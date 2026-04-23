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John Cary
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We will see what happens after the Bush carrier group arrives which it seems Dodo's ceasefire "extension" is covering.

The Dodo Donny has positioned himself under a rock and extra hard place which is difficult for it to extract itself from without a major loss of face, or going ballistic as is his temperament, either way it will be ugly 😕

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