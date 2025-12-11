Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Twin Ruler's avatar
Twin Ruler
4h

How horrid. Still, Israel does bad things too!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

Excellent article accurately depicting the United States government as a lawless brigand with no respect for decency. We are an empire in decline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture