Joe Van Steenbergen
Oddly, no matter which political party is in power, we are witnessing an increasing move toward lawlessness and authoritarianism. Who's to stop them, after all? Clearly, we citizens have zero say in how our government operates, especially once they cracked the code on fraudulent elections.

Certainly Truman was US dictator model. He was even installed in a dictatorial, Banana Republic manner, via behind the scenes coup at democrat convention in July 1944. FDRs VP had been popular Henry Wallace but Wallace wasn't a mass murderer. Truman was a virtual unknown though Elites must've known he was their ideal--a mass murderer who'd have no trouble dropping 2 atom bombs on civilians. With FDR in failing health, elites at the convention got Wallace out and Truman in. Truman later made Wallace Sec. of Commerce but fired him in 1946 for merely suggesting detente with USSR. A US ally, USSR had saved the world from Hitler, had survived being occupied and starved by Hitler for over a year, had lost 25 million of its citizens (including a baby who would've been Putin's older brother). But Truman's #1 job was to enslave Americans to the global war racket in perpetuity. For that he needed a Big Bad Enemy so he chose USSR. When USSR ended in 1991, "Russia" became the permanent enemy. But to Truman and elites, the real #1 enemy was US taxpayers. Enslaving us as Pax Americana, etc., continues to guarantee that we're never allowed to consider our own needs first.

