Trump Now Considers a U.S. Invasion of Russia

29 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The Trump Administration is now considering to send to Ukraine, Tomahawk missiles, which can be operated only by U.S. or U.S.-controlled forces and therefore would make the U.S. itself directly at war against — and endangering the existence of — Russia as an independent country, and so would clearly cross Russia’s red lines, because a Tomahawk placed in Ukraine only around 300 miles away from The Kremlin would enable the U.S. to invade The Kremlin to decapitate Russia’s central command so as to prevent launch of its retaliatory forces.

If Trump will decide to send Tomahawks into Ukraine, it would be presumably for two reasons:

1. Trump believes that Putin would accept that he is checkmated, not respond by invading America — he would allow Tomahawks to be placed in Ukraine, and Russia would consequently be, from that point on, just another American colony.

2. Trump believes that America’s remaining the sole superpower is worth the risk of a Third World War. The Tomahawk’s flight altitude is below 50 meters and therefore the missile is hard to detect by radar. However, its speed is slow, only 570 mph, and so if it is detected at take-off 300 miles from The Kremlin, that would still give Putin more than an hour to respond.

This will be the most consequential decision that Trump has yet made. It will show whether he values more to continue America’s lone superpower status, or instead to avoid WW3. Placing a Tomahawk in Ukraine would not be done to protect U.S. national security, because it would obviously endanger the security of all nations — including both America and Russia. It would be done ONLY to continue growing America’s empire (now to include also Russia — the world’s largest country).

The operational range of a Tomahawk is 1,500 miles, or 2,500 kilometers, for the Block II TLAM-N version. It can carry a wide range of warheads, including bunker-busters, and including nuclear. If multiple Tomahawks will be placed in Ukraine, that would endanger lots more than just Russia’s central command. However, the eastern half of Russia would be beyond its reach. Other U.S. weaponry could destroy that.

Yesterday, I headlined “Why Trump Is Staying With Biden’s Ukraine Policy” and explained the process by which Biden had decided to pass along to Trump the decision such as Trump now is considering to do — whether to place in Ukraine missiles that can destroy Russia.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.