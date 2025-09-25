Trump Declares Russia a ‘Paper Tiger’; Says Ukraine Will Defeat Russia

24 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse.

After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like “a paper tiger.” When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!

As I had headlined on 4 December 2024, “Trump is set to continue Biden’s policies on Ukraine.”, and reported that Reuters had just reported that Trump was going to appoint as his chief on the issue of the Ukraine war Keith Kellogg; and I reported that Kellogg is a neoconservative who is determined that ultimately Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but that his strategy was to negotiate with Russia as to precisely the time when that will occur.

So, by now, it is clear that Russia will not allow this, and that Trump still believes that Ukraine will ultimately become a NATO member; he still believes what Keith Kellogg believes, but he can’t understand why Putin isn’t accepting it. And Trump wants his colonies to carry the ball on this by purchasing from America the weapons that will achieve it. He sees that they, the Europeans, are trumpeting that they are at war against Russia; and Trump says that they will have to do it without more American money, because America needs more to defeat China, than to defeat Russia.

