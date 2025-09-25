Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nameless's avatar
nameless
Sep 25Edited

The trampe is a schezophrenic sick phaQ who doesn't know where the North is. Furthermore he is FRIGHTENED from scumbag-Yahu who is dictating to him what to say what do and when, due to the Epstein files and who knows what else the Mossad got on him, and the rest of the criminal goons in Washington, who claim to "serve the American people". Joe Bi-nLa-den was eligible for removal from office and so is this low life scum. In other words, He, the trampe, IS the paper tiger he speaks of.

Russia has its own gas, plenty of it. why on earth would the Russians be forced to line up to get gas?!?!? where the F did that donkey pull that out of⁉️ When the sanctions rolled, Russia ended up with bunch grains apparently they couldn't sell, so Putin gave them to those who need them in Africa, AND FOR FREE‼️There are UNIVERSAL LAWS that reward such ACTS that the trampe knows nothing of and as result couldn't possibly comprehend. Furthermore, India has been selling to others countries gas it gets from Russia. Again why would Russia sell gas to other countries when its own citizens don't have enough, if indeed they didn't have enough?!?!? When dumb stupid mules of the west tried hard to cause the Russian economy to collapse, it didn't‼️Instead, as result, Europe is the one that ended up economically eating sh*t as result. And why is that?!?! because Russia is well prepared, better than those toads could possibly imagine. The Russians are United as A Country and People now more than ever. Unlike Europe and the US who are both in the process of imploding.

....and Ukrapia "got a good spirit"⁉️⁉️Apparently he hasn't got an update on what is going on in there for quite some time. Either that or he's been doing crack cocaine with scumbagskii. And for aaaalll the Big time sh*t intelligence put at his disposal and how WORTHLESS of garbage bin he proves to be in spite of it, he should be heavily sedated, stray jacketed and thrown in padded room indefinitely or until he starts to see the light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mois78's avatar
mois78
Sep 25

Trump in 2016 said he was embarrassed of America airports, and infrastructure in comparison to other countries? Almost 10 years later, Trump didn't do anything. This week Putin opened brand new 6 subway stations that looked better then the best airport in America. Putin debts is 0.13 trillion, Trump is 36 trillion. Why the huge debt? Perhaps paying for wars for Israel, and the UK.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture