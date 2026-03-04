Trump is now doomed, and Scott Ritter explains himself.

4 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

A stunning interview of Scott Ritter, at around noon on February 28th, started with him explaining why he believes that Iran will win its war to defend itself against the two aggressor-nations (U.S.-Israel) that are trying to conquer it; and, then, at 28:06, he went into an impassioned account of what has been driving him to report, for decades now, the constant lies by the U.S. Government regarding the Middle East. Here is the latter portion of it:

“[SPECIAL] - Scott Ritter : Trump attacks Iran - ‘Epic Fury’ or Epic FAIL?”

28 February 2026, Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

27:56

This man is

27:58

talking about striking targets to, uh, you know, to to defend Americans and all

28:03

that. I’ve been to war. Um, in in in the Gulf War, you know, I was involved in

28:10

targeting, and one of the things that uh, we did is we targeted a a a place called

28:17

the Amaria bomb shelter. We knew it was a bomb shelter, but we had good intelligence that said it was had been

28:24

converted to be used as a national level command and control facility. To be exempt, just so the people understand

28:29

what I’m talking about, um, we were hunting Scud missiles unsuccessfully.

28:34

Israel was ready to get involved in this war and we had to prevent Israel from doing that. In order to do that, we had to show that we were seriously hunting

28:41

down Scud missiles. We believed that the command and control for the Scud missiles were being carried out by

28:46

Saddam Hussein. And Saddam Hussein uses — used a system called the Mark1 14 radio

28:53

telephone. It was made by Siemens. It was an encrypted um radio telephone uh

28:59

system uh with a unique signature, unique frequency ranges, etc. And we had

29:04

detected the Mark1 14 signal coming from antennas associated with this bomb

29:10

shelter. And we had reason to believe that uh the Iraqis had located senior

29:15

command and control in this place. And so, you know, we reviewed it. We reviewed it. We reviewed it. There was

29:21

no indication that it was being used as a bomb shelter. Um, I helped pick the impact points. And my job was, when the

29:28

mission strike came back to look at the photographs to determine whether or not we did it. And I know that we had to put

29:33

two GBU 28s through the same hole to achieve the result. And we did it. We

29:39

destroyed it. and I signed it off as destroyed and I was feeling pretty good. A little while later, CNN came on and we

29:45

found out that we had hit a bomb shelter and 408 women and children were dead, killed, the most horrible kind of death.

29:51

When the first bomb went in, it created fire that trapped them. Neighbors could hear the women and children screaming

29:57

trying to get out. The second bomb came in, ignited, and it boiled. The firefighters were putting the water in,

30:02

and all of these bodies got turned into fat. That’s what happened there. And there’s not a single day

30:12

you know that that that doesn’t haunt you. It haunts you for the rest of your

30:17

life. [Now he’s talking about today:] We have hit two children’s schools.

30:22

We have bombed two children’s schools. 63 dead children, girls, little girls

30:28

dead. Their mothers waiting for their daughters to come home. They sent their daughters to school on the belief that

30:33

there wouldn’t be a war because there was diplomacy going on, that there wouldn’t be a war because Marco Rubio

30:39

said he was traveling to the region in Monday. So they sent their girls to a school. The girls were in school and we

30:45

bombed it and we bombed another one. There’s a hundred girls buried under that rubble being dug out now. Girls that

30:51

will not survive. This is the horror of war. But what I’m

30:56

trying to say is, at least when I was involved in the bombing of the Amaria shelter, we did our damnedest to make

31:04

sure that it was a military target. We were wrong and it haunts you forever. What in God’s name could lead us to bomb

31:13

two girls schools? I’m involved in this. I did this for a

31:18

living. I know you don’t make those mistakes. This is the sloppiest kind of

31:24

targeting possible. This is what happens when a a military is told you must sustain a

31:31

strike, we must hit certain numbers of targets and they’re given artificial metrics to meet and so are desperately

31:36

looking for anything. And they bombed two girls schools, killing scores of

31:42

young little girls. This is what we’re doing, judge. This is the war we’re

31:47

fighting. It’s indefensible. It’s not just inhuman, it’s criminal. We have

31:52

waged an illegal war of aggression against a nation that did not pose a threat to us, was bending over backwards

31:58

to meet any demand we put on them about their nuclear program. And yet we lied, lied, lied, lied, and now 63 little

32:07

school girls are dead. It’s uh it’s horrific.

32:10

…

Then, he goes into how the members of Congress, including the Democrats (though mainly passively) are guilty right along with Trump. This is evilness by a Government NOT merely by a President and a Congress, nor by a Party; it is evilness by the U.S. regime. It needs to be “regime-changed.” The system itself must be replaced. Ritter gives as an example at the Presidential level: SecWar Hegseth fired the head of the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for having made public that in the June invasion of Iran, Iran’s nuclear program had been set back only a few months by the US strikes, contradicting assertions from Trump and Netanyahu. (One of the excuses for the current invasion of Iran is that Iran has ‘rebuilt its nuclear facilities’, which admits the fired official was right, but trusts that the public are too dumb to notice the regime’s self-contradiction.)

America is in extremis now.

On March 2nd, Alex Christoforou and Alexander Mercouris — two of the best international-relations analysts — headlined “Trump’s Iran war debacle.” They explained (perhaps in too much detail) the bull-headedness of Trump. They also repeated all the many details in which they had accurately predicted the outcomes that have since become history, but they avoided mentioning the many instances in which their analyses have been favorable — always unrealistically so — toward Trump and accepting the sincerity of his ‘anti-war’ statements and intentions (and contrary to my constant assertions that Trump is a psychopath and entirely untrustworthy except in fulfilling his most extremely right-wing promises, but zero on his progressive promises, such as his saying that he opposes America’s regime-change wars). Nonetheless, despite their being unrealistically trusting of Trump’s honesty, they have almost the highest percentage of predictions that have since become true, and the lowest percentage that were false, of ANY international-affairs commentators. (Among the few commentators who are also in their league — along with Scott Ritter and both Alex and Alexander — have been Larry C. Johnson, Douglas Macgregor, Garland Nixon, Mark Sleboda, Brian Berletic, Lawrence Wilkerson, Simplicius76, and “Moon of Alabama.” All of them are authentic geostrategic experts, and this is why U.S.-and-allied mainstream news-media don’t hire any of them as commentators — they are far too good, far too true.)

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.