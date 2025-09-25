Trump Declares Russia a ‘Paper Tiger’; Says Ukraine Will Defeat Russia
24 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like “a paper tiger.” When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!
As I had headlined on 4 December 2024, “Trump is set to continue Biden’s policies on Ukraine.”, and reported that Reuters had just reported that Trump was going to appoint as his chief on the issue of the Ukraine war Keith Kellogg; and I reported that Kellogg is a neoconservative who is determined that ultimately Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but that his strategy was to negotiate with Russia as to precisely the time when that will occur.
So, by now, it is clear that Russia will not allow this, and that Trump still believes that Ukraine will ultimately become a NATO member; he still believes what Keith Kellogg believes, but he can’t understand why Putin isn’t accepting it. And Trump wants his colonies to carry the ball on this by purchasing from America the weapons that will achieve it. He sees that they, the Europeans, are trumpeting that they are at war against Russia; and Trump says that they will have to do it without more American money, because America needs more to defeat China, than to defeat Russia.
The trampe is a schezophrenic sick phaQ who doesn't know where the North is. Furthermore he is FRIGHTENED from scumbag-Yahu who is dictating to him what to say what do and when, due to the Epstein files and who knows what else the Mossad got on him, and the rest of the criminal goons in Washington, who claim to "serve the American people". Joe Bi-nLa-den was eligible for removal from office and so is this low life scum. In other words, He, the trampe, IS the paper tiger he speaks of.
Russia has its own gas, plenty of it. why on earth would the Russians be forced to line up to get gas?!?!? where the F did that donkey pull that out of⁉️ When the sanctions rolled, Russia ended up with bunch grains apparently they couldn't sell, so Putin gave them to those who need them in Africa, AND FOR FREE‼️There are UNIVERSAL LAWS that reward such ACTS that the trampe knows nothing of and as result couldn't possibly comprehend. Furthermore, India has been selling to others countries gas it gets from Russia. Again why would Russia sell gas to other countries when its own citizens don't have enough, if indeed they didn't have enough?!?!? When dumb stupid mules of the west tried hard to cause the Russian economy to collapse, it didn't‼️Instead, as result, Europe is the one that ended up economically eating sh*t as result. And why is that?!?! because Russia is well prepared, better than those toads could possibly imagine. The Russians are United as A Country and People now more than ever. Unlike Europe and the US who are both in the process of imploding.
....and Ukrapia "got a good spirit"⁉️⁉️Apparently he hasn't got an update on what is going on in there for quite some time. Either that or he's been doing crack cocaine with scumbagskii. And for aaaalll the Big time sh*t intelligence put at his disposal and how WORTHLESS of garbage bin he proves to be in spite of it, he should be heavily sedated, stray jacketed and thrown in padded room indefinitely or until he starts to see the light.
Trump in 2016 said he was embarrassed of America airports, and infrastructure in comparison to other countries? Almost 10 years later, Trump didn't do anything. This week Putin opened brand new 6 subway stations that looked better then the best airport in America. Putin debts is 0.13 trillion, Trump is 36 trillion. Why the huge debt? Perhaps paying for wars for Israel, and the UK.