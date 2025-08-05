Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Aug 5

What is done to haemorrhoids should be done to the US ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
michael janket's avatar
michael janket
Aug 6

The Dems know they can keelhaul the Republicans in the '26 midterms. So, while it appears they agree with Trump, they are just waiting for the midterms to show how they really feel about Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture