11 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced casually, on December 10th, during an event at the White House, “We’ve just seized a tanker off the coast of Venezuela – large tanker, very large, largest one ever seized, actually.” If that statement is true, then the U.S. Government has now engaged in a huge act of piracy, and the only options for international law will be to either enforce the law against piracy or else to make clear by not doing so that when the U.S. Government violates international law, there is no international law actually. So, this would be a brutal test for whether international law exists, or that instead might-makes-right internationally exists, and the U.N. is then a mere talking-forum and therefore must be replaced in order for international law to actually exist (be enforced).

Under the Obama Administration, though the U.S. President wanted the U.S. to ratify the international law against piracy, the U.S. Senate refused to allow it. The U.S. Government’s website on that law, the “Law of the Sea Convention”, pretends that the U.S. Government is favorable to international law, but U.S. President Donald Trump has now said on December 10th, that at least from now on, that will not be so. Even the pretense of the U.S. Government’s adherence to international law is now dropped. That site says:

U.S. accession to the Law of the Sea Convention has received support from current and past Administrations, both Republican and Democratic, military leaders, and various other high-ranking U.S. government officials.

See Department of State Law of the Sea Convention. U.S. accession to the treaty has similarly received strong support from a wide variety of businesses, organizations, and individuals, including those in the fishing, energy, telecommunications, legal, and environmental fields. See Supporters. … For more information on U.S. accession to the LOSC, the U.S. Department of State maintains a database of LOSC Fact Sheets reflecting the benefits, support, and other recent information. …

Although not yet a party to the treaty, the U.S. nevertheless observes the UN LOSC as reflective of customary international law and practice. Despite the efforts of numerous government officials, organizations, and industries since its creation, the treaty has yet to gather the Congressional support necessary for U.S. accession.

This website gives the FALSE impression that the U.S. Government is favorable toward international law, though an intelligent reader will recognize that it’s not, it was never so — because that international law from 1982 has STILL NOT been “acceded to” (their intentionally obtuse phrase for “ratified”) by it. Whereas the U.S. President gets all of the international attention, America’s Deep State also controls the U.S. Congress (in both Parties); and, so, America still has not ‘yet’ (fake for “but will”) “acceded to” (ratified) this fundamental international law.

It’s interesting how Trump did this (brought the U.S. Government finally out into the sunlight regarding its utter contempt (ever since 25 July 1945) for the U.N. and international law):

The link in that phrase “Under the Obama Administration, though the U.S. President wanted the U.S. to ratify the international law against piracy” is to the U.S. State Department’s site on the Democratic President Barack Obama’s last day in office (January 20, 2017). The very next day, January 21st — in other words as the first or one of the very first things that Trump did as President — this same URL from the U.S. State Department produced instead “We’re sorry, that page can’t be found.” (It has been gone ever since, although under Joe Biden, that message was “We apologize for the inconvenience…”, and Trump’s policy of hiding that the Obama Administration had pushed FOR the Law of the Sea Convention has remained suppressed from the public.)

In other words: ever since Trump first became President, he has been determined that the U.S. will engage in piracy. And now, he has (unless his statement on December 10th was a lie) actually DONE it — and in a very big way. This action by him announces clearly to the world, that America’s “rules-based international order” exists, and that the U.N.’s international-laws based international order doesn’t.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.