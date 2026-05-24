24 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On May 20th, I headlined “Sauds, Qataris, & UAE Moving Away From U.S. to Russia-China-Pakistani-Turkish Alliance” and reported that the Kings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE, had laid down the law to Trump that if he resumed bombing Iran, then Iran would bomb their own countries, not just their U.S. bases but the desalination plants that allow people to live there, and so they’d then abandon the U.S. and create an alliance with Russia-China-Pakistan-Turkey, and the U.S. empire would effectively be over, and Israel would then be on its own, no longer controlling the U.S. (as has been the case since at least 1967). But on May 24th, top Republicans went public condemning a prospective peace-agreement that Trump was considering with Iran — they demanded that Trump take his instructions from Israel, not from anyone else. This leaves Trump as being forced by congressional Republicans to doom those Arab monarchies, or else as being forced by those Arab monarchs to abandon Israel.

Trump hasn’t yet made clear that he values Arabian Kings more than he values Israel, but if he won’t follow through on that, then he now knows that those Kings will no longer prop up the U.S. Government.

If the bribes that are actually being paid to top U.S. officials were made public, then even domestically this Government would probably be overthrown.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.