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Slim1's avatar
Slim1
4m

From what I've seen, Iranian leadership has already fled. So, NO.

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
10m

My guess would be that if the Americans or Israelis use a nuke on Iran the Iranians will take out Dimona and finish the Israelis off once and for all, as well as poison the Middle East and a lot of the planet. I think the Iranian strike on Dimona the other day which killed scientists and military was a message to the Ameraelis, that taking out Dimona can be done.

Trump may not care about poisoning the Middle East but he would care about Americans and himself being subjected to radioactive poisons as it spreads around the globe. Dimona exploding would be huge.

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