30 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse.

The best single example of how Trump has destroyed the U.S. economy is Canada’s crushing retaliation against Trump’s tariffs against Canada’s products, and Canada’s joining the new EU-created anti-Russian military alliance SAFE (Security Action For Europe), and abandoning the U.S.-created anti-Russian military alliance NATO. The economic damage that he has done cannot be separated from the broader weakening of U.S. power and influence in the world. The following two video presentations by George Conway provide the details. After those here, will be further insight on this, by the retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor:

“Trump’s Tariffs Backfired BADLY - Canada’s $1T Response Explained | George Conway”

28 December 2025, Trend Report USA, 92,736 views

Canada just announced a $1 TRILLION economic strategy that permanently changes North American trade. Here’s why this is bigger than anyone realizes.

When Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods in February 2025, everyone expected Canada to come back to the negotiating table. Instead, Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the most aggressive economic independence plan in Canadian history - and it’s already working.



Breaking news out of Ottawa that nobody



saw coming. While everyone was focused



on tariff negotiations and trade



exemptions, Canada just dropped a 1



trillion dollar economic bombshell that



could permanently reshape North American



trade. And here’s what has Washington



completely blindsided. This isn’t about



getting back to business as usual. This



is about making sure Canada never



depends on American markets the same way



again. Prime Minister Mark Carney just



unveiled the most aggressive economic



independence strategy in Canadian



history, and the timing couldn’t be more



calculated. While Trump’s tariffs were



supposed to bring Canada to the



negotiating table, they did something



else entirely. They gave Carney the



political ammunition he needed to



transform Canada’s entire economic



foundation. And once you understand



what’s actually happening here, you’ll



realize this changes everything. Let me



take you back to where this all started



because the timeline is absolutely



critical to understanding why this



moment matters so much.



February 1st, 2025, President Trump



signs executive orders imposing 25%



tariffs on nearly all Canadian goods.



Energy gets a slightly lower rate at



10%. But make no mistake, this was the



most aggressive trade action against



America’s largest trading partner in



modern history. The stated goals were



straightforward enough. Trump wanted



better cooperation on border security,



more defense spending to meet NATO



commitments, and favorable adjustments



to the trade balance. These weren’t



unreasonable asks on paper. The question



was always about the execution. Canada



immediately fired back with $155 billion



in counter tariffs targeting American



steel, aluminum, and agricultural



products from politically sensitive



states. We’re talking about farmers in



Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota



getting hit hard. Wheat and soybean



exports to Canada dropped 41% almost



overnight. The pain was immediate, and



it was concentrated exactly where it



would create maximum political pressure.



Then came the pause. Both sides agreed



to a 30-day negotiation window, and



there was this brief moment where it



looked like cooler heads might prevail.



But March 4th hit, and those tariffs



went fully into effect. The trade war



wasn’t theoretical anymore. It was real



and it was causing serious economic



disruption on both sides of the border.



Now, here’s where the story takes an



unexpected turn that caught everyone off



guard. While all this was happening,



Canadian politics was in complete chaos.



Justin Trudeau, facing abysmal approval



ratings and pressure from within his own



party, announced his resignation in



January 2025. The Liberal Party needed a



new leader, and they needed one fast.



Enter Mark Carney. This guy wasn’t your



typical politician. He’d served as



governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008



to 2013, then became the first



non-British governor of the Bank of



England, running that institution until



2020. He understood global finance at



the highest levels and he had



credibility with international markets



that most politicians could only dream



about. March 9th, 2025, Carney wins the



Liberal Party leadership in what can



only be described as a landslide. He



becomes prime minister immediately,



making him the first Canadian PM to hold



the office without ever being elected to



it beforehand. But he didn’t waste any



time with that technicality. He called a



snap election for late April.



campaigning on a single message that



resonated across the entire country.



Economic independence. No more being



vulnerable to unilateral American trade



actions. No more having 75% of exports



dependent on a single market that could



turn hostile overnight. That message



connected with Canadian voters in a way



that transcended traditional party



lines. Conservatives who normally



opposed government intervention,



progressives who wanted stronger social



programs, business leaders worried about



supply chain stability. Everyone saw the



tariff situation as proof that something



fundamental had to change. Carney won a



minority government, but he had the



political capital to move aggressively.



And that’s exactly what he did. Fast



forward to November 4th, 2025. Car’s



government releases budget 2025, and the



numbers are staggering. $280 billion in



direct government capital spending over



5 years. But that’s not even the full



story. The budget is designed to



catalyze approximately $1 trillion in

total investment when you factor in

4:40

private sector participation. Let that

4:43

sink in for a moment. $1 trillion being

4:46

mobilized to fundamentally restructure

4:49

Canada’s economic relationships. The

4:52

deficit projection is 78.3 billion,

4:55

which represents a 116% increase from

4:59

the previous fiscal year. Under normal

5:01

circumstances, that kind of deficit

5:03

expansion would trigger panic in

5:06

financial markets and fierce political

5:08

opposition. But here’s why it didn’t.

5:10

Canada maintains a AAA credit rating and

5:14

bond markets responded positively

5:16

because investors understood the

5:17

strategic logic. This wasn’t reckless

5:20

spending driven by political

5:21

considerations. This was calculated

5:24

investment in permanent infrastructure

5:26

that would reduce long-term economic

5:28

vulnerability. The priority sectors tell

5:31

you everything you need to know about

5:32

the strategy. critical infrastructure

5:35

development, including ports on both

5:37

coasts to facilitate Asian and European

5:39

trade, clean energy systems to reduce

5:42

dependence on integrated North American

5:44

power grids, advanced manufacturing

5:46

capabilities in sectors where Canada has

5:49

competitive advantages, technology

5:51

development across artificial

5:52

intelligence, quantum computing and

5:55

biotechnology, critical minerals

5:57

extraction and processing because every

5:59

major economy is competing for the raw

6:02

materials essential to battery

6:03

production and semiconductor

6:05

manufacturing. These aren’t random

6:07

political priorities. This is a coherent

6:10

industrial policy designed to position

6:12

Canada for the global economy of 2030

6:15

and beyond with or without preferential

6:18

American market access. But the most

6:20

sophisticated element of Carney’s plan

6:22

is something called the by Cananadian

6:24

procurement framework. And this is where

6:26

you see his background as a central

6:28

banker showing through in every detail.

6:31

Any corporation that wants to access the

6:33

massive tax credits and subsidies in

6:36

this budget has to commit to sourcing a

6:38

minimum of 60% of inputs from Canadian

6:42

suppliers or from allied trading

6:44

partners. Notice that language. Allied

6:48

trading partners. This isn’t about

6:50

isolation or crude economic nationalism.

6:53

This is about building a coalition of

6:56

reliable partners who won’t use trade

6:59

access as a weapon every time there’s a

7:01

political disagreement. The major

7:03

projects office deserves special

7:05

attention because it addresses one of

7:07

the biggest complaints businesses have

7:09

always had about Canada.

7:12

Regulatory delays. Under the old system,

7:16

major infrastructure projects could take

7:18

five to seven years just to get through

7:20

environmental reviews and regulatory

7:23

approvals. The major projects office

7:25

creates a centralized federal provincial

7:27

coordination mechanism designed to cut

7:29

that timeline down to 18 to 24 months

7:32

for projects deemed nationally

7:34

significant. That’s the kind of

7:36

regulatory efficiency that makes

7:38

international investors take notice.

7:40

Then there’s the Build Canada Homes

7:42

Agency with $13 billion in funding

7:46

specifically targeting housing

7:47

construction. The $51 billion build

7:51

communities strong fund for municipal

7:53

infrastructure.

7:54

Defense spending increases that will

7:56

bring Canada to the NATO 2% target by

7:59

2028. But critically, with 40% of that

8:02

spending going to domestic defense

8:04

manufacturing,

8:05

Canada isn’t just buying equipment from

8:08

foreign suppliers. They’re building the

8:10

industrial capacity to produce advanced

8:12

weapons systems, aerospace components,

8:15

naval vessels, and cyber security

8:17

technology domestically. Every dollar

8:20

spent on defense becomes a dollar

8:21

invested in Canadian manufacturing

8:23

capability and high-skilled employment.

8:26

Now, let’s talk about the trade

8:27

diversification offensive because this

8:30

is where Carney’s strategy moves from

8:32

defensive to genuinely ambitious.

8:35

October through November 2025, Carney

8:38

embarked on an extensive Asia trip that

8:41

signals exactly where Canada sees its

8:43

economic future. He met with leaders

8:46

from ASEAN countries, the Association of

8:48

Southeast Asian Nations representing 700

8:51

million consumers and a combined GDP

8:54

exceeding $5 trillion.

8:57

Canada is actively negotiating

8:59

comprehensive free trade agreements with

9:01

multiple ASEAN members and in November

9:04

they signed their first bilateral trade

9:06

deal with Indonesia. That’s significant

9:09

because Indonesia is Southeast Asia’s

9:11

largest economy and has been looking for

9:14

reliable North American partners who

9:16

aren’t caught up in USChina tensions.

9:19

But here’s the part that really raised

9:20

eyebrows in Washington. Carney met with

9:23

Chinese President Xi Jinping and both

9:26

leaders described it as a turning point

9:28

in bilateral relations. Canada isn’t

9:31

choosing sides in the US China rivalry.

9:34

They’re positioning themselves as a

9:35

neutral trading partner who can do

9:37

business with both. That kind of

9:39

strategic flexibility is exactly what

9:41

middle power countries need in an

9:44

increasingly multipolar world. The

9:46

European partnerships are being

9:48

strengthened through the existing CEDA

9:49

framework. the comprehensive economic

9:51

and trade agreement that’s been in place

9:53

since 2017, but underutilized.

9:56

Canada is now pushing to expand trade

9:59

volumes with Germany, France, and the

10:01

Netherlands, specifically in clean

10:03

technology, critical minerals, and

10:05

advanced manufacturing. Carney’s stated

10:08

goal is explicit and ambitious. Reduce

10:11

Canadian export dependence on the United

10:13

States from approximately 75% down to

10:17

below 60% within a decade. That 15

10:20

percentage point shift might not sound

10:22

dramatic, but in trade terms, it

10:24

represents a fundamental reorientation

10:26

of an entire national economy. And

10:29

here’s what makes this particularly

10:31

concerning from an American perspective.

10:34

the infrastructure investments being

10:36

made right now, the port expansions on

10:38

the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, the

10:41

rail network upgrades connecting

10:42

Canadian producers to new export

10:44

terminals, the telecommunications

10:47

systems that create redundancy. These

10:49

are permanent physical changes to

10:51

Canada’s economic geography. Once those

10:54

investments are complete, once those new

10:56

trade relationships are operationalized

10:58

with long-term contracts and established

11:01

business relationships, you can’t

11:03

reverse that with a policy change or a

11:05

new trade agreement. The diversification

11:08

becomes structurally permanent. So

11:10

what’s the real impact of all this on

11:13

both countries? Let’s look at the actual

11:15

economic data because the consequences

11:18

are already showing up in quarterly

11:20

reports and trade statistics. For

11:22

Canadian industries, the initial

11:25

disruption from tariffs has evolved into

11:27

what economists are calling a resilience

11:29

dividend. Take steel as a concrete

11:32

example. US tariffs on Canadian steel

11:35

reached 50% at their peak before

11:38

settling at 25% under partial USMCA

11:41

exemptions. Canadian steel makers lost

11:44

approximately $2.3 billion dollar in

11:47

exports during the first quarter of 2025

11:50

and industry analysts were predicting

11:52

widespread plant closures. But Carney’s

11:54

government moved fast. They imposed

11:57

tariff rate quotas on steel imports to

11:59

Canada from non-allied nations

12:01

protecting domestic producers. They

12:04

provided 1.2 2 billion in federal loan

12:06

guarantees to help companies retool

12:08

their facilities for Asian and European

12:10

market specifications. The results have

12:13

been remarkable. By the fourth quarter

12:15

of 2025, Canadian steel exports to the

12:18

European Union were up 34%

12:20

year-over-year. Shipments to Japan

12:23

increased 28% compared to the same

12:26

period in 2024. Canadian producers

12:29

sacrifice some American market share,

12:31

yes, but they’re no longer dependent on

12:33

a single customer who can impose

12:35

restrictions overnight. For a midsized

12:38

automotive parts supplier in Ontario,

12:41

let’s say a company with 300 employees

12:44

that used to send 85% of production to

12:47

Detroit assembly plants, the calculation

12:49

has completely changed. They’re now

12:51

receiving government incentives to

12:53

diversify in multiple directions. New

12:56

capital investment tax credits if they

12:58

build capacity to serve Asian automotive

13:01

markets. Procurement preferences if they

13:03

supply components to Canadian electric

13:05

vehicle projects. Export insurance

13:08

programs to reduce financial risk when

13:10

exploring new international customers.

13:12

The American side of this equation tells

13:15

a very different story. And it’s not a

13:17

pleasant one for industries that have

13:19

depended on seamless Canadian trade for

13:21

decades. The United States exports

13:24

approximately $350 billion in goods to

13:27

Canada annually. That’s our second

13:29

largest export market after Mexico. When

13:32

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs in

13:35

March 2025, American farmers in Montana,

13:39

North Dakota, and Minnesota saw wheat

13:41

and soybean exports drop 41%

13:44

year-over-year. Even after those

13:47

retaliatory tariffs were removed in

13:49

September, market share hasn’t recovered

13:52

because Canadian agricultural buyers

13:54

established new supplier relationships

13:57

in Australia, Brazil, and Argentina

13:59

during the disruption. Those

14:01

relationships don’t disappear just

14:04

because tariffs go away. The energy

14:07

sector tells a similar story. Canada

14:09

supplies approximately 4.3 million

14:12

barrels of crude oil per day to the

14:14

United States, making them our largest

14:17

foreign supplier. The 10% tariff on

14:19

Canadian energy added roughly $15 per

14:22

barrel in costs for Midwest refineries

14:25

that lack pipeline access to domestic

14:27

shale production. That translated to an

14:30

additional 35 cents per gallon for

14:32

consumers in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio,

14:34

and Illinois throughout spring and

14:36

summer 2025.

14:38

Political backlash in those swing states

14:40

became so intense that the White House

14:42

granted exemptions relatively quickly,

14:45

but the damage to consumer confidence

14:46

was already done. For the broader North

14:49

American economy, supply chains that

14:51

took three decades to build through

14:53

NAFTA and USMCA are experiencing

14:57

structural changes that may prove

14:59

irreversible. A single automobile

15:01

assembled in Michigan contains an

15:03

average of $3,400 in Canadian sourced

15:06

components. When those parts suddenly

15:09

face 25% tariff costs, even temporarily,

15:13

automakers like Ford and General Motors

15:16

had to absorb the additional expenses to

15:18

maintain price competitiveness. Ford’s

15:20

second quarter 2025 earnings call

15:23

specifically cited tariff related supply

15:26

chain disruptions as responsible for

15:28

$1.2 2 billion in lost revenue. That’s

15:31

not a minor inconvenience. That’s a

15:34

material impact on one of America’s most

15:37

iconic manufacturing companies hitting

15:39

their bottom line in ways that

15:40

shareholders and workers both felt

15:43

immediately. So, what are the experts

15:45

saying about all this? The assessment

15:47

from economists and international

15:49

relations analysts has been striking in

15:52

its consistency across the political

15:54

spectrum. Lawrence Summers, former

15:57

Treasury Secretary under President

15:59

Clinton, wrote in the Financial Times

16:02

that Prime Minister Carney has

16:04

demonstrated what happens when a

16:06

sophisticated economy with strong

16:08

institutions decides it won’t accept a

16:10

subordinate negotiating position. He

16:14

called the $1 trillion mobilization

16:16

economically impressive and potentially

16:18

a blueprint for other middle power

16:20

economies, watching American trade

16:22

policy become increasingly

16:24

unpredictable. Trade economists are

16:27

drawing historical parallels that should

16:29

concern anyone who cares about American

16:31

influence in the global economy.

16:33

Multiple analysts have compared this

16:35

situation to the Smoot Holly Tariff Act

16:38

of 1930 when America substantially

16:41

raised tariffs to protect domestic

16:43

industries during the Great Depression.

16:46

Trading partners didn’t just impose

16:48

retaliatory measures and weight. They

16:50

systematically built entirely new trade

16:52

networks that bypassed the United

16:54

States. Global trade volumes contracted

16:57

by 66% over four years. American export

17:01

industries collapsed in ways that took

17:03

decades to recover from. The United

17:05

States lost its position as the

17:07

undisputed center of global commerce and

17:10

arguably never fully regained the

17:12

dominance it enjoyed before that

17:13

catastrophic policy error. The concern

17:16

among trade strategists is that we’re

17:18

watching similar dynamics emerge today,

17:21

just with more sophisticated execution

17:23

and in a more complex global

17:25

environment. Trevor Tom, a trade

17:28

economist at the University of Calgary,

17:30

who has published extensively on North

17:32

American economic integration, offered

17:35

an analysis that cuts right to the heart

17:37

of the matter. The Trump administration

17:40

wanted to use tariffs as negotiating

17:42

leverage to extract concessions.

17:45

Instead, they provided Canada with the

17:47

political justification to make

17:48

investments that were economically

17:51

rational but politically difficult under

17:53

normal circumstances.

17:55

Every Canadian provincial premier who

17:58

was initially skeptical of deficit

18:00

spending supported the plan once the

18:02

tariff situation made economic

18:04

diversification a national security

18:07

priority rather than a partisan policy

18:10

preference. That’s a strategic

18:12

miscalculation of significant

18:14

proportions. Within Canada, the

18:17

political consequences have been equally

18:19

notable. Carney’s approval rating

18:21

reached 62% by December 2025. a

18:25

remarkably high figure for a prime

18:26

minister implementing massive deficit

18:29

spending during economic uncertainty.

18:31

The explanation is straightforward when

18:33

you look at the polling. Canadian voters

18:35

across the political spectrum believe

18:37

he’s standing up for national interests

18:39

rather than accepting a subordinate

18:41

position. That narrative resonates well

18:44

beyond traditional Liberal Party

18:46

constituencies into conservative regions

18:49

that typically resist government

18:50

intervention. The tariff situation gave

18:53

Carney permission to implement

18:55

industrial policy that would have faced

18:58

fierce opposition under any other

19:00

circumstances. Looking ahead, the

19:02

situation presents serious challenges

19:04

for American trade policy that aren’t

19:06

being adequately addressed in

19:08

Washington. The USMCA agreement comes up

19:11

for mandatory review in July 2026, now

19:15

just 6 months away. President Trump has

19:17

already characterized the agreement as

19:19

potentially having served its purpose,

19:22

signaling possible interest in

19:24

fundamental renegotiation or even

19:26

withdrawal. If the United States pushes

19:29

for substantial changes or considers

19:31

leaving the agreement entirely, Carney

19:33

has made explicitly clear through both

19:36

public statements and policy actions

19:39

that Canada will not be negotiating from

19:41

a position of economic desperation. They

19:44

will have developed alternatives and

19:46

they will be prepared to walk away if

19:49

the terms aren’t acceptable. That’s the

19:51

sophisticated element of the $1 trillion

19:54

strategy that many observers are

19:56

missing. It’s not fundamentally about

19:58

punishing the United States or severing

20:01

economic ties. Canada remains deeply

20:04

interested in productive relationships

20:05

with its southern neighbor, but the

20:07

strategy is about ensuring Canada never

20:10

again faces a choice between economic

20:12

survival and national policy

20:15

sovereignty. And here’s what should

20:17

really concern American policymakers.

20:20

Other allies are watching this situation

20:21

with considerable interest. European

20:24

countries, Japan, South Korea, and other

20:26

traditional partners are taking notes on

20:29

Canada’s approach. If a close ally with

20:31

80 years of economic integration can

20:34

successfully diversify away from

20:36

American market dependence when trade

20:38

access becomes unreliable, what’s

20:41

stopping others from following the same

20:43

playbook? The strategic implications

20:46

extend far beyond bilateral Canada US

20:49

relations. This is about the fundamental

20:51

question of whether America can maintain

20:53

its position at the center of global

20:55

trade networks while simultaneously

20:58

using market access as a coercive tool

21:00

in political negotiations. Canada is

21:03

betting the answer is no. And they’re

21:06

investing a trillion dollars to prove

21:08

it. Adding complexity to an already

21:10

tense situation, Trump has made repeated

21:13

statements about Canada becoming the

21:15

51st state, characterizing it as either

21:18

a joke or serious suggestion, depending

21:20

on the audience. Canadian officials have

21:23

made clear these comments are not

21:25

appreciated and raise fundamental

21:27

questions about how the United States

21:29

views Canadian sovereignty. When you

21:32

combine annexation rhetoric with

21:34

aggressive trade actions, it creates an

21:37

environment where even traditionally

21:39

pro-American Canadian politicians find

21:41

it politically necessary to demonstrate

21:44

independence and distance from

21:46

Washington. So, here’s where we stand.

21:48

The Trump administration’s tariff

21:50

approach created significant unintended

21:52

consequences. It gave Mark Carney the

21:54

political capital and public support to

21:57

implement a trillion dollar economic

21:59

independence strategy that would have

22:01

faced massive opposition under normal

22:04

circumstances. Canada isn’t just

22:06

managing trade disruption defensively.

22:09

They’re using it as a catalyst to build

22:11

permanent alternative relationships with

22:13

Asia, Europe, and other regions.

22:16

systematically reducing dependence on

22:18

the American market from 75% down to

22:21

potentially 60% or below over the coming

22:25

decade. The unwinding of North American

22:28

economic integration that took three

22:30

decades to build is creating real costs

22:33

for American workers, farmers, and

22:36

manufacturers who depended on seamless

22:39

Canadian trade. Those impacts are

22:41

showing up in earnings reports,

22:43

employment data, and political dynamics

22:46

in competitive states. And perhaps most

22:49

significantly, the infrastructure

22:50

investments Canada is making right now

22:52

are permanent. Port expansions, rail

22:55

networks, telecommunication systems,

22:57

manufacturing facilities. Once those are

23:00

complete, once those new trade

23:02

relationships are fully operationalized,

23:05

no policy adjustment in Washington can

23:07

simply reverse the economic geography.

23:10

the diversification becomes structurally

23:12

locked in regardless of who occupies the

23:14

White House or what trade agreements get

23:16

negotiated. Trade relationships aren’t

23:19

just about tariff rates and balance

23:21

sheets. They’re about trust,

23:22

reliability, and mutual benefit between

23:25

nations. Once you damage trust with your

23:28

closest ally and most integrated trading

23:30

partner, no amount of negotiating

23:32

leverage can immediately restore what’s

23:34

been broken. Canada is making a

23:37

calculated bet that economic security

23:39

through diversification is worth the

23:41

short-term costs of reduced American

23:44

market access. Time will tell if that

23:46

bet pays off, but one thing is

23:48

absolutely certain. The North American

23:51

economic relationship that defined both

23:53

countries for nearly a century is

23:55

changing in fundamental ways. And those

23:58

changes are happening right now whether

24:00

Washington is paying attention or not.

24:02

The real question isn’t whether Canada

24:04

can succeed with this strategy. The real

24:07

question is what happens when other

24:08

American allies look at Canada’s

24:11

approach and decide it’s a model worth

24:13

following for their own economic

24:15

security. Because if that happens, the

24:17

United States won’t just be losing its

24:19

largest trading partner. It’ll be losing

24:21

its position at the center of the global

24:23

economic system that it built and

24:25

dominated for the better part of a

24:27

century. And unlike tariffs, that’s

24:30

something you can’t reverse with an

24:31

executive change.

“Canada Just Shocked the World: The $244 Billion Deal Changes Everything | George Conway”

26 December2025, Trend Report USA, 256,178 views

Canada just pulled off the most shocking geopolitical move of 2025, and almost nobody is talking about it. While Donald Trump was busy threatening tariffs and trade wars, Prime Minister Mark Carney secured Canada’s entry into the European Union’s €150 billion SAFE defense program—making Canada the ONLY non-European country ever admitted.

This isn’t just another trade deal. This is a complete restructuring of Western power dynamics that could end 70+ years of Canadian dependence on the United States.



While Donald Trump was busy threatening



Canada with tariffs and making jokes



about turning it into the 51st state,



something happened behind closed doors



that nobody saw coming. On December 1st,



2025, Canada pulled off what might be



the most brilliant strategic maneuver in



modern Western diplomacy, and the



consequences are just starting to sink



in. This isn’t about trade deals or



political theater. This is about power,



money, and the complete restructuring of



how the Western world does defense. By



the time you finish watching this,



you’ll understand why this quiet



announcement might have just changed



everything. The deal nobody expected.



Here’s what went down. The European



Union has been building something called



SAFE, which stands for Security Action



for Europe. Think of it as a massive war



chest designed to transform Europe’s



military capabilities from the ground



up. We’re talking about $150 billion



euros, roughly $244 billion Canadian



dollars in lowinterest loans



specifically designed to finance defense



production at scale. This isn’t symbolic



money or feel-good initiatives. This is



serious capital meant to buy missiles,



ammunition, drones, artillery systems,



air defense networks, cyber warfare



capabilities, and space technology.



Europe looked at Russia’s aggression [so, this too is based on The West’s lie that Russia STARTED the war in Ukraine in 2022, which war the U.S. actually started by its anti-Russian coup in Ukraine in February 2014],



looked at America’s increasingly



unpredictable commitment to NATO, and



decided they needed to be able to defend



themselves. SAFE is the financial engine



powering that transformation with a



target date of 2030 to have everything



operational. Now, here’s where it gets



interesting. SAFE was designed



exclusively for European Union member



states. The United Kingdom tried to get



in after Brexit and got rejected.



Australia lobbyed for access and didn’t



qualify. Even the United States,



Europe’s traditional security partner



and the world’s largest military power,



remains completely outside this



framework. But Canada, Canada just



became the first and only non-European



country ever admitted into this



exclusive club. Let that sink in for a



second. In the most significant European



defense initiative since the Cold War,



the only outside nation with a seat at



the table is Canada. Not America, not



Britain, Canada. Why this changes



everything. To understand why this is



such a big deal. You need to know where



Canada was before this happened. For



decades, more than 70% of Canadian



defense spending flowed straight to the



United States. Canadian manufacturers



built components for American weapons



systems. Canadian procurement followed



American standards. The entire defense



ecosystem north of the border revolved



around one gravitational center and that



center was Washington. Canada was



basically locked into a single supplier



relationship for almost everything



related to national security which meant



they had zero leverage and zero



alternatives if things went sideways.



And things have been going sideways.



Donald Trump spent his first term and



now his second term threatening Canada



with tariffs, calling them trade



cheaters, suggesting they should become



part of America, and generally treating



the country like a hostile neighbor



rather than the closest ally the United



States has ever had. In early 2025,



Trump imposed 25% tariffs on most



Canadian goods, then threatened to



increase them even higher. He went after



Canadian lumber, dairy, steel, aluminum,



and cars, saying he would essentially



shut down Canada’s entire automobile



industry if they didn’t bend to his



demands. By July 2025, after Canada



backed Palestinian statehood, Trump



escalated again, threatening 35% tariffs



on everything. This wasn’t normal trade



negotiation. This was economic warfare



against America’s largest trading



partner and nextoor neighbor. But here’s



what makes the timing even more



remarkable. In January 2025, Justin



Trudeau announced he was resigning as



prime minister after nearly a decade in



power, largely because Canadians were



fed up with his handling of the Trump



situation and the country’s economic



problems. The Liberal Party was polling



26 points behind the opposition



conservatives and looked headed for



complete annihilation in the next



election. Then Mark Carney entered the



race. Carney wasn’t a typical



politician. He was the former governor



of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank



of England. One of the most respected



financial minds in the world. He won the



Liberal leadership with an overwhelming



85.9%



of the vote in March 2025 and



immediately took over as prime minister.



His message was simple. Canada needed to



stand up to American bullying, diversify



its relationships, and stop being



dependent on one unpredictable partner.



And then Carney did something that



caught everyone offguard. Back in June



2025, just three months after taking



office, he quietly signed a security and



defense partnership with the European



Union. Most people didn’t pay much



attention because it looked like another



diplomatic formality, the kind of thing



leaders do for photo ops. But that



agreement was actually the first step



towards something much bigger. It laid



the groundwork for Canada to join SAFE.



And by December 2025, the deal was done.



Canada was in. Negotiations concluded,



access secured. What Canada actually



won. So what does Canada get out of this



arrangement? First, Canadian defense



companies now have direct access to



participate in $150 billion worth of



defense projects across 27 European



countries. That’s not just export



opportunities or one-off contracts.



That’s integration into the core



European defense supply chain for the



next several decades. When Poland needs



missiles, when Germany needs drones,



when France needs ammunition, Canadian



companies can now compete for those



contracts on nearly equal footing with



European firms. Second, and this is



critical, Canada negotiated exemptions



from the normal rules. Under SAFE



guidelines, joint projects typically



require at least 65% of components to be



produced within EU member states. That’s



a massive barrier for any outside



supplier trying to break into the



European market. But reports indicate



Canada secured exemptions allowing



Canadian firms to contribute up to 80%



of a systems value in specific high



demand categories. We’re talking about



drones, counter drone systems, missile



components, ammunition production,



sensors, and cyber capabilities. areas



where Canada has developed serious



expertise but historically couldn’t sell



into Europe because of content



requirements. Third, this isn’t just



about selling products. Canadian



companies can now access the same



lowinterest EU backed financing that



European firms use. The European Union



borrows money on global markets using



its ADA credit rating, which means they



get incredibly favorable terms. They



then lend those funds to participating



governments essentially at cost which



accelerates procurement timelines and



removes financing uncertainty for



Canadian manufacturers. This creates



predictable long-term production



schedules that allow them to invest in



facilities, hire workers, and build



industrial capacity that takes decades



to develop. There’s even an entry fee to



join SAFE, though the exact amount



hasn’t been disclosed publicly, which



gives Canadian firms an even larger



share of the financing pool. Fourth [and last],



Canada is establishing a new defense



investment agency specifically to manage



SAFE participation. This agency will



centralize approvals, cut through red



tape, and coordinate between Canadian



companies and European procurement



officials. That’s a permanent



institutional structure designed to



facilitate billions of dollars in



transactions over the next 30 to 45



years. This isn’t a short-term trade



agreement that expires after one



election cycle. This is a



multigenerational commitment. The



geopolitical shockwave. Let’s talk about



what this actually means for the global



power structure because the implications



go way beyond defense contracts. For the



entire postworld war II era, the Western



alliance system has been built around



one central pillar, American security



guarantees. European countries



underfunded their militaries because



they assumed the United States would



always protect them. Canada did the same



thing. NATO had a target of 2% of GDP



spent on defense, but Canada routinely



spent only about 1.3% to 1.4%, 4% making



it one of the worst performers in the



alliance. Critics called Canada a free



rider, a country exploiting American



power while investing its money



elsewhere. But what happens when that



American security guarantee starts to



look unreliable? What happens when the



US president openly questions whether



NATO is worth defending, threatens



allies with tariffs, and suggests



annexing neighboring countries? European



leaders looked at that situation and



decided they couldn’t afford to depend



entirely on Washington anymore. That’s



why they created SAFE. That’s why



they’re rearming. And that’s why they



invited Canada to join them. Think about



the message this sends. The European



Union, representing 27 democracies in



the world’s second largest economy,



looked around for a reliable partner to



help build its defense industry and



chose Canada over everyone else. They



didn’t pick Australia, even though it’s



part of the Five Eyes Intelligence



Alliance. They didn’t pick Japan or



South Korea, even though both are major



American allies in Asia. They picked



Canada, and they did it specifically



because Canadian leaders have proven



they don’t weaponize trade for political



gain, don’t impose surprise export bans,



and don’t abandon agreements after



elections. Now, Canada has something it



never had before, leverage. For decades,



if the United States threatened Canada



economically, Canada had no choice but

10:09

to negotiate from a position of weakness

10:11

because there were no alternatives. But

10:14

now, if Trump or any future American

10:16

president tries to bully Canada,

10:18

Canadian officials can point to Europe

10:20

and say, “We have other options. We’re

10:22

not dependent on you anymore. We can

10:24

sell our defense technology to 27 other

10:27

countries that actually value

10:28

partnerships over domination.” That’s

10:31

not just economic diversification.

10:33

That’s strategic autonomy and it

10:35

completely rebalances the power dynamic

10:37

in North American relations. The risks

10:40

nobody’s talking about. But let’s be

10:42

real about something. This deal isn’t

10:44

all upside and there are serious

10:46

complications that could derail the

10:48

whole thing. First, the European Union

10:50

is not a unified actor. It’s 27 separate

10:53

countries with different histories,

10:55

different threat perceptions, different

10:56

industries, and different political

10:58

priorities. Some of them want

11:00

centralized EUwide defense projects.

11:03

Others prefer coalition-based programs

11:06

run through NATO. Germany, France, and

11:08

Italy, the heavyweight economies, often

11:10

push for projects that benefit their

11:12

national defense industries, which can

11:14

create friction with smaller member

11:16

states. And all of this gets filtered

11:18

through Brussels bureaucracy, which is

11:21

notoriously slow and complex. For

11:24

Canada, that means navigating a

11:26

political minefield. A project that

11:28

looks promising today might stall

11:30

tomorrow because two EU member states

11:32

can’t agree on specifications or because

11:35

a government changes after an election

11:37

and shifts priorities. Unlike dealing

11:40

with the United States where you

11:42

basically negotiate with one defense

11:44

department, Canada now has to manage

11:47

relationships with 27 different

11:49

procurement systems, 27 different

11:51

political environments, and one

11:54

overarching EU structure that doesn’t

11:56

always align with what individual

11:58

countries want. Second, there’s the

12:00

entry fee issue. Canada had to pay an

12:02

undisclosed amount to join SAFE. And

12:05

that fee is supposedly based on

12:06

projections about how much business

12:08

Canadian companies will actually do

12:10

under the program. If those projections

12:12

don’t materialize, if Canadian firms

12:15

can’t compete effectively, or if

12:17

political resistance develops in Europe

12:19

against giving contracts to non-EU

12:21

companies, Canada might have overpaid

12:23

for access that doesn’t deliver. Third,

12:26

integrating into European defense

12:28

standards is expensive and timeconuming.

12:31

Canadian manufacturers will need to

12:33

adapt their products to meet different

12:35

technical requirements, different

12:37

certification processes, and different

12:40

quality standards than they’re used to

12:41

in North America. That takes investment,

12:44

training, and years of relationship

12:46

building. Some companies won’t make it.

12:49

Some will try, spend millions adapting

12:51

their systems, and then lose contracts

12:54

to European competitors. Anyway, fourth,

12:56

there’s the risk of American

12:58

retaliation. Trump has already shown

13:00

he’s willing to use tariffs as weapons

13:02

against Canada for much smaller

13:04

perceived slights. If he or future

13:06

American leaders view Canada’s European

13:08

defense partnership as an act of

13:10

disloyalty or a a threat to American

13:13

defense industry profits, they could

13:15

respond with economic pressure that

13:17

outweighs whatever benefits Canada gains

13:20

from SAFE. We’ve already seen Trump

13:22

escalate tariffs multiple times over

13:24

relatively minor issues. Imagine what he

13:27

might do if he thinks Canada is actively

13:29

undermining American strategic

13:31

interests. What comes next? So, where

13:34

does this all go from here? The deal is

13:36

done, but official ratification and

13:38

launch of Canada’s participation in SAFE

13:41

is expected in the coming weeks. That

13:43

means Canadian companies will start

13:45

bidding on European defense contracts

13:47

probably by early 2026. The European

13:50

Union has a target of being fully ready

13:53

for any military threat by 2030, which

13:56

means the next 5 years will see an

13:58

absolute explosion of defense spending

14:00

across the continent. We’re talking

14:02

about over 1 trillion in total defense

14:05

investments when you add up SAFE loans

14:07

plus national budgets plus the broader

14:09

Rearm Europe plan. Canada’s Defense

14:12

Investment Agency will be the

14:13

coordination hub managing all of this.

14:16

They’ll review which projects Canadian

14:19

companies should target, facilitate

14:21

approvals, and ensure that Canadian

14:23

industry actually captures a meaningful

14:26

share of that trillion euro opportunity.

14:29

If they execute well, this could

14:31

transform Canada’s entire industrial

14:34

base, not just defense. The technologies

14:37

developed for military applications,

14:39

advanced sensors, secure communications,

14:42

drone systems, materials science,

14:45

artificial intelligence. All of that

14:47

spills over into civilian sectors.

14:50

Countries that master defense technology

14:52

historically leverage it into broader

14:54

economic leadership. But the bigger

14:57

question is how the United States

14:58

responds. So far, there’s been

15:00

relatively little public comment from

15:02

Washington about Canada joining SAFE.

15:05

possibly because the Trump

15:06

administration has been distracted by

15:08

other issues or possibly because they

15:10

don’t fully understand the implications

15:12

yet. But at some point, American defense

15:15

contractors are going to realize that

15:17

Canada just gained access to a massive

15:20

market that they’re shut out of. At some

15:22

point, American political leaders are

15:24

going to realize that their closest ally

15:26

just made a strategic bet on Europe over

15:29

America. When that realization hits,

15:31

things could get very uncomfortable very

15:33

quickly. There’s also the question of

15:35

what this means for other countries. If

15:38

Canada can join SAFE, why not Australia?

15:41

Why not Japan? Why not South Korea? Are

15:44

we watching the beginning of a new

15:46

Western alliance structure that’s no

15:49

longer centered exclusively on the

15:51

United States? Some analysts think

15:53

that’s exactly what’s happening, that

15:55

we’re seeing middle powers around the

15:57

world hedging against American

15:59

unpredictability by building alternative

16:01

partnerships that don’t depend on

16:03

Washington’s approval. If that’s true,

16:06

then the Canada EU defense deal isn’t

16:08

just about missiles and drones. It’s

16:10

about the fundamental restructuring of

16:12

global power. And we’re living through

16:14

the early stages of that transformation

16:16

right now. For Canada specifically, the

16:19

biggest test will come in the next

16:20

election. Mark Carney has to call a

16:23

federal vote no later than October 2025, [meaning October 2026]

16:26

though many expect he’ll do it sooner to

16:28

capitalize on the Liberal Party’s recent

16:30

surge in polling. If Carney wins, the

16:33

SAFE partnership becomes locked in for

16:35

at least another four years, giving

16:37

Canadian companies time to build real

16:39

relationships and win real contracts in

16:42

Europe. If he loses and the

16:44

Conservatives take over, it’s unclear

16:47

whether they’d continue the strategy or

16:49

try to repair relations with the United

16:51

States by pulling back from Europe.

16:54

Conservative leader Pierre Palev hasn’t

16:56

said much publicly about SAFE, which

16:59

means we don’t really know where he

17:00

stands. What we do know is that Canada

17:03

just made a bet, a huge bet on Europe’s

17:07

willingness and ability to defend itself

17:09

independently of American leadership.

17:12

They’re betting that the European Union

17:14

will actually follow through on its 2030

17:17

readiness targets, that SAFE financing

17:19

will flow as promised, that 27 countries

17:22

can coordinate effectively enough to

17:24

execute trillion euro procurement

17:26

programs, and that there won’t be a

17:28

political backlash in Europe against

17:30

giving defense contracts to a non-EU

17:33

nation. Those are big assumptions. And

17:35

if any of them prove wrong, Canada could

17:38

end up caught between an angry United

17:40

States that views them as disloyal and a

17:43

European market that doesn’t actually

17:45

deliver the opportunities they were

17:47

promised. The bottom line. But here’s

17:49

what’s undeniable. Canada looked at

17:52

decades of dependence on the United

17:54

States, looked at the chaos and

17:56

unpredictability of recent American

17:58

politics, looked at Europe’s desperate

18:00

need for reliable defense partners, and

18:03

made a calculated decision to diversify.

18:05

They didn’t announce it with dramatic

18:07

press conferences or threats. They

18:09

didn’t burn bridges or issue ultimatums.

18:11

They just quietly negotiated their way

18:14

into the most exclusive defense club on

18:16

the planet. secured terms that give

18:18

their companies unprecedented access to

18:20

European markets and position themselves

18:23

as the bridge between North America and

18:25

Europe at exactly the moment when that

18:27

bridge matters most. Whether this turns

18:30

out to be brilliant strategy or

18:32

catastrophic miscalculation won’t be

18:34

clear for years. What is clear right now

18:38

is that the old assumptions about

18:40

Western security, about who depends on

18:42

whom, about where the real power lies,

18:46

those assumptions just got shattered.

18:48

Canada isn’t a minor player anymore.

18:50

They’re not the polite neighbor that

18:52

just goes along with whatever Washington

18:54

decides. They’re a strategic actor with

18:56

options, leverage, and the willingness

18:59

to use both. And in a world where

19:01

alliances are being tested, where

19:04

traditional partnerships are fracturing,

19:06

and where nobody knows what comes next,

19:08

that might be the smartest move anyone

19:10

has made.

MY COMMENT: The following, on December 29th, from the retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor, who is one of the best public commentators on geostrategy, adds further depth to the above analysis:

18:11

All of this is bad news, and it signals I think the decay, the destruction, the disintegration of NATO and the EU, which

18:21

is: these things are now inevitable. JUDGE NAPOLITANO: Should Russia fear NATO since it’s disintegrating?

18:28

MACGREGOR: I don’t think Russia needs to fear NATO except the possibility that a maniac in

18:34

London or Paris would turn to the use of a nuclear weapon. And I say maniac because I don’t think Starmer or

18:41

Mcronone are maniacs. Could a maniac come to power and do that? I think that the possibilities are remote. But the

18:47

Russians can’t ignore that as a possibility. Otherwise, no. And again,

18:52

who would you rather fight? Would you rather fight a large fight with a large force that is homogeneous? Where the

19:00

language of command is uniform across all the formations where the general

19:05

staff, the command structure are set, there is absolute unity of action at every level.

19:12

Do you want NATO where you have units that speak different languages, that that do business differently, that are

19:18

equipped differently, that think differently, that have different levels of commitment and interest, and

19:24

governments that may not fully back whatever the Supreme Commander wants to do. And so the Supreme Commander really

19:30

isn’t the Supreme Commander. He’s commanding what effectively looks like a compromised force. Which one do you

19:38

want? Well, you don’t want the compromised force. So if you’re a Russian, you look at this, say, “These people aren’t going to be difficult to

19:44

defeat because there’s no unity of action and there won’t be.”

——

That disunity would, of course, be even worse under SAFE. But Mark Carney is now so angry against Trump that Canada is taking this path.

The entire interview of Macgregor is well worth hearing and thinking about:

“This Is HOW NATO ENDS — Col Douglas Macgregor On The Collapse Of Western Unity”

Craft Campus, Dec 29, 2025

In this revealing interview, Colonel Douglas Macgregor drops a bombshell: President Trump may not be a “free agent.” Macgregor argues that financial oligarchs and figures like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff constitute the “real government,” driving US policy in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Macgregor slams the recent Gaza peace proposals as a “scam” designed to pave the way for real estate development rather than actual peace. He also analyzes why the White House abruptly cancelled the Budapest summit with Vladimir Putin, effectively making the ongoing conflict “Trump’s War.” With Russia rejecting Marco Rubio’s ceasefire demands and Israel moving to annex the West Bank, Macgregor warns that Western unity is collapsing and the US is drifting into perpetual confusion.

And, yet another reason why Canada and the EU are breaking away from the U.S. was reported on December 22nd by “Democracy Now,” headlining “‘Destroying Knowledge’: Michael Mann on Trump’s Dismantling of Key Climate Center in Colorado”.

The imperial nation in the U.S. empire is now losing its colonies (or ‘allies’), just at the very same time when Trump demands it to gain new colonies, such as Greenland, Panama, and even Canada itself (which further antagonizes the Canadian people).

Also, what Trump is doing to Venezuela is further antagonizing the populations south of the U.S. border, against the U.S.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.