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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
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Genuine question, the Dodo threatens to send Iran back to the stone age (empty bloviating) while actively sending the US back to the stone age, so which will happen first another civil war in the US, or the stone age? Assuming of course that no one stops it happening!

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nameless
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Scott Ritter called him "50 bucks whore" during an interview he gave on you tube. And he said the 100 million dollars or whatever amount, that the b.i.t Adelson gave him is what he got paid to rent the US troops to do war for isra-garbae-el. Him being A pathetic coward who dodged the Draft back in the days. And I couldn't agree more with Scott, as the trampe tried to OPENLY RENT them to the Saudis, precisely against Iran during his first term. And General Mattis a long with Rex Tillerson are the ones who stopped him. He is low life scumbag who must be hacked since he has utterly no respect or appreciation for the US troops. That criminal goon openly insulted them in public on more than one occasion.

He is there to line up his pockets. From 2016 to this term, his net worth increased from around 4 billion $ to now close to 8 billion dollars while average Americans are being thrown out of their apartment because they no longer can pay rent them being full time workers. Bettering the lives of Tax Paying Americans is clearly not his priority as he claimed. He used that as a criminal sales pitch and nothing more. All Americans should STOP paying tax to the Joos. Just for 2024 along isra-scum-el got no less than 17.8 Billion $ TAX FREE, minimum while people here are STARVING and sleeping in wild rat holes & being told they are drug addicts, don't want to work and just want free shit...

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