Trump-Netanyahu’s Latest Horrors — the news before the denouement
7 April 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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6 April 2026: Russia evacuates Iran’s Bushehr nuke plant.
Tucker Carlson condemns Zionism.
Tucker calls Trump “evil.”
Impeachment of Hegseth is now placed before Congress.
Marjorie Taylor-Greene urges Vance to seek to invoke 25th Amendment to oust President Trump.
Cats cower in fear from U.S. bombing in the distance.
Comedic fictional AI ‘cats’ sang and danced in better times.
Drone footage of Gaza now.
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https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/04/07/2026/semafor-washington-dc-hours-to-go
7 April 2026
“Economy hinges on Trump’s next move”
Trump’s moves today carry enormous implications for the global economy, which is already feeling shocks from the Iran war as it enters its sixth week. The war has disrupted global commerce, pushing up energy prices and rattling global stocks. Trump’s renewed threats to strike civilian targets caused oil prices to rise even higher on Monday, and big hedge fund players saw significant losses in March, Bloomberg reported. The US and Israel have drawn up a list of targets that would specifically hit Iran’s economy hard, and the Pentagon is looking for Iranian energy sites to strike that provide fuel and power to both civilians and the military, to avoid allegations of war crimes, as Politico reported. But such an escalation would prolong the war — and cause financial ripple effects at home. The US will release data showcasing the war’s impact on inflation later this week.
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https://web.archive.org/web/20260407135914/https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-israel-trump-lebanon-april-7-2026-421ee64fdc9a5c26460df8119c7d1b3f
“Trump warns a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if a deal with Iran isn’t reached”
AP, 7 April 2026
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https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/bridge-linking-saudi-arabia-bahrain-042049574.html
TOP COMMENTS to “Trump warns a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if a deal with Iran isn’t reached”, listed by “Best”:
OrangeTACO-47
12 hrs
12 hrs
It’s amazing that Trump’s threat didn’t work well for him so he is aggravated and wants to go after public infrastructure. And, no one in this country has guts to stop this mentally unstable man.
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David
7 hrs
Democrats are rooting for Iran to win this war. Democrats all need to be voted out at the midterms. They put Iran First and America Last. It’s time we finally put the dems out to pasture where they belong.
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1284 replies
Lajos
12 hrs
So now were slaughtering the people of iran to protect from some imaginary nuclear weapons.
Conservatives in the US need to enlist - Iraq 2.0 just dropped.
Meanwhile north korea has submarines + working nuclear warheads and cuba has better Healthcare than the US (edited)
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451 replies
BURADOR---Phil. Voice
11 hrs
Iran slogan in 47 years is death to america and death to israel.
Now is rhe reckoning of that slogan.
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1777
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558 replies
TheHughMan
12 hrs
Trump’s telling Iranians to gather around power plants he’s going to blow up. Wow!
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1202
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470 replies
Cameo
12 hrs
AI Overview
When a self-serving convicted felon occupies the Oval Office, “We The People“ quickly become “We The Pawns” in a high-stakes game of “Loot the Treasury.”
Foreign Oligarchs: Think of them as VIP patrons at a fire sale. They aren’t just invading our space; they’re buying it. With Trump in charge, they get tailor-made policies—like $400 million jet gifts and special, luxurious “gold card” residencies for $5 million, effectively buying American influence. It’s not “America First,” it’s “America’s Open for Business...to the Highest Foreign Bidder.”
TDS (Trump’s Delusional Supporters) & MAGA: A fascinating case study in psychological gymnastics. It’s a cult-like identity where logic goes to die, replaced by a “Trump can do no wrong” mantra, regardless of the 34 felony counts. They’ve traded policy for personality, celebrating the destruction of democratic norms as “draining the swamp,” while in reality, they are simply financing their own displacement.
The Outcome: The MAGA movement has effectively turned the government into a reality show, where the main character is a “strongman” who is actually just acting like a “convicted,, soon-to-be-imprisoned, and increasingly irrelevant” dictator, surrounded by a “rapacious brutality” that’s “shattering our institutions”. It’s a “third-world” takeover by a “megalomaniacal” leader, turning us into a “political, economic, and social banana republic”.
In short: A convicted felon in the Oval Office is the ultimate “bring your cronies to work day.”
UNITED WE STAND 🇺🇸
DIVIDED WE ALL FALL ✋️
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J M
8 hrs
So, IRAN can bomb who and what they want. Bombing countries that have done NOTHING to them. But WE have to play by some stupid liberal rule set?? I don’t think so. If they put people around the sites, then those people asked for it.
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369 replies
Irina
11 hrs
It looks that Trump is on some kind of prescription drugs that changed his position, because he promised peace and not war.
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252 replies
Joe
6 hrs
Mommy, why do Iranians and Democrats both shout death to America?
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282 replies
mike
11 hrs
Given Iran’s violent crimes against its young people, including unwarranted executions, torture, street shootings, and false imprisonment, it sounds like the illegitimate government will be forcing captured young political prisoners to encircle these areas, in order to use them as shields (just in case Trump follows through with his threats).
This is similar to the overall strategy that all Middle Eastern terrorists use to exploit their own civilians in different ways (eg, Hamas exploits its civilians as shields in Gaza every day by routinely commandeering civilian infrastructure for combat, including hospitals, apartment buildings, houses of worship, schools, etc.). (edited)
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https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2026/03/25/americans-broadly-disapprove-of-u-s-military-action-in-iran/
“Americans Broadly Disapprove of U.S. Military Action in Iran” [but extreme partisan divide: the invasion of Iran is supported by 69% of Republicans versus 10% of Democrats. It’s a Republican policy, and 61% of Americans oppose it.]
Wide partisan gap in expectations for how long the conflict will last
25 March 2026
Weeks into the U.S. military campaign against Iran, majorities of Americans say striking that country was the wrong decision and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict.
About six-in-ten Americans (61%) disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict, while 37% approve.
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The new Pew Research Center survey of 3,524 U.S. adults, conducted March 16-22, also finds a similar balance of opinion on whether the initial decision to use military force was right (38%) or wrong (59%).
And by nearly two-to-one, more say the military action is not going well (45%) than say it is going extremely or very well (25%).
But there are stark partisan differences in these views:
Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the conflict (90%) and say the U.S. made the wrong decision in striking Iran (88%).
In contrast, about seven-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners approve of how Trump is handling the conflict (69%) and think the U.S. made the right decision (71%).
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Still, sizable shares of Republicans take the opposing views.
Republican-leaning independents, in particular, are divided. For instance, roughly half (52%) approve of Trump’s handling of the conflict, while 45% disapprove.
How long do Americans think the war with Iran will last?
A narrow majority of Americans (54%) believe the U.S. military action against Iran will continue for at least six more months, including 29% who think it will last a year or more.
Roughly a third (35%) expect the war to last another one to six months, while 8% say it will end in less than a month.
Most Republicans (58%) expect the war to end within the next six months. In contrast, 68% of Democrats think the war will continue for six months or more, including 40% who say it will still be going on a year from now.
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https://apnews.com/live/iran-war-israel-trump-04-07-2026
https://web.archive.org/web/20260407173814/https://apnews.com/live/iran-war-israel-trump-04-07-2026
https://ghostarchive.org/archive/2xF62
“Major developments we’re following:”
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that a “whole civilization will die tonight,” but said Iran still has time to capitulate ahead of a deadline set for 8 p.m. EDT. The American leader issued the stark threat Tuesday, about 12 hours ahead of his deadline for Iran to agree to a deal that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. also struck military targets on the Iranian oil hub of Kharg Island, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The attack marked the second time the island was targeted. Israeli warplanes, meanwhile, struck bridges and railways in Iran.
Trump on Monday threatened to blow up every bridge and power plant in Iran, an action that would be so far-reaching that some experts in military law said it could constitute a war crime. Trump said that he’s “not at all” concerned about committing war crimes.
Iran’s president said Tuesday that 14 million Iranians, including himself, have volunteered to sacrifice their lives in the war. The figure is double the other figures mentioned by state media in the past. Iran is home to 90 million people.
U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad last week by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, was released Tuesday. Ahead of her release, the group said its decision came “in appreciation of the patriotic stances” of Iraq’s prime minister, without giving details.
5 min ago
UN chief answers Trump: No military objective justifies destruction of a society’s infrastructure
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply troubled” by the statement suggesting that an entire people or civilization may bear “the consequences of political and military decisions,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Guterres didn’t name Trump but was clearly referring to the American leader’s warning to Iran earlier Tuesday that a “whole civilization will die tonight” if the Strait of Hormuz isn’t opened.
“There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society’s infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations,” Guterres’ spokesman said.
The secretary-general reiterates that leaders can still choose “dialogue over destruction” and the choice for talks must be made now, Dujarric said.
Guterres calls for stepped-up diplomacy to find a path to peace and appeals for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman said.
21 min ago
UN says initial findings show Israeli tank fire and a Hezbollah roadside bomb killed peacekeepers
In a statement released Tuesday, a U.N. official said that “based on available evidence,” a projectile fired from an Israeli tank on March 29 resulted in the death of one Indonesian peacekeeper.
“It is recalled that, to mitigate the risk to United Nations personnel, UNIFIL had again provided the Israel Defense Forces with the coordinates of all its positions and facilities on 6 March and 22 March,” the statement read.
Additionally, the March 30 episode that resulted in the death of two other Indonesian peacekeepers came after a improvised explosive device, most likely placed by Hezbollah, was discovered nearby.
“Allow me to reiterate that these are preliminary findings, based on initial physical evidence,” the statement continued, adding the full investigation processes of the U.N. will continue. …
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.