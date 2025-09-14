13 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

A LETTER SENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO ALL NATO NATIONS AND, THE WORLD: “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip. This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!). If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Trump has always said that defeating China is more important than defeating Russia, but now he’s telling European Governments that if they intensify their war against Russia (using Ukrainian soldiers as their proxies, if not sending their own into Ukraine), then America will do likewise and back them by greatly increasing America’s efforts to defeat Russia. Trump’s allegation that “This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR.” is 100% false and he knows it’s false, a lie, because when he was President, which was BEFORE Biden was President, Trump himself continued and in some ways even intensified Obama’s war against Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine; so, he knows that Obama had STARTED that war; Biden didn’t; and he knows that before it was Biden’s war, it had been both Obama’s and Trump’s war. (Furthermore, it has been supported continuously throughout, by almost 100% of the members of Congress — BOTH Parties; and, so, Trump’s lies that this was only “Biden’s and Zelensky’s war” is a ridiculous lie. Moreover: before it had been Zelensky’s war, it was Poroshenko’s war, and before it was Porshenko’s war, it was Yatsenyuk’s war. Do you remember Yatsenyuk? He’s the agent whom Obama’s agent Victoria Nuland appointed to lead Ukraine when Obama’s coup overthrew the democratically elected President of Ukraine.)

American voters are given a choice between two flavors of liars: Republicans and Democrats.

