28 April 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Iran never threatened nor endangered America’s national security, but Trump has considered nuking Iran and was deterred from doing so only because the Gulf Arab kingdoms, which fund al-Qaeda (and even the U.S. Government itself has privately stated this) but are dependent upon America’s military bases there, have been threatened by Iran with destruction of their water-desalinating plants and oil facilities if either Israel or the U.S. nukes Iran, and so those potentates have told the U.S. President that if this happens, they’ll expel those U.S. bases and end their alliance with the U.S. Otherwise, Trump probably already would (along wth Israel) have nuked Iran.

Instead of those U.S. bases protecting the Gulf oil states, those bases have caused Iran to bomb them in retaliation for America’s bombing Iran from those U.S.-occupied Arab bases.

Israel not America is endangered by Iran, and, so, craves to destroy Iran, but America — which gets virtually nothing from Israel but gets oil from the Gulf potentates — has been placing Israel’s needs above those of the Gulf monarchs, until now. (Israel accounts for around one third of one percent of America’s imports and exports, but is the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid, except that recently Ukraine has been the biggest recipient.)

Why is America putting so much at risk in order to protect a rabidly far-right Jewish regime that brings America enormous expenses and global reputational association with its ethnic cleansing and genocide operations in the surrounding countries?

Right now, because of Iran’s selective oil-blockade of Hormuz, the U.S, and its allies are suffering oil-price inflation, and far worse to come if this war drags on. Trump’s job-approval ratings by the American people keep getting lower and lower, but he continues protecting Israel instead of America, and the only thing that has placed a damper upon his being Netanyahu’s top agent in the U.S. Government is the potential abandonment of the U.S. Government by the Arab oil potentates.

America donates every year at least $3.8 billion to Israel’s Government, and might reasonably be considered a colony of Israel, but why? Who benefits from this? Who loses from this?

The U.S.Government repeatedly says that “Iran is the top state-sponsor of terrorism,” but on 9 June 2017, I did a study titled “All Islamic Terrorism Is Perpetrated by Fundamentalist Sunnis, Except Terrorism Against Israel”, listing and analyzing the 54 most prominent terrorist-Islamic incidents worldwide, and it opened, “My examination of 54 prominent international examples of what U.S. President Donald Trump is presumably referring to when he uses his often-repeated but never defined phrase “radical Islamic terrorism” indicates that it is exclusively a phenomenon that is financed by the U.S. government’s Sunni fundamentalist royal Arab ‘allies’ and their subordinates, and not at all by ]Shiite] Iran or its allies or any Shiites at all. Each of the perpetrators was either funded by those royals, or else inspired by the organizations, such as Al Qaeda and ISIS, that those royals fund, and which are often also armed by U.S.-made weapons that were funded by those royals. In other words: the U.S. government is allied with the perpetrators.” Furthermore;

The exceptional case is Israel. Specifically in that country, Al Quds Brigades in the Gaza Strip are “majority funded by Iran”, but, even in Israel, America’s allies contribute to the terrorism. The dominant Hamas in the Gaza Strip is not Shiite, but is instead strictly fundamentalist Sunni, with the “donor bodies located in Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Britain, Germany, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Italy and France”. (That’s most of the strongly U.S.-allied countries.) The other major terrorist organization in Israel is Hezbollah, which is fundamentalist Shia, and is funded by Shia throughout the world, not only in Iran (such as the U.S. government frequently implies, though it’s false to attribute Hezbollah to Iran, instead of to the world’s wealthy Shia everywhere).

However, outside Israel, all of the Islamic terrorism is perpetrated by fundamentalist Sunni groups, such as Al Qaeda, ISIS, and their regional affiliate organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba in India.

100% of those 54 were Sunni incidents, and the Saud family dominated. Why, then, does the U.S.Government go after Iran, not after the Sunni-led nations that have long been its allies? The Sunni-led Governments are its allies, and ever since in 1953 Eisenhower’s CIA overthrew Iran’s progressive democratically elected Government and replaced it with its own corrupt and brutal Shah, whom Iranians in a revolution overthrew in 1979, America (its Government, the billionaires) has been trying to get Iran back as a U.S. colony.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.