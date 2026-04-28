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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
12hEdited

It is beyond my mental ability to understand why the US regime which is completely Anti- America, Pro Israel, Pro war has not been completely repudiated and ended by The States or by a concerted Declaration of Independence by Americans. The Empire is in collapse, the damage can be mediated by direct intervention by Americans and each state governor. But instead it appears we will let it go to its extreme Zimbabwe, Somalia style end rather than do the Right things now and end the reign of Israel and the 2 party regime of war peacefully now.

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Hillary Han's avatar
Hillary Han
2h

Thank you for this Eric.

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