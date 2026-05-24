Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
2hEdited

I hope that The Mideast abandons US for China Russia and that Israel goes unsupported. Then Iran should treat Israel the same as Israel has treated Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and make it uninhabitable. Israel deserves no quarter for their terrorism.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Eric Zuesse and others
Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
17mEdited

Of all the Arab countries, I think the UAE has been the most supportive of Israel/Trump and also the most hostile towards Iran. To the extent they may be reversing their position they are simply terrified of what Iran can and will do them if they don't back off.

Here's Ben Norton's excellent take:

The UAE is a dystopia. It's a brutally repressive absolute monarchy where modern-day slavery is rampant. 90% of the population is foreign born, most of whom are poor migrant workers from South Asia who suffer from extreme abuse in the slave-like kafala system.

The UAE supports the Israeli colonial regime as it commits genocide against the Palestinian people.

The UAE is extremely close to Donald Trump and has engaged in very shady acts of corruption to enrich him and his family in return for political favors.

And the UAE hosts US military bases and other facilities that have been used by the US regime to wage a war of aggression against Iran. This is why the UAE is a legitimate target.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture