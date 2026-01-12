Trump is Hitler without his anti-Semitism.

11 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Trump’s targets of contempt aren’t exactly the same as Hitler’s were, but he supports Israel’s extermination of the (what had been) the 2.1 million Gazans (using weapons that are 69.5% donated by the U.S.), and Hitler had commanded the extermination of all Jews.

Here is a rant from Trump that is Hitlerite in his contempt of non-Whites — White supremacism, remarkably like KKK rallies:

@donlemonofficial Don Lemon on Instagram: "Let’s talk about this Trump rally…"

He called Somalia there, “a shithole country,” and said that “The only thing they’re good at is going after ships,” which now Trump’s own country, under his Administration, is doing on a far larger scale, which actually threatens the entire world. This is his enforced American “international-rules based order,” replacing the U.N.’s (tragically unenforced) international-laws based order. And he is proposing now to increase by 50% the U.S. War Department’s budget (which already gets over 50% of the money that Congress appropriates each year) for this coming year — and probably most members of the U.S. Congress will vote to approve that. (The U.S. Congress, like the U.S. President, always supports increasing the War Deparment’s budget, even when, like now, decreasing the budget for every other federal Department except Homeland Security.)

So, he is a White supremacist like Hitler was. And, also like Hitler, he has contempt for international law.

On January 8th, the New York Times headlined “Trump Lays Out a Vision of Power Restrained Only by ‘My Own Morality’: On topic after topic, President Trump made clear that he would be the arbiter of any limits to his authorities, not international law or treaties.” Hitler was like that, too. He lied, and gave multiple false justifications for his decisions, and Trump does that, too. That NYT article opened:

President Trump declared on Wednesday evening that his power as commander in chief is constrained only by his “own morality,” brushing aside international law and other checks on his ability to use military might to strike, invade or coerce nations around the world.

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

“I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States.

“It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s assessment of his own freedom to use any instrument of military, economic or political power to cement American supremacy was the most blunt acknowledgment yet of his worldview. At its core is the concept that national strength, rather than laws, treaties and conventions, should be the deciding factor as powers collide.

He did acknowledge some constraints at home, even as he has pursued a maximalist strategy of punishing institutions he dislikes, exacting retribution against political opponents and deploying the National Guard to cities over the objections of state and local officials.

On 5 May 2025, ABC News headlined “’Shocking’: Experts question Trump claiming ‘I don’t know’ about upholding Constitution” and reported their interview of him, which included:

Asked a final time if, as president, he needed to uphold the Constitution, Trump again deflected.

“I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are obviously going to follow what the Supreme Court said,” in what’s become a new standard answer in interviews when confronted with similar questions about what the law requires him to do.

Furthermore, Trump’s largest political donor is Elon Musk, who in 2024 smashed the previous all-time record by donating $291,482,587 to Trump’s campaign that year. On 20 January 2025, Trump’s second inauguration day, at that celebratory event, which had largely been purchased by Musk, Musk stood upon the podium with the big “Seal of the President of the United States” emblazoned upon it, and he twice in succession gave the Nazi Party salute — the Sieg Heil salute — and he did it with an expression upon his face displaying a contemptuous sentiment such as “Go to hell if you don’t like this!” It certainly wasn’t done with any jocular or flippant intent, and he did it not just once but twice. Here is a video of him doing it. Fuller footage shows that he was smiling and ebullient, both before and after those salutes; and this additionally suggests that the salutes represented, for him, his message directed to their enemies, certainly not against the celebrating crowd.

On 27 March 2025, “Democracy Now” headlined “Elon Musk’s Family History in South Africa Reveals Ties to Apartheid & Neo-Nazi Movements” and presented superb documentation that both Musk and a fellow South African born American and Trump megadonor Peter Thiel, are deeply committed to White supremacism and have been so ever since their childhoods in South Africa and their family’s support for its apartheid-racist regime.

On 11 December 2025, CNBC bannered “Trump administration’s new quarters feature pilgrims, ditching civil rights theme”, and reported that:

Designs considered ahead of next year’s anniversary included those focused on abolitionist Frederick Douglass and images depicting suffragettes with “votes for women” banners. Also in the running were several showcasing Ruby Bridges, the first Black student to integrate her school.

Instead, the Mint’s five finalized designs for the 25-cent coin spotlight:

• Pilgrims and the Mayflower

• George Washington and the Revolutionary War

• Thomas Jefferson and the Liberty Bell

• James Madison and Independence Hall

•Abraham Lincoln and a quote from the Gettysburg Address

The many millions of enslaved Blacks will be air-brushed out of this ‘American history’.

This is in keeping with Trump’s rant that was presented at the start of this article:

Hear his crowd there chant “Send her Back! Send her back! Send her back! Send her back!” They don’t say anything like that regarding Elon Musk or Peter Thiel.

And congressional Democrats are doing NOTHING against America’s moving from what used to be right-wing to being now outright nazi — racist-fascist imperialist. They are not only passive about it; they are overwhelmingly silent about it, even while continuing to spout platitudes for “inclusion” instead of exclusion. The billionaires fund all of their careers and the ‘news’-media that cover-up the present evil condition of America’s Government — in BOTH of its billionaires-controlled Parties.

