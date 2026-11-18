17 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

By John Broich

Maybe you’ve been told that calling Stephen Miller a Nazi goes too far, but as an historian, I can tell you it might be the most accurate term you can use. Of course, Stephen Miller is a fascist, and historians will someday study him as closely as Trump to understand what Trumpist fascism was in particular, when someone tells you Trump is too dumb to be a fascist. They have Trump wrong and fascism wrong. Fascism has never required a leader to be a great thinker. Anyway, this movement now has Miller as White House Chief of Staff to do the thinking. With Miller, it can be more specific than fascist, because Miller sounds like one particular kind of fascist, the Nazi kind. The Nazis, in particular, were eugenicists. Their 1933 sterilization law listed hereditary physical deformity as grounds, and the Nazi regime sterilized 400,000 people and ultimately gassed children deemed unfit. They called their enemy the Untermensch, a word they got from the American subject with my next book, actually. In 1942, the SS printed a pamphlet with that title, which said that the Untermensch has a human face but stands lower than In July, at the State Department, Stephen Miller told an audience that in any photograph of a so-called Antifa protest, quote, not one of the people that is demonstrating looks like a normal person. He said, quote, they’re all deformed in some way, and that, quote, outer appearance becomes a manifestation of their inner hatred. Miller was describing Untermenschen. Every fascism attacks the left, that is a necessary part of the definition. Hitler wrote in Mein Kampf that Marxism denied the primacy of race and nation, and he claimed that Jews, whom he blamed for Marxism, had brought black troops into the Rhineland in World War I to destroy the white race through mixing. That’s a clue, replacement. To the Nazis, the left was the enemy within that made racial replacement possible. Hitler also subscribed to white supremacy’s yellow peril idea that Asians would someday swamp or overrun white lands, at least before he allied with the Japanese. Miller’s replacement obsession is immigration. In 2015, he suggested Breitbart cover this weird Camp of the Saints, a novel about brown-skinned people overrunning whites in Europe. And he said that the so-called open border was, quote, a matter of choice and design by Democrats. You might recall that Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue attack targeted Jewish folks because that synagogue provided assistance for poor immigrants. So when someone tells you that Nazi is only an insult, cite a few things. Miller reads character from the body, as the eugenicists did. He described his enemies as subhuman, and he blames the left for supposedly replacing White’s classic replacement theory. Together, those set Nazism apart from the other fascisms, and now it describes Trumpism too.

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MY COMMENTS:

Other documentations that Trump is a nazi can be found in videos here and here and here and here, and in my articles here and here.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.