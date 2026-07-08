8 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

International relations are the most complex topic in human relations. The international arms traffic is near the pinnacle of it. Turkey and Israel are at least nominal enemies of each other; and, so, Israel cannot tolerate that Israel’s main source of weapons and of foreign support, the U.S., might become even more committed to Turkey than it is to Israel — that could endanger the continued existence of Israel. On July 6th the New York Times headlined “Trump Expected to Tell Turkey He Is Ready to Restore Access to F-35 Jets: The president, who is headed to a NATO summit in Ankara this week, had imposed the ban himself amid concerns that giving Turkey the jets could allow Russia to learn about their stealth technology.” and opened:

President Trump is expected to tell President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey that he is prepared to restore the country to a program that would allow it to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets, a move that would reverse a ban Mr. Trump himself imposed seven years ago on national security grounds.

But the shift by Mr. Trump, who is heading to a NATO summit in Ankara this week and has said he was preparing to bring a gift that would make Mr. Erdogan “very happy,” could face opposition in Congress, which could seek to block it.

Four senior administration officials described the coming change in policy, after weeks of behind-the-scenes work by national security officials to break the stalemate. Though officials differed some on the details of how Mr. Trump would seek to work around congressional and legal restrictions on his action, they said they expected Mr. Trump to at least signal his intent to get the fighter jets into Turkey’s hands — though it is uncertain when.

It is unclear exactly what Mr. Trump will say, and officials cautioned that he could change his mind. He is unpredictable even to his own staff. But administration officials suggested there could be an exchange of letters on the subject between the two leaders to get the process underway. When asked for comment, a White House spokeswoman pointed to the president’s past comments.

In 2019, during Mr. Trump’s first term, Turkey was thrown out of the F-35 program because it bought advanced S-400 antiaircraft systems from Russia. At the time, Washington’s fear was that Turkey could train the S-400s on the newly provided F-35s, and that Russia would learn how to deal with the fighter jet’s stealth and other missile-avoidance capabilities.

But Mr. Erdogan ranks among the strongmen leaders Mr. Trump most admires, and Vice President JD Vance recently indicated that Mr. Trump had ordered administration officials to find a way to get the Turkish leader the jets he has made clear he desires.

They must overcome a law passed by Congress in 2020 that blocks the sale of F-35s unless the administration concludes that Turkey no longer possesses the Russian systems.

It appears that in order to accomplish that goal, Turkey’s S-400s — many of which are still in their shipping containers — may be handed over to a third party, according to one administration official who has been deeply involved in the talks.

Furthermore, “F-35s paid for by Turkey but never delivered are stored in the United States, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.”

OnJuly 7th, CNN bannered “Exclusive: Netanyahu tells CNN he opposes US sale of F-35 jets to Turkey”, and opened:

Just hours after President Donald Trump said he’s considering selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke against the potential move, even as he downplayed divisions between the two world leaders.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu warned that the sale of America’s most advanced fighter aircraft “doesn’t make Turkey a friendly state to the United States.” In part of an escalating dispute with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Netanyahu described Ankara as “a regime that’s infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States.”

“He’s not exactly a model ally of the United States,” Netanyahu told CNN’s Dana Bash. “He threatens to destroy my country, the one and only Jewish state.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with CNN Turk last week that Israel has “become a burden that humanity can no longer bear,” prompting Israel’s foreign minister to condemn the remarks as “textbook incitement to genocide.”

Three years back, on 8 July 2023, NATO’s main PR arm, the Atlantic Council, headlined “A looming US-Turkey F-16 deal is about much more than Sweden’s NATO bid” and explained that NATO-member Turkey’s reason for having blocked till then the accession of Sweden into NATO was largely (if not mainly) in order to gain concessions from the U.S. in order to continue Turkey’s right as a NATO member to purchase F-16s and F-35s. During Trump’s first Administration, Trump and nearly 100% of Congress created the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which was targeted especially against Russia, which had just sold to Turkey Russia’s S-400 air-defense (anti-missile) system, which (being far better than any such that the U.S.produces) the U.S. Government was determined that Turkey must allow the U.S. to reverse-engineer so as to become able to copy it for its own and allies’ use; so, in February 2023, the US Senate NATO Observer Group co-chairs, Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Thom Tillis (R-NC), presented a bipartisan letter to President Joe Biden requesting that “F-16 fighter jet sales to Türkiye should not begin until the NATO protocols [for Finland and Sweden] are ratified.” This followed, according to a report in Defense News, multiple congressional holds of US arms sales to Turkey starting in 2018 or earlier.

The U.S. Government wanted not only the expansion of NATO but the improvement of U.S.-and-allied anti-missile defense. Turkey finally buckled on granting that NATO approval to Sweden (which then allowed Finland also in). But still the S-400 issue was not resolved. And, for Israel, what allowing the U.S. to increase its cooperation with Turkey would do is to decrease America’s cooperation with Israel.

Turkey has made enormous concessions to the U.S. in order to become a closer ally. Back on 24 August 2024, the Turkic World news site headlined “Cumhuriyet learns about Türkiye’s proposal to ‘Put in Crates’ S-400s for F-35” and reported that Turkey was even willing to avoid using the S-400s that it had bought. “Türkiye suggested to the American side that it would not activate the S-400 air defense systems previously purchased from Russia: ‘Let’s put them in boxes, and you check them.’ The publication writes that the systems, purchased from Russia for $2.5 billion, are still stored in warehouses in Türkiye.” The U.S. still wants Turkey to allow America to reverse-engineer them.

Right now, Turkey has paid Russia for the S-400s but never used them. Meanwhile, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service, “Six Turkish-owned F-35s remain in storage in the United States, and the $1.7 billion paid for the F-35s apparently is still in U.S. hands.61” So, Turkey still has paid for the Russia’s S-400s and hasn’t been allowed by the U.S. to install them, and Turkey still has paid $1.7 billion for fighter jets that it had purchased from the U.S. but that it still isn’t being allowed by the U.S. to use. Five years back, on 28 October 2021, Turkey’s Daily Sabah headlined “Turkey to US: Deliver F-35 fighters or return money paid for them”, and the amount then due from the U.S. was $1.4 billion, and now it is $1.7 billion, and still unpaid. On 30 September 2025, the neoconservative American Enterprise Institute headlined “Scoop: Turkey to Declare S-400 ‘Inoperable’ to Gain F-35 Stealth Fighter Deal”, and opened: “The Trump Administration is exploring a workaround to restore Turkey’s access to F-35s by deeming Ankara’s Russian S-400 “inoperable” after removing a component — an attempt to skirt CAATSA sanctions that Congress must review. Critics warn the reversible fix sets a dangerous precedent: Iran or North Korea could cite it to ‘disable’ systems temporarily while preserving rapid reactivation.” On 6 July 2026, the New York Times headlined “Trump Expected to Tell Turkey He Is Ready to Restore Access to F-35 Jets: The president, who is headed to a NATO summit in Ankara this week, had imposed the ban himself amid concerns that giving Turkey the jets could allow Russia to learn about their stealth technology.” The next day, July 7th, CNN headlined “Exclusive: Netanyahu tells CNN he opposes US sale of F-35 jets to Turkey”. Israel’s Haaretz headlined “Trump Says U.S. ‘Considering’ to Sell F-35 Planes to Turkey as Erdogan Says ‘Five Jets Promised’”. Then, on July 8th, India’s FirstPost bannered on youtube, “Israel, Greece Vehemently Oppose Trump’s F-35 Sale to Turkey” and with all the public statements showing there the shocking new global alignment, has provided the fullest report yet on this, in just 7 minutes, tying a lot of information together, connecting all the dots to show the emerging picture, entirely accurately, and perfectly structured:

“Israel, Greece Vehemently Oppose Trump’s F-35 Sale to Turkey”

00:00

Staying with the NATO Summit, Trump is

00:02

giving Erdogan just what the Turkish

00:04

president ordered. F-35 stealth fighter

00:06

jets are back on the menu and American

00:08

sanctions are off the table. It was

00:11

Trump who booted Turkey out of the F-35

00:14

program in 2019

00:16

because Erdogan purchased S-400 air

00:18

defense systems from Russia. Fast

00:21

forward to today and Trump has made a

00:23

U-turn. While Erdogan is all smiles, not

00:26

everyone is happy.

00:27

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin

00:29

Netanyahu wants the deal scrapped.

00:30

Greece has also raised the red flag.

00:33

Now, we know about Israel and Turkey.

00:34

Netanyahu and Erdogan certainly don’t

00:36

get along, but why is Greece, a NATO

00:39

ally of Turkey, opposing Trump’s deal?

00:42

Our next report has all the details.

00:47

>> The 36th NATO Summit held in Turkey’s

00:50

capital, Ankara, has officially ended.

00:53

Among the laughs, family photos, and

00:55

defense deals, who would have thought

00:57

that a bilateral meeting on the

00:59

sidelines would make all the noise? The

01:02

one between US President Donald Trump

01:04

and Turkish President Recep Tayyip

01:06

Erdogan.

01:08

During their meeting, Trump announced

01:09

two major things. First, that the US

01:12

would remove sanctions off Turkey and

01:15

second, that the F-35 stealth jets would

01:18

be sold to Ankara.

01:20

TRUMP: >> I can tell you we’re going to be taking

01:21

the sanctions off.

01:23

Okay?

01:25

I don’t want him to waste his time

01:26

answering that question because

01:28

we’re working very closely with

01:31

Marco Rubio, very famous man,

01:34

great Secretary of State, and with Scott

01:36

Bessent, and with Pete and everybody

01:38

else. We’re going to be taking the

01:40

sanctions off. Turkey’s been in many

01:41

ways much more loyal than other

01:43

countries that we think would be loyal.

01:46

So, yeah, something certainly we would

01:48

consider. It’s a great plane.

01:50

It’s the best, currently the best plane

01:53

by far.

01:54

And uh

01:55

it’s certainly something we will

01:57

consider.

01:59

>> Here’s why this is significant. The F-35

02:01

program was launched in 1995.

02:04

Nine countries were part of that

02:05

program. The lead developer was the US,

02:08

followed by the UK, Italy, the

02:11

Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Denmark,

02:14

Norway, and Turkey.

02:18

However, things drastically changed

02:20

during Trump’s first presidency.

02:23

In the year 2017, Turkey under Erdogan’s

02:26

rule decided to buy non-NATO weapons. He

02:30

met Russian President Vladimir Putin and

02:32

placed an order for the S-400 air

02:35

defense system.

02:37

Two years later, Donald Trump removed

02:39

Turkey from the F-35 program.

02:42

The Pentagon warned that the Russian air

02:44

defense systems in Turkey would map the

02:46

stealth fighter jet, teaching Moscow how

02:49

to shoot down the world’s most expensive

02:52

war plane.

02:53

Along with booting out Turkey, Trump

02:56

also imposed CATSA sanctions on Ankara.

02:59

CATSA stands for Countering America’s

03:01

Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

03:04

Basically, in 2019, Trump saw Turkey as

03:07

an adversary.

03:09

Fast forward to today, and the US

03:11

President has made a U-turn. The F-35

03:14

deal is back in discussion. Turkey had

03:17

originally ordered 100 of these stealth

03:19

jets. The Trump administration is

03:21

considering the deal, and Erdogan says

03:24

he’s hopeful that it will come through.

03:28

ERDOGAN: >> As you know, the F-35 issue is not new

03:31

for us. We have discussed this with

03:33

America before, and we received a

03:35

promise for five aircraft. Mr. Trump

03:38

also gave us his word on this matter.

03:40

And now, in the discussions we will have

03:42

at this leaders’ summit, I believe that

03:44

we are testing this promise we received

03:46

earlier regarding the F-35 in a positive

03:49

light for the the

03:50

And Mr. Trump always stands by his word.

03:53

I believe that, God willing, a positive

03:56

decision will emerge from this leaders

03:58

summit regarding the F-35.

04:04

>> While the Trump administration is

04:05

considering the sale of the F-35 jets,

04:08

Washington’s closest allies are already

04:10

pushing back. Israel and Greece have

04:12

raised the red flag. Israeli Prime

04:15

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged

04:17

Trump to reconsider the deal, saying

04:19

that Turkey’s anti-America stance in the

04:21

past is more than enough reason to deny

04:24

them the F-35 jets.

04:26

As per reports, Greek officials have

04:28

also reached out to Washington against

04:30

this deal.

04:32

So, why are Israel and Greece against

04:34

the US giving these jets to Turkey?

04:37

Greece and Turkey have had a

04:38

long-standing dispute over airspace and

04:40

islands in the Aegean Sea. They’ve had

04:43

multiple dogfights and aerial skirmishes

04:45

in the past. Currently, Greece has

04:47

placed an order for 20 F-35 jets. If

04:50

Turkey gets its 100 jets, the Turkish

04:53

Air Force would get a clear advantage in

04:54

the air. Now, let’s look at Israel.

04:57

Netanyahu argues that Israel needs to

04:59

maintain its air superiority for its

05:01

survival. The 48 F-35 jets give the

05:04

Israeli Air Force that advantage.

05:07

However, if Turkey gets its 100 jets,

05:09

Israel’s edge would be gone.

05:12

This comes at a time when Iran is about

05:13

to receive 48 Russian-made Su-35 jets.

05:17

Clearly, Israel is cornered. On one

05:20

side, it has to cater for Turkish

05:22

stealth fighters. On the other side,

05:24

Israel has to worry about Iran’s

05:26

Sukhois.

05:28

Now, Israel and Turkey have had major

05:30

diplomatic showdowns over the wars in

05:32

Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. Erdogan calls

05:35

Israel a genocidal state. The Turkish

05:38

Foreign Minister has even threatened to

05:39

invade Israel and capture Jerusalem. If

05:42

Trump goes ahead with the deal, the US

05:45

will have its F-35 jets in Greece,

05:47

Turkey, and Israel, complicating matters

05:50

in the region even further.

05:53

But, it would be a major boost for the

05:55

American military-industrial complex.

05:58

Turkey’s military would get its first

05:59

stealth fighter, and that would be a

06:02

major setback for Israel.

06:04

For now, the F-35 jets may take a few

06:07

years to land in Turkey, and the

06:09

Russian-made Sukhois for Iran may take

06:11

some time to become fully operational.

06:14

However, one thing is certain. Israel’s

06:17

air superiority in West Asia is slowly

06:20

fading away.

06:21

Greece is also staring at stiffer

06:23

competition, and Donald Trump is the

06:26

only one cashing all the checks.

06:37

>> [music]

06:46

[music]

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.