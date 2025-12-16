"Trump Caves to His War-Mongers Against Russia."

16 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On December 15th, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to the war-mongers in DC and in Europe, heading straight to World War Three against Russia. The following 2 news-reports from pro-war U.S.-allied sites lay out the details, and (in parentheses) I point out the falsehoods and link to my sources when doing so; and separately a 3rd, which is not a news-report from a U.S.-and-allied propaganda-agency, but instead a video discussion between two international-affairs analysts Alex Christoforu and Alexander Mercouris, makes full, and almost entirely accurate, sense of what has just now happened:

——

https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/12/16/2025/semafor-flagship-shot-through-with-weaknesses

https://archive.ph/YgMl2

“Kyiv gets security guarantees”

16 December 2025

US and European officials agreed to provide Ukraine with NATO-style security guarantees, potentially overcoming a major hurdle to a flagging peace deal with Russia. US President Donald Trump said a deal was now “closer than ever,” while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there was now a small but “real chance” at peace. More talks are expected this week in the US. Kyiv appears to have dropped its bid to join NATO, but remains steadfast in its ambition to become an EU member, a move that US officials said would not be opposed by Moscow. However, Russian officials were skeptical that a peace deal may be agreed quickly: A Kremlin spokesperson said predicting a timeline was a “thankless task.” (The headline of the AP ‘news’-report that’s linked-to there is a lie, that: “Russia indicates it’s open to Ukraine joining EU …” and the AP’s ‘news-report cites no source for the allegation, but the rest of the AP’s headline alleges “US officials say.” That’s all. The truth is otherwise (though maybe some U.S. officials did say that): the truth is that so long as the EU is NOT a military alliance — such as NATO IS — Russia is willing to negotiate about that question. Russia said so on 18 June 2022 — “We have nothing against it. It is not a military bloc. It’s the right of any country to join economic unions.” — which was said before it became clear that America might actually go all the way to WW3 in order to retain the control over Ukraine that it acquired in Obama’s Ukrainian coup of 20 February 2014. Putin reiterated this on 2 September 2025. However, now that Trump has joined the EU and Ukraine in support of a greatly expanded version of NATO, of which Ukraine would be a member, Putin finally has to recognize that Trump DOES support such a “military bloc,” just without the name “NATO”; and, so, Putin will certainly oppose this. Russia now actually has no option in order to protect its national security against the danger that the U.S. and its colonies (‘allies’) will position a nuclear missile on Ukraine’s border with Russia a mere 300 miles or 5 minutes of missile-flying-time away from blitz-obliterating The Kremlin, except to simply conquer Ukraine — take ALL of Ukraine — do something that Putin never wanted to do. If “Kyiv gets security guarantees” from the nations that are obsessed to destroy Russia, then Russia will have no choice but to conquer all of Ukraine, because Ukraine has the very nearest of all foreign borders to The Kremlin. On December 16th, Vanity Fair magazine’e blockbuster long new feature story based on 11 interviews of Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff, quotes her as saying of Trump’s opinion of Putin’s objective in Ukraine, “Donald Trump thinks he wants the whole country.” The U.S. President knows nothing of what Putin’s objective in Ukraine — which is to protect the Russian people against a possible blitz decapitation of their Government — actually is and needs to be, in order to protect Russia from the ceaseless U.S.-and-allied aggression against Russia ever since 25 July 1945; and, because of Trump’s bigoted — and that article also noted “‘He’s said it a million times,’ Wiles said. ‘I judge people by their genes.’ ”, which racist belief is fundamental, universal, amongst racists — hate-driven stupidity; this is today’s Amerika, under the first-ever billionaire U.S. President; and, so, we might have WW3; we will have it if this is the type of leadership that America continues to have, regardless of which Party is in the White House at any given time.)

—

“Autocratic regimes on the rise globally”

Autocratic cooperation (this agency of the U.S.-and-allied Deep State is here referring to the BRICS nations, which recognize that the U.S. empire craves to conquer — via sanctions, coups, or even outright military invasion if necessary — ALL nations; and, so this article refers to the BRICS nations pejoratively, as “autocratic,” meaning to suggest that the U.S. empire is supposedly democratic) is strengthening, and longtime US allies are being complacent in thinking Washington will resume its leadership of the liberal international order, essays in the new issue of Foreign Affairs (the U.S. empire’s virtually official academic journal, which is published by the Rhodes-founded U.S. CFR) argued. A combination of illiberal leaders in free societies and the growing power of authoritarians has created a “capability gap” that has made “democratic backsliding harder to combat,” one piece said, while another warned that “US allies may not have a Plan B now — but they had better start developing one fast.” Still, as a biographer of Stalin’s noted, autocratic regimes are “shot through with weaknesses… They last far longer than generally anticipated but all the while remain prone to sudden runs on their political banks.”

——

And, here is the analysis by two extraordinarily trustworthy interpreters of Trump’s decision for the U.S. to join with the EU in a war against Russia:

——

https://theduran.com/us-ukraine-military-alliance-europe-dismantles-trump-plan/

“US-Ukraine military alliance. Europe dismantles Trump plan”

15 December 2025 Christoforou & Mercouris

I strongly recommend listening to this fascinating discussion of the details and context of the new agreement (intended to become formalized in an international military Treaty like NATO but even larger) that has been reached between Trump and the rulers of the EU. Here is where I most strongly disagree with their presentation; this concerns Trump’s administrative and domestic policies, and I think both commentators here are conservatives on domestic policies, even though they are progressives — anti-imperialists — on foreign policies (so I have no disagreement with them on foreign policies):

48:58

MERCOURIS: Trump has never really understood his own adversaries, the nature of the

49:03

adversaries that he’s facing in Washington. And I’m going to say it, people might not agree with me, but I

49:10

think when he closed down DOGE [Elon Musk’s temporary Department of Government Efficiency] and quarreled with its creator [Musk[, he made the

49:16

biggest mistake of all in his administration up to now. CHRISTOFOROU: Yeah, that’s a very good point.

49:22

I view Trump’s Presidency as a nearly complete disaster, both domestically and internationally. For example: the reason why “Trump has never really understood his own adversaries” is that Trump is a total psychopath, which means that he has no conscience and really doesn’t care what is right or wrong, good or bad; he cares ONLY about “What’s in it for me?” This also is the reason why on 4 December 2024 I headlined “Trump is set to continue Biden’s policies on Ukraine.”, and then on 10 September 2025 headlined “Why Are People Surprised that Trump Continues Biden’s Ukraine Policy?”; but, still, even today, Christoforou, Mercouris, and almost all of the other outstanding commentators on international relations, haven’t yet realized that Trump is the dangerous psychopath that he actually is and has always been. Maybe they are so happy that he’s not a liberal fascist-imperialist-supremacist like for examples both Obama and Biden are, caused them to think that a conservative fascist-imperialist-supremacist would somehow be better instead of maybe even worse — which Trump could turn out to be. Both wings (right and left) of the U.S.-and-allied Deep State (U.S.-and-allied billionaires) are exceedingly dangerous for the future of humanity and of this planet.

——

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.