two [music] pillars of

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Abu Dhabi’s refining and production

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system. In Qatar, the targets include

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the North Field and the Ras Laffan

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liquefied natural gas [music] complex.

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The North Field is geologically

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connected to Iran’s South Pars Field,

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together forming [music] the largest

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known natural gas deposit on Earth. The

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list also identifies Kuwait’s [music]

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Burgan oil field, Bahrain’s Sitra

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refinery, and Israel’s offshore

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Leviathan and Tamar gas fields.

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It is a renewed declaration of Iran’s

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retaliatory doctrine. If its own energy

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lifelines are targeted, the

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infrastructure sustaining Israel and

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America’s regional partners will become

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legitimate targets.

05:54

A senior Iranian security [music]

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official told the Tasnim news agency

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that Tehran has prepared a comprehensive

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[music]

06:00

response to any new US or Israeli

06:03

attack. That plan reportedly includes

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strikes on critical Israeli

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infrastructure and American energy

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assets across the region. The official

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said Iran had already demonstrated both

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the capability and the political will to

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execute such operations. Tehran

06:20

…

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.